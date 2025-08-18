This New Glamping Retreat in Washington State Offers S’mores, Stargazing, and Soft Adventure

The vibe: A new glamping experience for getting closer to nature in comfort

Location: 433 Oak Ridge Rd, White Salmon, WA

Despite living in the San Francisco Bay Area for many moons, I am definitely on the wimpier end of “outdoor enthusiast.” A day hike? Perfection. An e-bike ride? Totally my speed. Hydrofoiling followed by backcountry backpacking? Not my bag. So it was with some trepidation that I said yes to a two-night stay with my husband and two kids (ages 8 and 10) at Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge, the newest property from the Colorado-based glamping company. I shouldn’t have worried. Located just over the border from Oregon in southern Washington State, this Under Canvas outpost knows its audience, and lucky for me, soft adventurists are equally as welcome as hardcore wilderness junkies.

Set on 120 forested acres in Washington’s White Salmon River Valley, Under Canvas is 80 miles northeast of Portland, about a 90-minute drive from the PDX airport with no traffic. Using Under Canvas as a base, guests can rent bikes and ride along the Columbia River, spotting waterfalls along the way; kayak or fish the White Salmon River; or paddleboard or windsurf near Hood River, known as the “windsurfing capital of the world.” The surrounding area is also home to numerous breweries, wineries, and orchards, ideal for day trips and tastings.

Who’s it for?

If you need a reset, this upscale retreat offers something most vacations don’t these days: no Wi-Fi and no screens—simply a beautiful setting to unplug and reconnect with family and friends. When I stayed in June, guests looked to range in age from toddlers to octogenarians. Multigenerational families spent a couple of nights eating meals together, playing board games, and roasting s’mores at the outdoor fireplaces. The camp is also well-suited for groups of friends who used to camp together but now prefer hot showers and clean sheets over flimsy tents and thin sleeping pads.

The location

Set on a quiet hillside outside the town of White Salmon, Washington, this glamping retreat overlooks the mountains around the Columbia River Gorge.

The rooms

A two-tent suite at Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge Courtesy of Under Canvas

Under Canvas is built for travelers seeking creature comforts with their nature fix. The spacious tents are equipped with West Elm furnishings, bedside lanterns, USB charging packs, gas fireplaces, and en suite bathrooms with hot pull-chain showers, sinks, and flushing toilets. My family of four stayed in the Mount Hood Suite Tent, two safari-style tents connected by a deck and outdoor lounge. From our perch, we had an epic view of Mount Hood, the most famous peak—and active volcano—in Oregon. During summer days, the tents can get quite warm, so we spent the daylight hours exploring away from camp. Back at home base after dinner, we sat outside as the dark sky filled with so many stars that looking up felt truly out of this world.

The food and drink

Aside from s’mores, which my kids seemed perfectly content to subsist on, the on-site Embers restaurant serves breakfast and dinner daily. The coffee is great, and the food is solid. In the morning, there’s avocado toast, brown butter pancakes, and vegan breakfast bowls. Come evening, there’s hummus, kale Caesar salads, burgers, and wild salmon.

Staff and service

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge’s lobby is an ideal place for gathering or reading a book between outdoor adventures. Courtesy of Under Canvas

The spacious lobby invites guests to play board games or unwind with a book. The Under Canvas team helps facilitate hiking, biking, and water excursions in the area, and they also run on-site programming, which included meditation and yoga during our stay. My kids liked all the summer camp-esque offerings: making Father’s Day cards and charm bracelets, playing cornhole, and chugging root beer floats.

Accessibility

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge does offer accessible tents, restroom facilities, and parking; however, much of the property is situated on rugged terrain—think primarily dirt or gravel paths—which may pose challenges during wet or inclement weather. Guests with accessibility concerns are advised to contact the property directly for specifics and assistance.