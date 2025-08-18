Travel InspirationHotelsStay Here Next
By Julia Cosgrove
  •  August 18, 2025

This New Glamping Retreat in Washington State Offers S’mores, Stargazing, and Soft Adventure

In the Pacific Northwest, guests are encouraged to unplug, embrace the outdoors, and commune over s’mores.

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge located in southern Washington State, 80 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon. The site is surrounded by hills and evergreens.

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge located in southern Washington State, 80 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon.

Courtesy of Under Canvas

The vibe: A new glamping experience for getting closer to nature in comfort

Location: 433 Oak Ridge Rd, White Salmon, WA | View on Google Maps

Rates: From $229
Book Now

The Afar take

Despite living in the San Francisco Bay Area for many moons, I am definitely on the wimpier end of “outdoor enthusiast.” A day hike? Perfection. An e-bike ride? Totally my speed. Hydrofoiling followed by backcountry backpacking? Not my bag. So it was with some trepidation that I said yes to a two-night stay with my husband and two kids (ages 8 and 10) at Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge, the newest property from the Colorado-based glamping company. I shouldn’t have worried. Located just over the border from Oregon in southern Washington State, this Under Canvas outpost knows its audience, and lucky for me, soft adventurists are equally as welcome as hardcore wilderness junkies.

Set on 120 forested acres in Washington’s White Salmon River Valley, Under Canvas is 80 miles northeast of Portland, about a 90-minute drive from the PDX airport with no traffic. Using Under Canvas as a base, guests can rent bikes and ride along the Columbia River, spotting waterfalls along the way; kayak or fish the White Salmon River; or paddleboard or windsurf near Hood River, known as the “windsurfing capital of the world.” The surrounding area is also home to numerous breweries, wineries, and orchards, ideal for day trips and tastings.

Who’s it for?

If you need a reset, this upscale retreat offers something most vacations don’t these days: no Wi-Fi and no screens—simply a beautiful setting to unplug and reconnect with family and friends. When I stayed in June, guests looked to range in age from toddlers to octogenarians. Multigenerational families spent a couple of nights eating meals together, playing board games, and roasting s’mores at the outdoor fireplaces. The camp is also well-suited for groups of friends who used to camp together but now prefer hot showers and clean sheets over flimsy tents and thin sleeping pads.

The location

Set on a quiet hillside outside the town of White Salmon, Washington, this glamping retreat overlooks the mountains around the Columbia River Gorge.

Under Canvas is built for travelers seeking creature comforts with their nature fix.

The rooms

Interior of two-tent suite, with wood floors, white canvas ceilings, bed, and assorted chairs

A two-tent suite at Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge

Courtesy of Under Canvas

Under Canvas is built for travelers seeking creature comforts with their nature fix. The spacious tents are equipped with West Elm furnishings, bedside lanterns, USB charging packs, gas fireplaces, and en suite bathrooms with hot pull-chain showers, sinks, and flushing toilets. My family of four stayed in the Mount Hood Suite Tent, two safari-style tents connected by a deck and outdoor lounge. From our perch, we had an epic view of Mount Hood, the most famous peak—and active volcano—in Oregon. During summer days, the tents can get quite warm, so we spent the daylight hours exploring away from camp. Back at home base after dinner, we sat outside as the dark sky filled with so many stars that looking up felt truly out of this world.

The food and drink

Aside from s’mores, which my kids seemed perfectly content to subsist on, the on-site Embers restaurant serves breakfast and dinner daily. The coffee is great, and the food is solid. In the morning, there’s avocado toast, brown butter pancakes, and vegan breakfast bowls. Come evening, there’s hummus, kale Caesar salads, burgers, and wild salmon.

Staff and service

Lobby with arched canvas ceilings and several groups of seating with glass tables and lamps

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge’s lobby is an ideal place for gathering or reading a book between outdoor adventures.

Courtesy of Under Canvas

The spacious lobby invites guests to play board games or unwind with a book. The Under Canvas team helps facilitate hiking, biking, and water excursions in the area, and they also run on-site programming, which included meditation and yoga during our stay. My kids liked all the summer camp-esque offerings: making Father’s Day cards and charm bracelets, playing cornhole, and chugging root beer floats.

Accessibility

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge does offer accessible tents, restroom facilities, and parking; however, much of the property is situated on rugged terrain—think primarily dirt or gravel paths—which may pose challenges during wet or inclement weather. Guests with accessibility concerns are advised to contact the property directly for specifics and assistance.

Julia Cosgrove
Julia Cosgrove is vice president and editor in chief of Afar, the critically acclaimed travel media brand that makes a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care. Julia lives in Berkeley, California.
From Our Partners
The m/s Paul Gaugin in Mo’orea
Journeys: Oceania
A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia
Sponsored by
View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica
Cruise
These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach
Sponsored by
Areal view of a hotel with overwater villas in the Maldives.
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Common Travel Card Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique has views of the Pacific Ocean from a rectangular pool
Stay Here Next
At Its New Costa Rica Resort, Waldorf Astoria Aims for Luxury With a Local Soul—With Mixed Results
August 19, 2025 12:21 PM
 · 
Chris Dong
Old-NY-collage.jpg
Summer 2025
Five Boroughs, One Mission: Visiting New York City’s Oldest Record Stores, Restaurants, Bars, and Bakeries
August 19, 2025 09:19 AM
 · 
Harrison Hill
BRIANCHORSKI-GUEST-SLX-10.jpg
Summer 2025
These Dreamy Photos of the American West Will Inspire You to Book a Trip
August 18, 2025 08:48 AM
 · 
Ellen Carpenter
Grenada is home to the world's first underwater garden.
Islands
7 Lesser-Visited Caribbean Islands for Tropical Hikes, White Sand Beaches, and Crystal Clear Water
August 14, 2025 12:10 PM
 · 
Kristin Braswell

See More