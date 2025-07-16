Michael Kaminer

Michael Kaminer

Writer Michael Kaminer splits his time between Montreal, New York, and Toronto.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
There's nothing like an Ace hotel lobby bar—and now Toronto gets to experience the good times.
There's nothing like an Ace hotel lobby bar—and now Toronto gets to experience the good times.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 20 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Toronto
July 16, 2025 02:32 PM
 · 
Michael Kaminer
Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City has a red exterior and pitched roofs.
Hotels
Why Your Next Winter Escape Should Be Canada
November 7, 2024 12:09 PM
 · 
Michael Kaminer
Toronto-Ode-Antony-Crear.jpg
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Day in Toronto
August 3, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
Michael Kaminer
Queen Street West is a trendy area that preserves a long stretch of ornate 19th century buildings with interesting shops.
Style + Design
The Best Boutiques in Toronto for All Your Shopping Needs
May 31, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
Michael Kaminer
Kensington Market, Toronto
Cities We Love
Toronto’s Must-Visit Neighborhoods Reveal the Real City
May 31, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
Michael Kaminer
The Essential Guide to Prince Edward Island
Where to Travel Next
The Essential Guide to Prince Edward Island
March 11, 2022 03:16 PM
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Michael Kaminer
The Essential Guide to Newfoundland and Labrador
Other
The Essential Guide to Newfoundland and Labrador
February 19, 2020 01:15 PM
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Michael Kaminer