These Are the World’s 15 Best Family-Friendly Hotels and Resorts

Anyone who has ever traveled with a baby, child, or teen knows that adventures with young ones can add untold magic and wonder to a trip for everyone. But younger travelers also have certain needs and requirements that not every hotel or resort can meet. That’s why it’s so important for families to choose a place to stay that can delight, wow, and comfort guests of all ages.

Luckily, as more travelers than ever hit the road with their families in tow, more hotels and resorts are rising to meet the unique needs of multigenerational travel. For the latest installment of our Hotels We Love series, we’ve chosen the 15 best family-friendly hotels and resorts around the world. Representing more obvious family destinations like Costa Rica and Canada and more unexpected ones like Indonesia and South Africa, these 15 standout properties make it their mission to ensure every member of the family is truly cared for.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler

A guest room at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. Courtesy of Fairmont Chateau Whistler

Location: Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Whistler, British Columbia, Canada Why we love it: Top-notch hospitality in a château setting with robust programming for kids

Top-notch hospitality in a château setting with robust programming for kids Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Fairmont Chateau Whistler‘s 539-room fairy-tale château, which sits in a forest of snow-frosted evergreens, is a masterpiece of ski resort hospitality. The ski-in, ski-out lodge is a five-minute walk from the Blackcomb gondola, which whisks you to North America’s largest ski resort (the 200 marked runs, 8,171 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls, and three glaciers are a great option for advanced skiers looking for an extended season in the summer). It also punches above its weight in terms of family-friendly activities, with everything from ski lessons for little ones in the winter to guided canoeing in the summer. Year-round, kids under five eat free, while those between 6 and 12 years can order from a children’s menu or get 50 percent off the adult menu.

While the resort is a handy 15-minute walk to the buzzy Olympic Plaza, you’ll find everything you need on the property—including a spa leaning into ancient Indian Ayurveda techniques, numerous indoor and outdoor heated and thermal pools, eucalyptus steam rooms, and three restaurants—plus cultural excursions to the local Indigenous Squamish and Lil’wat Nations. From $230. —Adam Graham. Read AFAR’s full list of the 10 best ski lodges and resorts to book for a winter retreat.

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Accommodations at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Location: Bali, Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia Why we love it: A beachfront destination offering Balinese cultural activities for every age

With traditional thatched roofs and frangipani trees cascading down to aquamarine Jimbaran Bay, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay is a tropical playground for grown-ups and kiddos alike. Take surf lessons with Tropicsurf or head to the plastic-free kids club, Umah Rare, where activities inspired by Balinese culture include Balinese dance lessons and traditional puppet making.

Among the 147 ultra-private pool villas are family accommodations with an additional bedroom with a trundle bed; welcome amenities for littles might include a sprinkle-dipped waffle cone of fresh berries or a locally made batik stuffed animal. Meals at Taman Wantilan restaurant—complete with a treat room of sweets—are guaranteed to please every palate. From $730. Read AFAR’s full story on the best hotel kids clubs.

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

At Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, a new KidsWell program aims to help kids ease stress and anxiety through nature and culture encounters. Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

Location: Punta Mita, Mexico

Punta Mita, Mexico Why we love it: Family-friendly casita-style lodgings, plus a standout Kids for All Seasons Program

Located 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta, the 52-acre Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita offers that perfect mix of natural beauty—rich rain forests combined with sandy beaches—and top-notch services, including a serene spa, several upscale restaurants, three pools (there’s also an adult-only option), and the newly opened Mez Bar with its massive mezcal collection. Families can book a recently renovated casita-style guest room or private villa or one of three freshly overhauled beach homes.

In 2021, the resort infused a new KidsWell element into its Kids for All Seasons program that focuses on kids’ mental health and well-being (for kids ages 5 to 12, it’s open between 9:00 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., daily). In addition to doing cultural activities that showcase the region’s Huichol community, such as making spiritual symbols known as Ojos de Dios (God’s Eyes) and creating a Mexican Catrina doll, kids participate in practices that focus on reducing stress. That includes breathwork, journaling, meditation, watercolor classes, and nature and wildlife encounters. From $2,074. —Michelle Baran. Read AFAR’s full story on the best hotel kids clubs.

Hotel Del Coronado

The Hotel del Coronado has been a retreat for travelers since 1888. Amanda Friedman/AFAR Media

Location: Coronado, California

Coronado, California Why we love it: A historic icon that’s been welcoming families for generations

A historic icon that’s been welcoming families for generations Loyalty program: Hilton Honors

As one of Southern California’s most iconic hotels, Hotel del Coronado has hosted presidents and celebs, yet it still makes kids and their families feel like VIPs. At the beachfront landmark west of San Diego Bay, kids can participate in the Ocean Explorers program, hang ten with pro surfer Jamie O’Brien, and enjoy beachfront movie screenings with s’mores.

The Del’s 10 dining outlets include a taco shack, a pizzeria, and an ice cream parlor, and there’s a top-notch spa for parents. The hotel is completing a multimillion-dollar restoration to its 534 rooms and public areas, which added 75 residential-style accommodations ideal for families. While rooms are modern with white, beige, and turquoise color palettes, the Victorian, the original 1888 building, has a grand lobby and front porch that’s currently being restored. (The Victorian is closed for renovations until Spring 2025 and will have more rooms when completed.) From $566

Marbella Club

Guests and non-guests can enroll their children in this oasis for play and learning. Courtesy of Marbella Club

Location: Marbella, Spain

Marbella, Spain Why we love it: The Kids Club is a true wonderland, and the sprawling grounds provide days of entertainment for the whole family.

The Kids Club is a true wonderland, and the sprawling grounds provide days of entertainment for the whole family. Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

A beachfront icon backed by La Concha Mountain on the southern coast of Spain, Marbella Club has been entertaining families since 1954. The 132 guest rooms, suites, and villas are designed in neutral tones, hand-painted tiles, and rattan and wood furnishings; all have private outdoor spaces.

While adults frolic on the beach, stroll the manicured grounds, play golf and tennis, or luxuriate at the spa, kids will have the time of their lives at the 53,000-square-foot Kids Club in the original owner’s villa. Programming includes everything from gardening to cooking and science experiments; babysitting is available for the younger ones. In honor of the hotel’s 70th anniversary is the addition of a vegetable garden, a storytelling tree, a natural maze, and a glamping experience—among just a few of the latest amenities. From $985. Read AFAR’s full story on the best hotel kids clubs.

Martinhal Lisbon Oriente

A guest room at Martinhal Lisbon Oriente

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal Why we love it: A city resort with family friendliness in its DNA

A riverside luxury apartment hotel in the Park of Nations district, Martinhal Lisbon Oriente essentially exists to make it easier for people with kids to experience the allures of Lisbon. Its 82 accommodations include studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, each with a washer/dryer and a full kitchen complete with a dishwasher, and some have bunk beds.

Indoor and outdoor pools, an elaborate game-stocked playroom, and kids yoga are popular, while at the Raposinhos Kids Club, youngsters from six months to eight years old can hang out and socialize through themed activities. There’s also an in-house baby and family concierge to help with baby-proofing rooms and family-friendly recommendations in Lisbon. From $178

mk2 Hotel Paradiso

Hotel Paradiso’s “Le Loft” rooms feature movie projectors and arcade games. Courtesy of Hotel Paradiso

Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Why we love it: A hotel built for both seasoned cinephiles and budding movie aficionados

Owned by the French mk2 cinema chain, Hotel Paradiso is a boutique retreat speaking directly to families with an affinity for the movies. The hotel is nestled in Paris’ 11th arrondissement, which is full of such historic squares as the Bastille and République. Its 34 guest rooms and two suites feature bold pops of color and are roomy enough for families. Each accommodation has a laser video projector along with a nearly 10-foot screen and 3D surround sound. The theatrical fun can also extend to the hotel’s private karaoke room and lush rooftop cinema under the stars. From $136. Read AFAR’s full story on chic Paris hotels with rooms big enough for families.

Nayara Tented Camp

The accommodations at Nayara Tented Camp face Costa Rica’s Arenal volcano.

Nayara Tented Camp

Location: Arenal Natura Ecological Park, Costa Rica

Arenal Natura Ecological Park, Costa Rica Why we love it: A family-friendly, safari-style adventure in easily accessible Costa Rica

A family-friendly, safari-style adventure in easily accessible Costa Rica Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

A safari-style tented camp with a looming volcano on 62 rainforested acres in La Fortuna doesn’t get much more adventurous, but the luxury quotient at Nayara Tented Camp is off the charts. The 37 spacious glamping accommodations are available as multibedrooms, and all have hot-spring-fed pools, massive indoor-outdoor bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, and a butler to ensure your family is not just taken care of, but pampered.

The new Sukha Spa opened in 2023, and the adjacent Nayara Gardens has a family education center dedicated to the surrounding rainforest. Family-bonding activities include naturalist-led nighttime frog walks, swimming in the cantilevered hot spring pools, and visiting nearby Arenal Hanging Bridges Park. Everyone will enjoy sloth spotting on the property, and thanks to the resort’s reforestation efforts, you’re pretty much guaranteed to see one. From $1,221

The Peninsula Hong Kong

A Victoria Harbour-facing guest room at The Peninsula Hong Kong Courtesy of The Peninsula Hong Kong

Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong

Kowloon, Hong Kong Why we love it: An urban oasis with large rooms and plenty of places to relax

An urban oasis with large rooms and plenty of places to relax Book now

A historic grande dame of East Asia, the five-star Peninsula Hong Kong is the brand’s original and flagship property that opened in 1928 in the dynamic Kowloon neighborhood. The 300 guest rooms and suites are traditional and opulent yet comfortable, with adjoining room options ideal for families. The grand pillared marble lobby makes for a memorable place to have high tea (or hot chocolate for little ones), and the majestic indoor pool (think marble columns and an uninterrupted view of the Hong Kong skyline) is an oasis of calm for the whole family. With eight restaurants, there’s something for everyone, and the expansive spa and fitness center provide a respite from the bustling city (and the kids). From $830

Regent Phu Quoc

An Ocean View Suite at the Regent Phu Quoc Courtesy of the Regent Phu Quoc

Location: Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Phu Quoc, Vietnam Why we love it: A spectacular setting, diverse dining options, and every comfort of home at the ready

A spectacular setting, diverse dining options, and every comfort of home at the ready Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards

The Regent Phu Quoc’s 176 suites and 126 villas are chic and contemporary, with sumptuous fabrics and gilded finishes—so much so that you might not think this is a place for kids. But families who check in will notice the adorably tiny printed bathrobes, petite straw hats, and indoor and outdoor slippers presented in the closets of their guest rooms—a few ways this resort thoughtfully caters to its youngest guests. (Parents can request bed rails, diapers, sterilizers, baby-proofing equipment, step stools, and much more.)

The massive main pool has shallow areas for swimming newbies, while the ocean beyond the sandy island beach—with servers who pop by with gratis treats such as passion fruit sorbet—is refreshingly swimmable. There’s a fleet of complimentary equipment for activities ranging from stand-up paddleboarding to small sailboats and aquatic bicycling. Meanwhile, the kids club has plenty of games and books, plus a tree house, climbing structures, a nap area, and a mini movie theater. From $450

The Ritz-Carlton Aruba

A guest room at The Ritz-Carlton Aruba Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Aruba

Where : Palm Beach, Aruba

: Palm Beach, Aruba Why we love it: A classic seafront resort with a science-minded kids club

A classic seafront resort with a science-minded kids club Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Backed by the aquamarine waters of Palm Beach, the Ritz-Carlton Aruba ’s 320 rooms are generously sized, with cheery turquoise-and-yellow color schemes and balconies overlooking the sea. Aruba’s north shore has famously white sand that squeaks under foot, swimmable water for all ages, and unobstructed trade winds from the eastern Caribbean that make windsurfing one of the must-do local activities.

Leisure pursuits can be as easy as a daytime doze in a poolside cabana or as strenuous as a catamaran sailing trip complete with diving lesson. Need a break from all that sun? Indoor facilities include a spa that specializes in island-inspired treatments (think full-body massages with local aloe and divi-divi tree oil) and a state-of-the-art gym that’s open 24 hours so guests can sneak in early-morning workouts between indulgent meals at one of the four on-site restaurants (BLT Steak, from noted chef Laurent Tourondel, among them).

Meanwhile, the hallmark Ritz Kids program (ages 4–12) goes a step beyond a typical kids club with nature- and culture-based activities based on the program’s four pillars: water, land, environmental responsibility, and culture. Treating tiny travelers like budding scientists, instructors teach the difference between various lizards and iguanas, how fast birds fly, and lessons on all things under the sea: fish, sharks, coral reefs, you name it. Makes you want to be 10 again. From $680—Laura Dannen Redman. Read AFAR’s full list of 15 Best Family-Friendly Resorts in the Caribbean.

Shangri-La Singapore

The safari-themed family suite at Shangri-La Singapore

Location: Singapore

Singapore Why we love it: Serious luxury is blended with many places—and ways—to play

Serious luxury is blended with many places—and ways—to play Loyalty program: Shangri-La Circle

Glamour meets playfulness at the Shangri-La Singapore where 792 guest rooms—some of which are themed family suites (think safari, castle and space)—sprawl across 15 acres in a quiet neighborhood off tony Orchard Road. For example, you might catch a harpist playing The Little Mermaid tunes in the Valley Wing’s free-flow champagne bar.



Families can beat the Singapore heat at Splash, the hotel’s dedicated water park, or buds by Shangri-La, the 20,000-square-foot interactive play space with a bake room for sweets sessions with the pastry chef and a music room and stage for budding performers. Guests also can borrow from a comprehensive list of baby gear from Stokke, and there are MSG-free nutritionist-curated children’s menus at the restaurants. From $282

Shore Club Turks & Caicos

Kids and their parents will relax and embrace island life, nature, and culture at the kids club at the Shore Club. Courtesy of the Shore Club

Where: Long Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Long Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Why we love it: Handsome design, top-notch service, and one of our favorite kids clubs

Admittedly, travelers are spoiled for choice in Turks and Caicos. On Long Bay Beach, known for its white sand and prime kiteboarding conditions (shallow water, plenty of wind), the oceanfront Shore Club has a bit of everything: 38 suites, 110 rooms, and 8,800-square-foot private villas with their own saunas and dedicated butlers. Housed within a stand-alone cottage with a colorful interior on the southern end of the property and surrounded by bougainvillea is the Shore Club’s Jungle Jam kids club (included in the hotel rate and open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The programming offers the 4-to-10-year-old set a deep sense of place (kids under 4 are welcome, too, but must be accompanied).

The resort fronts a secluded stretch of Long Bay Beach where kids can head out on guided wildlife walks with the kids club counselors to hunt for local reptiles, birds, butterflies, hermit crabs, and snakes along the shore line and scout for parrot fish in the shallows. (The water is as clear as a swimming pool in these parts.)

“Critter safaris” play out along an eco-trail winding from just outside Jungle Jam’s door through a scrub brush environment along which children might see colorful birds, native orchids, or curly tailed lizards while learning about bush medicine and the historic island uses of tropical plants. Other club activities include “oven-to-tummy” cooking classes where kids learn the basics of kitchen tools while making “jungle pies” and pizzas, as well as sand-sculpting lessons on the beach incorporating seashells into their designs. From $650—Laura Dannen Redman. Read AFAR’s full list of 15 Best Family-Friendly Resorts in the Caribbean.

Tswalu Kalahari

A bedroom at Loapi Tented Camp at Tswalu in South Africa. Courtesy of Tswalu

Location: Kalahari, South Africa

Kalahari, South Africa Why we love it: Access to the wilds of the Kalahari with childcare, plus luxurious digs

Two words: nanny included. One of the many beauties of Twsalu—where three distinctive camps include Loapi’s six ultra-private under canvas microcamps, Motse’s nine sand-toned suites and shared camp, and the five-bedroom Tarkuni—is the fact that it’s so family friendly. All ages can enjoy the adventure of safari together, but parents can also leave their youngsters in the capable hands of a nanny to head on an adults-only drive or journey through an imaginative dinner full of surprises at the celebrated onsite fine dining restaurant, Klein Jan.

The sustainable camp’s private guides and vehicles allow families to choose their own adventure, whether that means seeking cheetah one evening or visiting with a habituated meerkat mob on another morning. The Junior Ranger Program gives kids more independent opportunities for discovery on bush walks, bow-and-arrow crafting, private game drives, and more. From $2,055

Turtle Bay Resort

Turtle Bay Resort is located on O’ahu’s North Shore. Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Location: O’ahu, Hawai’i

O’ahu, Hawai’i Why we love it: An all-ages immersion into the wilder North Shore of O’ahu

Turtle Bay Resort on Oʻahu’s North Shore is the sole resort property at the northernmost tip of Oʻahu, a scenic one-hour drive past soaring green cliffs and along crystal-clear blue water. Once at Turtle Bay, families will feel a world away from the skyscrapers of the Hawaiian capital. The resort has a distinct sense of place, marrying the North Shore’s epic surfing cred, the natural wonders of the surrounding environment (true to its name the area is home to numerous sea turtles), and the region’s deep ranching roots.

The property offers a long list of family-friendly experiences that guests can sign up for to dig deeper into the local culture and nature, such as bird-watching tours, cultural bike tours, kayaking in search of sea turtles, stargazing, and ukulele lessons. Turtle Bay Resort also hosts a Kahuku Point restoration workday on the second Saturday of each month during which volunteers work with the North Shore Community Land Trust to remove invasive species and debris and help restore the coastal sand dune ecosystem at Kahuku Point.

Additionally, the Stables at Turtle Bay just launched a new Paniolo Pāʻina (paniolo is Hawaiian for rancher and pāʻina means party) experience that celebrates the region’s rich ranching history (which dates back to the 1800s) with farm-to-table food, plus music and dancing. The Stables is also a great place for horseback riding—the trails have picturesque views on horseback with a ocean backdrop—another way to get a taste of the islands’ ranching tradition. From $366