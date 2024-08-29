Julia Cosgrove

Julia Cosgrove

Vice President and Editor in Chief

Julia Cosgrove is vice president and editor in chief of Afar, the critically acclaimed travel media brand that makes a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care. Afar launched in San Francisco in 2009 with Afar magazine and Learning Afar, a nonprofit foundation that has funded trips abroad and in the U.S. for more than 1,000 underserved high-school students. In its print magazine, digital platform, and podcasts, Afar’s credo is consistent: Travel can be a radical force for good for the planet, local communities, and travelers.

Under Julia’s leadership, Afar is the only brand to win a Lowell Thomas Award every year since launch and the only travel brand to be a National Magazine Award finalist for General Excellence across both print and digital. In 2018 Julia made the Folio: 100 list of the most influential people in magazine and digital media. Julia speaks frequently to large audiences about travel, and she has led panels, interviewed industry leaders, and delivered keynote addresses at the Travel Classics conference, the Society of American Travel Writers Editors’ Council, the Skift Global Forum, the IMAG Conference, the Women’s Travel Fest, the Family Travel Association Summit, the Symposium for Professional Wine Writers, the Public Relations Society of America Travel and Tourism Section Conference, and more.

Prior to launching Afar in 2009, Julia was a writer and editor at media companies big and small, including Time Out, BusinessWeek, and ReadyMade. A graduate of Barnard College, Julia has taught magazine writing and design at the d.school at Stanford University. She lives in Berkeley, California, with her husband and two daughters.

You can reach Julia at julia@afar.com.

Most recent articles
A cottage at Firefall Ranch in California with a large veranda featuring a rocking chair and a fireplace
Stay Here Next
There’s a New Luxury Lodge Near Yosemite National Park—Here’s What It’s Like
August 29, 2024 11:35 AM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Humpback whale breaching off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, USA.
Family Travel
Traveling the Whale Trail in Santa Barbara
June 29, 2024 02:20 AM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
A book display at Parnassus Books
Books
27 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. You Should Visit
August 29, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
The Inn at Mattei's Tavern is located on the grounds of a former coach stop.
Stay Here Next
A Look Inside California’s Most Exciting New Luxury Hotel
July 28, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Saint James Paris is housed in a 19th-century private mansion in the 16th arrondissement.
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Hotels in Paris
June 28, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
The National Exchange Hotel was built more than 150 years ago.
Stay Here Next
Stay Here Next: The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City, California
February 08, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
As the world reopens, travelers should be patient and flexible. A bit more advance planning could be necessary.
In the Magazine
Why Now Is the Time to Visit Cities Again
August 16, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
What Happens if You Get COVID While Traveling Abroad? Let Me Tell You—It Happened to Me
COVID + Travel
What Happens if You Get COVID While Traveling Abroad? Let Me Tell You—It Happened to Me
May 13, 2022 05:20 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Around the World in 39 Places
In the Magazine
Around the World in 39 Places
December 01, 2021 02:19 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
How Travel Can Help Change the World
In the Magazine
How Travel Can Help Change the World
October 01, 2021 01:33 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Lessons on Travel—and Friendship—From the Women of Pan Am
Travel Tales
Lessons on Travel—and Friendship—From the Women of Pan Am
August 03, 2021 02:36 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Why You Should Visit San Francisco This Summer
Cities We Love
Why You Should Visit San Francisco This Summer
July 08, 2021 06:36 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
b67126f669c0b0f77cf26e8105e549f9.jpg
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
open-uri20131215-15578-shw3o0
Via Camerelle, 13
April 20, 2021 03:56 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
open-uri20130628-24009-evi7yo
The Grolier Club
April 20, 2021 03:39 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
open-uri20130618-22116-1b7vakg
Hay
April 20, 2021 03:38 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Spaghetti with Mussel in tomato and herbs sauce
Pierluigi
April 20, 2021 03:36 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
04a6e9da165cac9ac0b735a093a5cd9d.jpg
Heath Ceramics Sausalito
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
open-uri20121014-1920-hb9hz7
Farmhouse Mercantile
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
f512cd329336683e718efa7c04f5ab10.jpg
Eden & Eden
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
3958aaf957376c7315bec17d19e260e0.jpg
Flora Grubb Gardens
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
e0983db00846e221cdac1fa15c63db4f
Mateo’s Cocina Latina
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
f9cfe9c611dc7dd79c93a4273b663215
Multnomah Falls
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
ac7a6a27d905c34a6b31734fe56742e0.jpg
Powell’s City of Books
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
8dec6cf8e5adba2002627d472a2d0222.jpeg
Çiya
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
3f50319f272f2938d1dae1beb98f71ee
Bernal Heights Park
April 20, 2021 03:26 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
0cbece43db5df6f33a38cfb4f7fcfc67.jpg
Momofuku Ssäm Bar
April 20, 2021 03:26 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
893a85a93e72adbc1c1bf948d565df62
Marshall Store
April 20, 2021 03:25 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
open-uri20130408-5802-1quukpc
Stanley Park
April 20, 2021 03:24 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
aa34cdf96872f7404663851b215f2cd8
Khan Al Khalili, El-gamaleya, Qism El-gamaleya, Cairo
April 20, 2021 03:24 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Load More