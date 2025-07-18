Travel InspirationHotels
By Yukari Sakamoto
  •  July 18, 2025

Japan’s Mount Fuji Has a New Luxury Hotel with Private Hot Springs and Michelin-Worthy Dining

Gora Kadan, one of Japan’s most respected ryokans, opens its second property, bringing its revered hospitality to a stunning new location near Mount Fuji.

Gora Kadan Fuji opens on July 20, 2025

Courtesy of Gora Kadan Fuji

Gora Kadan Fuji, the long-awaited second property from the esteemed Gora Kadan brand, debuts on July 20, 2025, as the closest high-end hotel to Mount Fuji with unobstructed views of the sacred peak. Set in an exclusive spot within the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, the 39-suite retreat was designed to frame the snow-capped stratovolcano from every angle—guest rooms, restaurants, a library, a spa, and onsen baths all face the dramatic landscape.

Mount Fuji (called Fuji-san in Japanese—the san meaning “mountain”) has long been a muse for poets, painters, and pilgrims. Now, guests at Gora Kadan Fuji will be able to soak in that inspiration firsthand—from the mineral-rich waters of their private onsen baths or while dining on a meal by notable Japanese chefs.

Each of the modern Japanese guest rooms is designed with tatami straw mat floors, cedar ceilings, and sliding shoji screens. The majority of rooms have views of Mount Fuji, while others face Hakone’s mountains and a garden. Every suite comes with its own private hot spring bath sourced from 5,000 feet below ground, while the property also includes a communal onsen, a full-service spa, a gym, and an infinity pool. Three freestanding villas offer more seclusion, including one with a private pool. A 36-hole golf course rounds out the facilities.

Dining at Gora Kadan Fuji reflects ingredients of the changing seasons.

Courtesy of Gora Kadan Fuji

As with its original Hakone property—formerly a summer villa for Prince Akihito of the Imperial Family—Gora Kadan Fuji carries on a legacy of imperial elegance and modern comfort. The original Gora Kadan was established in 1948, when the Kanin-no-miya family left the Imperial Family and opened the villa to guests. The name comes from Gora, the area in Hakone, and Kadan, meaning “a place of welcome.”

The new outpost brings a culinary pedigree rarely seen in traditional ryokan. Chef Hiroyuki Kanda, whose Tokyo restaurant Kanda holds three Michelin stars, oversees the teppanyaki grill. Sushi master Keiji Nakazawa of New York’s Sushi Sho (two Michelin stars) brings his personalized okonomi-style dining, where aged fish and curated small plates are selected based on the guest’s preferences—an intimate twist on the more familiar omakase format. Additional dining options include kaiseki (multicourse seasonal cuisine), kappo ryori (a more casual, counter-style take on kaiseki), and a small cocktail bar.

Yukari Sakamoto
Yukari Sakamoto immersed herself in the food and beverage world in Tokyo working at Takashimaya department store’s sake section and at the Park Hyatt Tokyo’s New York Grill and Bar as a sommelier. She is the author of Food Sake Tokyo and offers tours to markets in Tokyo.
