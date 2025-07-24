This New South African Safari Camp Offers Bold Design, Regionally Inspired Cuisine, and Epic Wildlife Viewing

The vibe: Maximalist design and bold colors in a new under-canvas safari camp in South Africa

Location: Greater Kruger National Park, South Africa

Rates: From $3,000 per person per night, including all meals, drinks, game activities

The Afar take

Masiya’s Camp flips the narrative of what a safari camp should look like. With its bold burgundy canvas tents and color-saturated interiors, the latest lodge from The Royal Portfolio in South Africa’s Greater Kruger region swaps khaki for turquoises, reds, and greens, reflecting the hues of the flora and fauna in an area that is particularly famous for sightings of leopards, lions, and African wild dogs. Birders should plan to visit in spring and summer (November through March), when the bushveld comes alive with migrant species such as the brightly colored woodland kingfisher.

The maximalist aesthetic of Masiya’s Camp is the hand of The Royal Portfolio’s charismatic founder, Liz Biden , who is also behind the eclectic style and sense of place at other Royal Portfolio retreats, including La Residence in the Cape Winelands and the art-filled Silo in Cape Town. “For Masiya’s Camp, we wanted something different, fun, and exciting,” says Biden. “Every room is uniquely styled and full of color.”

The work of artists from across Africa hangs on the walls of Masiya’s Camp. Photo courtesy of Masiya’s Camp

Who’s it for?

While traditionalists may find it all to be a little much, design-minded travelers eager to break free from traditional safari tropes will find plenty to love at Masiya’s Camp. This is a boldly contemporary reimagining of what a lodge can be, with an expressive use of color and pattern. The visual feast extends beyond the decor: A thoughtfully curated in-house art collection showcases established and emerging African talent, including flamboyant works by Zimbabwean painter Tafadzwa Tega.

The location

Masiya’s Camp sits on a private concession within the Greater Kruger National Park, so guests get the best of both worlds: the abundant wildlife of an iconic park along with the exclusivity of a private reserve where the chances of running into another safari vehicle are low. Hoedspruit Airport, which offers daily direct flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg, can be reached via a 45-minute road transfer.

Guest rooms at Masiya’s Camp are each a sprawling 2,500 square feet. Courtesy of Masiya’s Camp

The rooms

A series of raised boardwalks connects the main lodge to six spacious under-canvas suites, positioned far apart for privacy and shaded by indigenous woodland. Each suite has a similar footprint, with close to 2,500 square feet of space, including a private terrace and a plunge pool. Suite 1 is the farthest from the main lodge, so it’s best if you want a little extra privacy. Indoors, the extravagant aesthetic takes its cue from both the landscape and Biden’s extensive travels, drawing on everything from the dusty rose-pinks of Marrakech to the blue plumage of the European roller—one of her favorite birds—which can be spotted here in the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months of December, January, and February.

South African chef Rudolf Potgieter oversees the menu at Masiya’s Camp. Photos courtesy of Masiya’s Camp

The food and drink

Head chef Rudolf Potgieter, who previously helmed the kitchen at The Royal Portfolio’s Birkenhead House retreat near Cape Town, whips up daily menus with subtle South African flourishes: think spicy chakalaka tomato relish with breakfast shakshuka, or bone marrow crusted with traditional putu pap, or maize meal. I particularly loved the lunchtime “Midday Plates,” pitched as somewhere between tapas and starter portions to allow for a little taste of everything.

An exceptional wine list focused on boutique South African cellars is included in the rate, and knowledgeable wine stewards are available to guide you through it. If you feel like splurging, select something from the small cellar that has special releases and older vintages.

The bar at Masiya’s Camp offers standout South African wines. Photo courtesy of Masiya’s Camp

Staff and service

The Royal Portfolio’s safari guides are among the best in the business. The team includes two of South Africa’s 11 Master Trackers, a qualification that takes decades of training and experience. Masiya’s Camp is named in honor of Wilson Masiya, the first Master Tracker to work at sister camp Royal Malewane. At the lodge, the service is always perfectly on point: warm, authentic, and welcoming.

Accessibility

Guests with mobility concerns may find Masiya’s Camp challenging. There are flights of stairs (without easy ramp alternatives) in the main lodge, and lengthy boardwalks connect the suites to the communal areas. However, the suites are all set on one level and have large open-sided showers.

The pool lounge at Masiya’s Camp faces the surrounding bushveld. Photo courtesy of Masiya’s Camp

What’s still to come

A dedicated spa is under construction, but until it’s ready, guests can enjoy the Royal Waters Spa at The Royal Portfolio’s nearby Malewane Lodge.