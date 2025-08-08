A New Boutique Hotel in Charleston Looks Like a European Townhouse, with Stylish Rooms and Top-Floor Terraces

The vibe: A modern-European townhouse feel with leafy courtyards, wrought iron details, and laid-back service

Location: 529 King St., Charleston, SC | : 529 King St., Charleston, SC | View on Google Maps

Rates: From $295 : From $295 Book Now

The Afar take

Set on a lively stretch of Charleston’s King Street—famous for its shopping, dining, and nightlife—The Nickel opened in June 2025 as the latest project from Method Co., the team behind neighboring hotel The Pinch.

A former furniture store that once occupied the site was gutted and reimagined by New York–based Morris Adjmi Architects, in collaboration with Method Co.’s in-house design team, Method Studio. The result is a 50-room hotel in a five-story building that looks like a historic European townhouse. The Nickel’s moody ambience starts in the lobby, with checkered tile floors, Moroccan-inspired plaster arches, and glass cases filled with old books. It extends to the courtyard tucked away on the second floor, where wrought iron balconies overlook a central fountain and a stylish mix of iron and rattan seating—all open to the sky above.

Reception at The Nickel in Charleston Photo courtesy of The Nickel

Who’s it for?

The Nickel is one of Charleston’s best options for families or groups of friends who want to be in the center of things. The hotel combines the practicality of a long-stay aparthotel with stylish interiors that make you feel as if you’re staying in the mansion of a design-savvy friend.

The historic King Street shopping district in Charleston Photo by lazyllama/Shutterstock

The location

The Nickel sits on Charleston’s energetic King Street in the Cannonborough neighborhood. It’s surrounded by cocktail bars, acclaimed restaurants, and national retailers selling fashion, home goods, and gifts—not to mention that it’s steps from the weekend farmers’ market at Marion Square and close to the College of Charleston campus. The hotel is 20 minutes by car (traffic depending) to Charleston’s barrier island beaches, including Sullivan’s and Folly.

While the location is a major perk for many, it comes with trade-offs: Travelers seeking a peaceful retreat may find the lively nighttime scene, fueled by college students and fellow tourists, a bit too boisterous.

A guest room at The Nickel in Charleston Courtesy of The Nickel

The rooms

Styled like chic townhouse apartments, The Nickel’s guest rooms have full-size fridges, spacious closets, dishwashers, rain showers, in-room washer/dryers, and gas ranges topped with Le Creuset kettles. The minibars are stocked with mostly local finds, like tallboy beers from local brewery Edmund’s Oast.

Top-floor suites have expansive terraces with views of the skyline that live up to Charleston’s nickname, the “Holy City”: Church spires punctuate the horizon in every direction. I stayed in a three-bedroom apartment with reclaimed oak floors on the top floor. As a design lover, I loved the textiles from Nordic Knots rugs, the Morris & Co. wallpaper, and the Lee Jofa fabrics on the chairs.

The largest suites, like the one I stayed in, have full kitchens equipped with prep islands, ideal for cooking or entertaining. These kitchens flow into living areas with dining tables and large furnished terraces. Another welcome amenity for groups: The Nickel staff will prestock your fridge before your arrival for a fee.

Bar Daniel at The Nickel in Charleston Photo courtesy of the Nickel

The food and drink

Bar Daniel is The Nickel’s all-day lounge. It serves coffee and cocktails in a space with a gas fireplace, vintage mirrors, and Audubon-style bird prints by Alabama-based artist Butch Anthony. On the third floor is the Parlour, a private event space and vinyl listening library. I checked in before the debut of hotel’s restaurant, Rosemary Rose, but when it opens in September 2025, it aims to channel an Italian Riviera–meets–Lowcountry vibe, with a central marble bar, hand-painted tiles, large sofas, and petite tables that spill onto a large rooftop terrace.

Staff and service

With the College of Charleston around the corner (the school is a likely feeder for the hotel’s staff), The Nickel exudes a fresh, youthful energy at every level, from the valet to the front desk. Staff offer friendly inquiries into where you’re headed or where you’ve been; they double as local guides and are eager to point you toward a cozy café, the best late-night pizza, or the ideal spot to start a beach adventure.

When I returned famished after a night of cocktails and dancing next door at Prohibition, the valet suggested Benny Ravello’s pizza across the road and advised I order a slice of the garlic mushroom. It was one of my favorite Charleston meals, which I devoured standing over the kitchen sink in my pj’s.

Accessibility

The Nickel is equipped for guests requiring mobility accommodations. The elevator is wide enough for most wheelchairs and provides access to all floors. The hotel offers ADA-compliant king rooms across multiple price tiers.