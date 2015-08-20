Home>Travel inspiration

12 Pinterest-Worthy Hotel Rooms

By Jen Murphy

Aug 20, 2015

As Hotels Editor, I’m always stealing design inspiration from hotel rooms. Here are 12 of my favorites.

1. The balcony suite at Thompson Miami Beach, above

Photo courtesy of Auberge Resorts

2. The two-bedroom oceanview suite at Malliouhana, An Auberge Resort, Anguilla

Photo courtesy La Sultana

3. The treehouse suite at La Sultana Oualidia, Morocco

Photo courtesy Berns Hotel
4. The Clock Suite at Berns Hotel, Stockholm

Photo courtesy Castello Di Vicarello

5. Suite Sassi at Castello di Vicarello, Tuscany

Photo courtesy Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France
6. A beach suite at Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France

Photo courtesy Playa Vik

7. Casa Mar Master Bedroom at Playa Vik, Jose Ignacio, Uruguay

Photo courtesy Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa
8. Casa Seu Pedrinho at Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, Trancoso, Brazil

Suján

9. The Yuvraj Suite at Suján Rajmahal Palace, Jaipur

Photo courtesy Crosby Street Hotel

10. The Crosby Suite at the Crosby Street Hotel, NYC

GRough
GRough
PHOTO COURTESY OF G-ROUGH
11. The Afra Suite at G-Rough Hotel, Rome

Photo courtesy Fogo Island Inn

12. Room #17 at Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland

