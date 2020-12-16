Dreamy Hotels Worth a Detour
Collected by Afar Magazine
These great places to stay are within a half-day’s reach of big cities, and beckon travelers with natural hot springs, locally grown food and wine, and guaranteed relaxation.
Save Place
Route de la Renarde, 73550 Les Allues, France
The owners of the renowned French winery Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte opened this ski-in, ski-out chalet in the French Alps last December. Not surprisingly, the wine cellar is fully stocked with hard-to-find bottles. After a day on the slopes, you...
Save Place
6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA
Perched at the top of a 268-foot waterfall, the 84-room hotel is only 30 minutes east of Seattle. You can hike, bike, fish, and do yoga. From $189. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
Save Place
Zorrilla de San Martin 494, 37000 Carmelo, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay
The UNESCO World Heritage town of Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay, is just a one-hour ferry ride from Buenos Aires. From the ferry landing, drive another hour to Carmelo, where the lodge at Finca Narbona makes a great base for exploring the wine...
Save Place
Beaulieu Rd, Lyndhurst SO43 7FZ, UK
Add a day to your next trip to London, and stay at Lime Wood, a hotel set within New Forest National Park. Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and Lime Wood head chef Luke Holder set a menu driven by locally farmed and foraged ingredients, such...
Save Place
2 E Main St, Beacon, NY 12508, USA
Housed in an old textile factory and restored in the early 2010s, The Roundhouse offers modern, industrial-chic décor, set against a gorgeous waterfall that feeds into the adjacent Fishkill Creek. Minimalist without feeling cold,...
Save Place
1200 W Walker Tunnel, Houston, TX 77002, USA
For a break from the city, take a short drive to The Inn at Dos Brisas for pampering and relaxation. The inn is situated in the bucolic, rolling meadows of Texas Hill Country. This 313-acre resort has an organic, five-star restaurant and only nine...
Save Place
403 Rue de La Kasbah، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
The tiny coastal village of Oualidia’s low-key vibe makes it a popular retreat from Marrakech as well as the go-to spot for surfers—novice or otherwise. La Sultana, set against the flamingo-dotted Oualidia lagoon, has 11 rooms and suites that...
Save Place
1 Chome-31-１ Asamaonsen, Matsumoto-shi, Nagano-ken 390-0303, Japan
At the new Kai Matsumoto inn, located in the historic town of Matsumoto in the Japanese Alps, the spa offers 13 different traditional Japanese bathing rituals in its eight baths. The alkaline water is drawn from nearby Asama Hot Springs, which...
Save Place
76 Main St, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
Make the three-and-a-half-hour trip from Boston for seafood and salt air. Opened last year, this hotel in the heart of town has a whimsical preppy aesthetic. From $219.
Save Place
10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268, USA
Located just 25 minutes southwest of Atlanta’s international airport, the Inn at Serenbe feels like a world away. Spread across 40 acres, the bucolic retreat makes the most of its natural surroundings with an organic farm, a croquet lawn, and a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25