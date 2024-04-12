Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Bailey Berg
  •  April 12, 2024

A New Under Canvas Tented Camp Is Coming to This California National Park

The beloved glamping brand will soon offer a stylish new way to experience the natural beauty of Yosemite.

A canvas tent with wooden stairs, surrounded by trees

Under Canvas Yosemite will be the brand’s first foray into the Golden State.

Courtesy of Under Canvas

There’s about to be a wonderful new way to visit the giant sequoias, waterfalls, two remaining glaciers, and dizzying granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome at Yosemite National Park. Under Canvas announced its first-ever camp in California just outside of the park.

Under Canvas, a brand known for its safari-style tented camps near national parks, mainly in the American West, will open its newest glamping outpost on May 22, 2025, which will be set on 80 acres of pine-dappled forest 10 minutes beyond the west entrance of Yosemite National Park.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 12th Under Canvas camp in California, a destination that we’ve had our sights set on for many years,” Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas, told AFAR. “Each of our properties has something unique to offer, and what we’re really looking forward to with this location is offering our guests unmatched access to Yosemite National Park.” He added that “travelers will have the opportunity to be immersed in nature without sacrificing comfort and style.”

The tents at the Yosemite property each will have king-sized beds (with heated mattress pads), bedside lanterns, and USB charging packs, along with an en suite bathroom featuring a sink, a hot shower, and a flushing toilet. They will also all have a private deck, and some will include stargazing windows above the bed (the camp’s sister property, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, became the first lodging worldwide to earn a DarkSky Lodging certification from DarkSky International in 2023, a designation the Under Canvas camps in Zion, Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Moab earned soon thereafter).

A safari-style tent with a wooden bed, a couch, a deerskin on the floor, a trunk, and two camp chairs, with trees visible outside

Under Canvas will soon bring safari-style glamping to the Yosemite National Park area.

Courtesy of Under Canvas

Like all of the other Under Canvas properties, the 70 guest accommodations will surround a central lobby tent. The Yosemite iteration will feature communal lounge spaces decorated with West Elm furniture, a game area, and an indoor-outdoor café-style dining area serving seasonal dishes and a selection of California wines and craft beers. Because Under Canvas expects that its guests will be in the national park during the day, it will also offer grab-and-go lunches and snacks for purchase and will have an Adventure Concierge on hand to help guests book experiences like rafting, rock climbing, and guided hiking trips in the protected land. At night, there will be complimentary activities, including yoga, live music, and a s’mores bar.

Because the brand’s ethos revolves around minimizing disturbance to the land and maximizing guests’ immersion in nature, the camps do not offer Wi-Fi and reduce water usage with pull-chain showers and low-flow toilets. Notably, the bus stop for the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System sits directly across from the property, making it easy for parkgoers to visit without driving a vehicle of their own.

Under Canvas originally announced the Yosemite property in 2019. It was slated for a 2020 debut, but the opening date was pushed back. The three other California properties that were announced in conjunction with Yosemite, including near Joshua Tree National Park, on Catalina Island, and in Sonoma, have since been scrapped.

Reservations for Under Canvas Yosemite’s inaugural season, which will run from May 22 to October 27, 2025, have already opened. Rates start at $319 per night.

During the 2024 summer season, Under Canvas will operate 11 properties, including Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, Moab, Mount Rushmore, North Yellowstone, West Yellowstone, and Zion. Ulum, the more upscale spin-off of Under Canvas (which AFAR recognized as one of the best new hotels in 2024), is also open.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at AFAR. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
From Our Partners
Northern Lights
Expedition Cruises
Why This Cruise Is the Best Way to See the Northern Lights in Alaska
Sponsored by
Le Louis XV
Restaurants + Cafés
This Country Has the Highest Concentration of Michelin Stars. Here’s Where to Eat
Sponsored by
Visit Monaco
Where to Go in Spring
16 Places to Enjoy the Best of Monaco’s Culture
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Find the Boutiques and Boulangeries of Your Dreams in These Essential Paris Neighborhoods
Cities We Love
The Best Paris Neighborhoods Most People Miss
April 11, 2024 02:51 PM
 · 
Sara Lieberman
A man in a backpack walking through a red shrine entrance in Shingu, Japan.
Hiking + Cycling
This Epic Hike in Japan Takes You Through Ancient Shrines, Onsen Towns, and Magical Forests
April 10, 2024 07:14 PM
 · 
Miranda Smith
A rugged coastline with rolling waves and grass-covered hills
National Parks
Women’s History Is About to Get a Bigger Spotlight in America’s National Park System
April 10, 2024 03:32 PM
 · 
Jamie Davis Smith
River with blurred mountains in the background
Outdoor Adventure
5 Beautiful Multi-Day Hiking Adventures in the United States—No Tent Required
April 09, 2024 07:44 PM
 · 
Alisha McDarris

See More