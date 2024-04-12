A New Under Canvas Tented Camp Is Coming to This California National Park

There’s about to be a wonderful new way to visit the giant sequoias, waterfalls, two remaining glaciers, and dizzying granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome at Yosemite National Park. Under Canvas announced its first-ever camp in California just outside of the park.

Under Canvas, a brand known for its safari-style tented camps near national parks, mainly in the American West, will open its newest glamping outpost on May 22, 2025, which will be set on 80 acres of pine-dappled forest 10 minutes beyond the west entrance of Yosemite National Park.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 12th Under Canvas camp in California, a destination that we’ve had our sights set on for many years,” Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas, told AFAR. “Each of our properties has something unique to offer, and what we’re really looking forward to with this location is offering our guests unmatched access to Yosemite National Park.” He added that “travelers will have the opportunity to be immersed in nature without sacrificing comfort and style.”

The tents at the Yosemite property each will have king-sized beds (with heated mattress pads), bedside lanterns, and USB charging packs, along with an en suite bathroom featuring a sink, a hot shower, and a flushing toilet. They will also all have a private deck, and some will include stargazing windows above the bed (the camp’s sister property, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, became the first lodging worldwide to earn a DarkSky Lodging certification from DarkSky International in 2023, a designation the Under Canvas camps in Zion, Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Moab earned soon thereafter).

Under Canvas will soon bring safari-style glamping to the Yosemite National Park area. Courtesy of Under Canvas

Like all of the other Under Canvas properties, the 70 guest accommodations will surround a central lobby tent. The Yosemite iteration will feature communal lounge spaces decorated with West Elm furniture, a game area, and an indoor-outdoor café-style dining area serving seasonal dishes and a selection of California wines and craft beers. Because Under Canvas expects that its guests will be in the national park during the day, it will also offer grab-and-go lunches and snacks for purchase and will have an Adventure Concierge on hand to help guests book experiences like rafting, rock climbing, and guided hiking trips in the protected land. At night, there will be complimentary activities, including yoga, live music, and a s’mores bar.

Because the brand’s ethos revolves around minimizing disturbance to the land and maximizing guests’ immersion in nature, the camps do not offer Wi-Fi and reduce water usage with pull-chain showers and low-flow toilets. Notably, the bus stop for the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System sits directly across from the property, making it easy for parkgoers to visit without driving a vehicle of their own.

Under Canvas originally announced the Yosemite property in 2019. It was slated for a 2020 debut, but the opening date was pushed back. The three other California properties that were announced in conjunction with Yosemite, including near Joshua Tree National Park, on Catalina Island, and in Sonoma, have since been scrapped.

Reservations for Under Canvas Yosemite’s inaugural season, which will run from May 22 to October 27, 2025, have already opened. Rates start at $319 per night.

During the 2024 summer season, Under Canvas will operate 11 properties, including Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, Moab, Mount Rushmore, North Yellowstone, West Yellowstone, and Zion. Ulum, the more upscale spin-off of Under Canvas (which AFAR recognized as one of the best new hotels in 2024), is also open.