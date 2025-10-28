Travel InspirationHotels
By Tim Chester
  •  October 28, 2025

Charleston’s Hottest New Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations

Opening March 2026, the Cooper offers 191 rooms, a rooftop infinity pool, yacht charters, and four distinct dining venues.

A rendering of the new Cooper hotel infinity pool flanked by palm trees, with low, white modern building in distance

The new Cooper hotel is in Charleston’s historic French Quarter.

Courtesy of the Cooper

Charleston’s waterfront is set for a glow-up in early 2026, when the city’s newest hotel debuts on the banks of the Cooper River in the French Quarter. The Cooper, occupying prime real estate on the peninsula’s lower eastern side, is now taking reservations for stays beginning March 1, 2026. Steps from the fountains and promenades of Waterfront Park and just a short walk from Charleston City Market, the hotel puts guests in the heart of the city.

Historical downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina, at twilight.

Charleston’s French Quarter is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

f11photo/Shutterstock

The six-story building, accented with green shutters and green-and-white striped awnings, will be rich with foliage—an entry corridor of crepe myrtles leads to a circular drive shaded by live oaks, with palmettos framing the exterior. Inside, 191 guest rooms—including 20 suites—range from 360 to 1,427 square feet, many with private balconies overlooking the river or skyline.

Interiors were thoughtfully composed by Champalimaud Design, whose portfolio includes the Hotel Bel-Air, Raffles Singapore, and Claridge’s in London, together with Atelier Kim. Expect Southern coastal charm in a restrained palette, with light oak floors and shiplap wall paneling.

White waterfront guest room, with pale wood floors, ceiling fan, and sea views

A waterfront guest room at the Cooper

Photo by Christian Horan

The Cooper will lean into its waterfront location with an on-site marina offering charter options from a custom 96-foot cruising yacht—ideal for sunset sails and dinner cruises—to a smaller Hinkley yacht for 12 passengers. Guests can cruise to concerts at Credit One Stadium, spend the day at Folly Beach, or explore Shem Creek’s restaurants and boardwalks.

A rooftop infinity pool commands harbor views, while the Grand Lawn, able to host 400 guests, expands the hotel’s event offerings. The 7,000-square-foot Spa at the Cooper will lure vacationers with a varied menu of treatments, from cryotherapy to “experiential showers” with mist and deluge settings.

A rendering of the Grand Salon, with gray and beige chairs and sofa and patterned carpeting

The second-floor Grand Salon common area at the Cooper

Courtesy of the Cooper

The Cooper will have four distinct dining venues, led by signature restaurant the Crossing, where executive chef Nick Dugan of Charleston’s acclaimed Sorelle will serve Mediterranean and Southern dishes overlooking the water. For a more casual meal, CurrentBurger brings smash burgers and sodas in a retro diner with a jukebox, terrazzo floors, and a walk-up window, while Cooper Coffee & Wine doubles as a boulangerie by day and a wine bar by night, with marina views. Bar Marti, a guests-only poolside bar, completes the food and drink lineup.

For those looking to explore Charleston’s thriving dining scene, many of the city’s top new restaurants—spanning Cantonese, Mediterranean, and more—are a short car ride away.

The new property joins the Beemok Hospitality Collection (BHC), which also includes the Charleston Place on Market Street, one of Afar’s favorite Charleston hotels. From $850

Tim Chester
Tim Chester is a freelance writer and editor covering hotels, family travel, sustainable travel, and outdoor adventure. Previously, he was a deputy editor at Afar. He lives near Los Angeles and likes hiking, mountain biking, and attempting to surf. His recent travels have taken him to Peru, Argentina, Belize, Fiji, and much of the U.S. Find him on LinkedIn and Instagram.
