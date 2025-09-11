These Independent and French-Owned Hotels Are Where Paris Insiders Check In

Paris may be known for its glittering palace hotels and international luxury brands, but some of the city’s most memorable stays are properties that feel more personal—whether they’re family-owned maisons, French-run collections, or smaller boutique groups with a distinctly local spirit. These hotels offer a window into French hospitality and design, blending heritage, intimacy, and a sense of place that bigger brands can’t always match. From a Philippe Starck–designed hot spot in the 16th arrondissement to a vine-draped retreat on Place des Vosges, our latest Hotels We Love list highlights our favorite independent and French-owned stays in the capital.

For the full spectrum of top places to stay in the City of Light, don’t miss our Best Hotels in Paris list.

Brach Paris

A superior room at Brach Paris Courtesy of Brach Paris

Neighborhood: 16th arrondissement



Why we love it: Effortlessly cool style—with legendary parties



Rates: From $760 Book Now

When the Evok Collection opened Brach inside a former postal sorting facility in 2018, the hotel was an instant hit. Now, this residential corner of the posh 16th arrondissement is the cool rendezvous spot for in-the-know Parisians. The energetic vibe starts with the design, courtesy of Philippe Starck’s famous mélange of styles—an African mask here, a sculptural lamp there.

This warmth infuses the 59 guest rooms, done up in a marvelous mix of marble, leather, and wood. The city’s glitterati rub shoulders at the popular (and family-friendly) brunch and covet memberships at the next-level sports club, which is styled as a 1930s boxing club and has a 72-foot pool. Come summer, the rooftop terrace turns into a trendy hangout, and it offers 360-degree views of the city from the vegetable garden and the hen house. Take a dip in the terrace’s Norwegian bath, cocktail in hand, and you’ll see why Brach is the darling of the district. —Mary Winston Nicklin

Cour des Vosges

Cour des Vosges is in the Marais district of Paris. Courtesy of Cour des Vosges

Neighborhood: The Marais, 4th arrondissement



Why we love it: A Marais townhouse with a blend of 17th-century character and contemporary edge



Rates: From $780 Book Now

Opened in 2019 by Evok Collection, Cour des Vosges is like a private pied-à-terre on Paris’s prettiest square. Place des Vosges, built in the early 17th century by Henri IV, anchors the Marais. The 12 rooms inside the former Hôtel de Montbrun overlook the symmetrical arcades through oversize windows.

The interiors balance the past and the present: Contemporary four-poster beds and stainless-steel walls meet hand-painted beams, terra-cotta tiles, and other preserved 17th-century details. Each room is stocked with art books, and the suites have kitchenettes. Breakfast is served exclusively in the rooms.

There’s no lobby or lounge, but guests can retreat to the intimate Roman-style bath or the ground-floor tearoom, Brach La Pâtisserie. On sunny days, guests can sit on the terrace to enjoy the quintessential Parisian pastime: people-watching beneath the arcades, while sampling Yann Brys’s award-winning pastries. —MWN

La Réserve Paris

A deluxe suite at La Réserve Paris Courtesy of La Réserve Paris

Neighborhood: Golden Triangle/Champs-Elysées



Why we love it: Feels like an extravagant private home with some of the best dining in town



Rates: From $1,700 Book Now

Privacy and discretion reign supreme behind the iconic red door of this Jacques Garcia–styled hideaway between the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées. The smallest of the capital’s Palace hotels, La Réserve Paris is set up in a former mansion that belonged to the Duc of Morny (Napoleon III’s half-brother). The French-owned hotel maintains the feel of a private home, thanks to a mix of Second Empire decorative touches, including parquet floors, crown moldings, cordovan leather paneling, and velvet drapery. It’s easy to linger in the public areas, including the library packed with 3,000 books reserved for guests during the day, the fumoir that looks onto a leafy courtyard, and salons with plush banquettes and club chairs.

The 40 rooms and suites have soaring ceilings, damascene brocade and taffeta, and a variety of antique furnishings. But more importantly, the rooms are spacious: 430 square feet minimum, a rarity in Paris. The USB sockets are equipped with cords for charging cell phones and tablets of all brands. The oversize minibar stocks 40 kinds of soft drinks, beers, champagne, and wine. Another plus: The courtesy car is available for all guests to use. It’s chauffeur-driven in the evening and can take you to dinner or pick you up from wherever you may be. But there is plenty to do right on property, including visits to the 52-foot swimming pool, the small spa with its hammam, and the three-Michelin-star Le Gabriel, where chef Jérôme Banctel serves reimagined French classics.—Lindsey Tramuta

Le Grand Mazarin

A suite at Le Grand Mazarin in Paris Courtesy of Le Grand Mazarin

Neighborhood: The Marais



Why we love it: An eclectic, Wes Anderson–style design property in the heart of the Marais



Rates: From $640 Book Now

In the heart of the Marais, across from BHV/Marais and within sight of Hôtel de Ville, Le Grand Mazarin feels like a literary salon come to life. Designed by Martin Brudnizki’s London-based MBDS studio, the luxury hotel reimagines French classicism with irreverent flourishes—bold color palettes, layered textures, and playful ornamentation. Across 47 rooms and 14 suites, details like canopy beds, parquet floors, and locally sourced minibars carry the theme.

On the ground floor, Levantine restaurant Boubalé draws locals for dinner and weekend brunch, while breakfast blends Continental staples with Mediterranean flavors (insider tip: ask for the babka French toast, off-menu). After a day of shopping or museum-hopping, retreat to the vaulted spa, where Jacques Merle’s murals and mosaic-tiled pool create a dreamlike escape. Read Afar’s full review of Le Grand Mazarin.—LT

Maison Barrière Vendôme

A guest room at Maison Barrière Vendôme Courtesy of Maison Barrière Vendôme

Neighborhood: Just off Place Vendôme, 1st arrondissement



Why we love it: Prime, luxe location with a softer price tag than its neighbors



Rates: From $680 Book Now

Maison Barrière Vendôme may sit on Rue Mont-Thabor rather than the famous Place Vendôme, but it delivers all the opulence of its storied neighbor. After an eight-year restoration, the 19th-century mansion—once Lacoste’s headquarters—reopened in January 2025 as the French Barrière Group’s second property in the city.

Under the direction of jeweler Corinne Evens, the 26 rooms, suites, and residences celebrate iconic women such as Simone de Beauvoir, Nina Simone, and Marie Curie. Designer Daniel Jibert brings each to life with hand-etched murals, bespoke Pierre Frey headboards, and such details as Lalique sconces and Versailles-style parquet. Residences add kitchenettes, while quadruple-paned windows and discreet service ensure a restful night’s sleep.

For dining, Frida—the moody restaurant and bar accented with Murano glass light fixtures—honors Frida Kahlo with Latin-leaning small plates and desserts by Christophe Adam. Later this year, the spa and wellness center will debut with a hammam, cold plunge, and vaulted treatment rooms; until then, Officine Universelle Buly amenities elevate in-room pampering.—LT

1 Place Vendôme

1 Place Vendôme is located in an 18th-century mansion. Courtesy of 1 Place Vendôme

Neighborhood: Central Paris/1st arrondissement



Why we love it: Elegance befitting its prestigious location



Rates: From $1,400 Book Now

The Place Vendôme in Paris is more monument than square, its palace-like arcade housing luxury shops and the Ritz—all lorded over by the statue of Napoleon atop the Vendôme Column. Here, the 15-room 1 Place Vendôme sits above the Chopard flagship in an 18th-century mansion. The Scheufele family of Germany has led the Swiss jewelry and watch brand since the 1960s; this is their first hospitality project, requiring four years of restoration to create a hotel with the feel of a private home. The family enlisted Pierre-Yves Rochon—designer for such luxury hotel groups as Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton. There are nods to the Chopard brand in coffee-table books and artwork. From the cashmere bed throws to the unique marbles chosen for each bathroom, there’s ample attention to detail. The family even chose the books for the library (a lively debate ensued on their WhatsApp group).

The antiques-filled salons are for the exclusive use of hotel guests and Chopard VIPs. A secret wall panel opens to reveal a hidden cigar lounge, and a glass-capped winter garden harbors a wall mosaic depicting the colorful Animal World jewelry collection created for Chopard’s 150th anniversary. The rooms and suites showcase French craftsmanship: wood paneling by Les Ateliers de la Chapelle, crystal chandeliers by Maison Baguès, and decorative painting by L’Atelier Mériguet Carrère. The crème de la crème is the Apartment Chopard: With gold accents, a balcony overlooking Place Vendôme, and its very own “Hall of Mirrors,” the suite exudes Versailles-style grandeur.—MWN

Pavillon de la Reine

The high-ceilinged Suite de la Reine is more than 860 square feet. Courtesy of Pavillon de la Reine

Neighborhood: Le Marais, 3rd arrondissement



Why we love it: An unbeatable location on the city’s prettiest square



Rates: From $640 Book Now

Hidden behind the arcades of the Place des Vosges, this vine-covered hôtel particulier (nobleman’s mansion) is the go-to address for those seeking privacy and authenticity in the popular Marais district. Almost imperceptible from the 17th-century brick square, the tucked-away retreat exudes history in its exposed timber beams and stone floors.

The mood is set right when you walk in: The salon is decorated like a connoisseur’s living room, with fresh flowers, framed oil paintings, and a roaring fire in the winter; enjoy a cocktail mixed from the honesty bar. Even the one Michelin-starred Anne restaurant—named for Anne of Austria who stayed here when she married King Louis XIII—has a chic familial vibe with a devoted local clientele.

Each of the 56 guest rooms is individually decorated with gilded mirrors, trompe l’oeil wallpaper, and period antiques. A number of interconnecting rooms and a designated family suite are perfect for traveling multi-generational groups. To get the most out of the Marais experience, this family-owned maison offers bikes for exploration on two wheels and can arrange guided tours.—MWN

Relais Christine

A Garden Suite at Relais Christine in Paris Courtesy of Relais Christine

Neighborhood: Saint-Germain-des-Prés, 6th arrondissement



Why we love it: For its secret-garden hideaways and a sense of Parisian history



Rates: From $580 Book Now

Under the same French ownership as the Saint James, Relais Christine has long had a loyal following in the coveted Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. Since opening in 1979, it has drawn repeat guests who often request their favorite rooms—especially the four that open onto a secret garden.

The setting is hard to top: a 17th-century mansion on a quiet street in a neighborhood once frequented by artists and literary greats. Inside, designer Laura Gonzalez brings a classical French look to 48 guest rooms with antiques and rich fabrics by Pierre Frey and Hermès. Evenings often center around the honor bar, where guests gather by the fireplace. The Guerlain Spa occupies the former vaulted kitchen of a 13th-century abbey downstairs. Looking for more great hotels on Paris’s Left Bank? Check out our Hotels We Love list.—MWN

Saint James Paris

A Longchamps apartment in the Saint James Paris Courtesy of Saint James Paris

Neighborhood: 16th arrondissement



Why we love it: The garden setting in the city’s only château-hotel



Rates: From $800 Book Now

Only 20 minutes by car from Notre Dame, the Saint James Paris feels like another world: A stone-gated driveway opens onto a 19th-century private mansion that resembles a bucolic countryside estate. Surrounded by landscaped gardens, this family-owned hideaway in the 16th arrondissement is both a private members club and a boutique hotel with a Guerlain spa and pool. The 50 guest rooms were renovated in 2021 by designer Laura Gonzalez in eclectic, mix-and-match styles to resemble a collector’s home. Next door, a private villa with four serviced apartments allows for extra privacy with full access to the hotel.

Locals appreciate the Old World vibe of the wood-paneled library bar, where the bartenders take their drinks seriously. Seasonal organic ingredients in the cocktails are cultivated in the hotel’s Fontainebleau vegetable garden, which also supplies the Michelin-starred Bellefeuille restaurant. Chef Grégory Garimbay’s deep connection to the land and commitment to sustainability are expressed not just in technical precision but also in joie de vivre on the plate.—MWN