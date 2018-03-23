How to Find the Right Hotel for a Memorable Trip

Where should I stay? Once we decide where we are going, that’s often the next question we ask. But how do we find the answer? Ask a well-traveled friend? Talk to an experienced travel advisor? Both good options. I’d like to suggest a third: Consult our list of AFAR Recommended Hotels.

AFAR editors have selected the best hotels in more than 100 destinations around the world, based on what we value—local character, style, and the experiences the hotels offer to different kinds of travelers. After all, we decide where to stay based on the kind of trip we’re taking.

Say you’re heading to my old stomping grounds of Scottsdale, Arizona. If you feel like having a lively, urban experience, you could stay at the W Scottsdale downtown. For a more secluded stay that’s still close to the city, you could opt for the Sanctuary Resort and Spa in Paradise Valley. For all the benefits of a large resort—including 10 swimming pools—the Hyatt Regency at Gainey Ranch is a great choice. Want to head to the desert? The intimate Boulders Resort and Spa offers beautiful rooms and villas set on 1,300 acres.

Courtesy of Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in Scottsdale

Like all AFAR Recommended Hotels, they’re excellent places to stay, and each has its own distinctive character. You’ll find these hotels and resorts in our Hotels channel or by clicking on our guide to Scottsdale

And there’s one more place to turn to for great hotels: our Travelers’ Choice Award winners. That’s where you’ll find the preferred hotels of AFAR readers. Thousands of you voted in a dozen categories such as best wellness resort, best wine country hotel, and best foodie hotel.