Tampa Bucket List
Collected by Robert Filipp
Save Place
705 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Over 530 Victory cargo ships were built during World War II to supply U.S. war efforts. Of those, only three remain in operation. The SS American Victory served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. The ship was saved from the scrap heap in 1998...
Save Place
801 Old Water St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
The Tampa Bay History Center takes visitors through 12,000 years of Florida's history. Interactive, family-friendly, exhibits tell the stories of the lives of Florida’s first inhabitants: European explorers, cowmen and crackers, citrus growers,...
Save Place
Tampa, FL, USA
Would you like to travel back in time to when streetcars ruled downtown streets? Is the day just a bit too hot for walking? Would you like a quick tour of downtown Tampa from old to new? Then hop on the old-fashioned, yellow Teco Line Streetcar...
Save Place
711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Beloved. Magical. Lush. Romantic. Historic. Cinematic. All these words and more have been used to describe the glorious and much loved Tampa Theatre in downtown Tampa. Built in 1926 as a much anticipated movie palace, the Theatre was restored and...
Save Place
510 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Every Sunday from October through May, the 600/700 blocks of Franklin Street in downtown Tampa come alive with local foods, arts & crafts, and music. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., local vendors sell everything from fresh-made German bread to produce...
Save Place
Tampa, FL, USA
When you step aboard the 44' sailing yacht at Olde World, it feels like you're stepping back in time. With its teak and mahogany detailing, polished brass fixtures, and bronze portholes, the Lionheart feels like a pirate ship. Once aboard, you...
Save Place
5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607, USA
Cypress Point Park offers a relaxing nature escape in the city. Plentiful amenities include a children's playground, a disc golf park, covered pavilions, and jogging trails.
Save Place
1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705, USA
Sometimes it is hard to find a piece of "old" Florida; a reminder of what the Tampa Bay area looked like when settlers first came in the 1800s. Luckily Boyd Hill offers the visitor a glimpse into that not-so-distant past. Spend an hour or two...
Save Place
25 2nd St N # 160, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Brightly colored race cars careen down the picturesque streets of St. Petersburg, under the palms, past the Dalí Museum, and along Tampa Bay waterfront. Held every spring since 2005, the St Petersburg Grand Prix is a premier event for the Indy Car...
Save Place
1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Fans of the surrealist artist Salvador Dalí need not travel to Spain's Costa Brava to explore an exceptional display of his work. St. Petersburg’s Dalí Museum houses the private collection of Reynolds and Eleanor Morse, the largest assembly of...
Save Place
1800 Weedon Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA
There is more to the St Petersburg/Clearwater area than beaches and boating; there are quiet pockets of nature filled with beauty and wild creatures. Weedon Island Preserve is one of those spots. Located on the northwestern shores of Tampa Bay, it...
Save Place
400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
The weather may stay mild and snow may not fall from the sky, but Christmas still arrives in a big way to downtown St Petersburg. By the day after Thanksgiving, bayfront North Straub Park is all decked out with animated light displays, sparkle...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25