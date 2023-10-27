Travel InspirationWhere to Travel NextWhere to Go in Winter
By Chloe Arrojado
  •  October 26, 2023

7 Warm, Sunny Places for a Winter Holiday Trip

Snow problem? No problem!

Winding stream with the sun setting in the background

Taking a road trip through New Zealand is one of the best ways to escape a Northern Hemisphere winter.

Courtesy of Flockhill

Powder-white snow certainly adds an element of magic to travel, but sometimes the long winter nights bring a sense of longing for what’s missing: sunshine. From the coast of Spain to the desert of the U.S. Southwest, plenty of places still see the sun and experience warm weather deep into the winter.

As a lifelong snowbird who’s spent Thanksgiving in Türkiye and end-of-year breaks in the Caribbean, I agree that migrating south is an excellent way to spend those last hard-earned PTO days. So take it from me—and other AFAR staff—and consider these seven places for some sun during the winter holiday season.

1. New Zealand

Considering New Zealand’s seemingly endless collection of natural sights, the country is an ideal holiday getaway for outdoor enthusiasts. New Zealander and AFAR writer Elen Turner argues that some of its best sights are found on a road trip, and its expansive EV network makes a sustainable trip even that much more possible.

Drive two hours from Christchurch and relax surrounded by the majesty of the country’s Southern Alps, or opt to head to the southwest corner of South Island and take on one of New Zealand’s “Great Walks” at Fiordland National Park. When Christmas rolls around, come prepared with a grill to “barbie on the beach.” From December to February daytime temperatures average 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit, so picnics and trips to the coast are common then.

Pink and green art deco building, surrounded by buildings with similar design

Miami is home to the highest concentration of art deco buildings in the world.

Photo by Richard Goldberg/Shutterstock

2. Florida

Disney, beaches, Miami, oh my. It’s a no-brainer that the Sunshine State is one of the best options for U.S. travelers looking for a domestic getaway. Ample direct flights from major hubs in Orlando and Miami as well as temperatures in the range of 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit make all sorts of adventures accessible. (North and central Florida are usually cooler but rarely snowy.) Stroll through the Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, or enjoy the annual Winterfest Boat Parade that takes place off the waters of Fort Lauderdale—and be grateful you can do it all in a light sweater.

Empty road in desert with sun setting behind a cactus

Arizona offers plenty of desert roads to traverse come winter.

Photo by James Michael Images

3. Arizona

Winter is a great time to visit Southwestern sights like the Grand Canyon, which experiences roughly half the crowds of summer. But be aware that, due to the elevation, the park can expect a few inches of snow each winter. For some nature in Arizona’s sun, consider going desert side to places like Saguaro National Park, when winter makes its cacti-surrounded trails easier to explore. You can’t go wrong with many places in the state because you’re guaranteed time in the sun most of the year. Spend your holidays golfing it up in Scottsdale—which gets more than 330 days of sunshine—or taking in the rugged landscapes of the Verde Canyon Railroad’s four-hour journey.

Old turret at fortress overlooking a green field, with city in background

Puerto Rico is a small dot in the Caribbean—the whole island takes mere hours to drive through—but its true identity takes months or even years to fully unravel.

Photo by Michael Runkel/age fotostock

4. Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s temperatures consistently remain in the 70-degree range, even in December, drawing snowbirds to its shores for a U.S. passport-free adventure. The holiday season brings specialties like pasteles (root vegetable patties typically stuffed with meat) in addition to spirited decorations like pascua flowers and Nativity scenes. Remember: The majority of Puerto Ricans are Roman Catholic.

Puerto Rico gets more crowded from December through April during the destination’s dry period. But there’s plenty of festivity during this time as celebrations Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián and Fiesta de los Reyes Magos take place on the streets of San Juan. That’s not to say getting away from it all isn’t an option—there are plenty of underrated beaches and quirky cities outside of the capital.

Aerial view of a few surfers near shore

International travelers can enjoy iconic Australian places like Byron Bay.

Photo by Darren Tierney/Shutterstock

5. Australia

Travel to the Land Down Under during the end of the year, and you’ll visit during a time where a working A/C unit is far more important than a parka. It’s summer in the Southern Hemisphere from December through February—and temperatures throughout the continent get hot, with highs nearing 80 degrees Fahrenheit during December.

It’s almost guaranteed you won’t be snowed in, which is welcome news considering there’s plenty to do in the country as of late. For first-timers, AFAR editor and longtime Australia fan Laura Redman suggests staying in Sydney and doing a circuit of Aussie landmark classics like the Harbour Bridge, Bondi Beach, and the Opera House, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. If you’re feeling that Thanksgiving dinner has become oh-so routine, fly to Tasmania; it offers a gastronomy scene of seafood so fresh that you may never settle for that run-of-the-mill turkey again.

White house by a curving road and turquoise waters

Peñíscola, located on the coast of eastern Spain, is another Valencian town worth visiting.

Photo by Raga Jose Fuste

6. Valencia, Spain

If the golden-sand beaches of Valencia weren’t enough to convince you to spend your last PTO days in this Spanish comunidad, here’s a fun fact: One of its cities, Alicante, was named Europe’s sunniest city, averaging nearly 350 hours of sunshine a month. The Mediterranean-flanked comunidad averages 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit from December to January, requiring only a light jacket for those walking through Old Town or going out for paella in the saffron-laced rice dish’s hometown. If you ring in the New Year here, don’t forget to bring a bag of grapes: Once midnight hits, the tradition is to scarf down one grape with each clock strike for good luck. It’s way harder than it sounds.

Aerial view of green peninsula and small island

The Philippines has been attracting adventure seekers who take advantage of the country’s rich natural sea and landscapes.

Courtesy of J.W.Alker/age fotostock

7. Philippines

The months-long period from December to May coincides with the dry season in the Philippines, offering a sunny respite for those expecting holiday snowstorms in much of the Northern Hemisphere. With a holiday season that starts in September and doesn’t end until the beginning of January, the country hops on the festivity train early: Be on the lookout for multicolored stars known as parols hanging from shops and houses—they’re meant to symbolize the Star of Bethlehem.

Of course, there’s also plenty of nonholiday sightseeing to do on the archipelago’s more than 7,000 islands. Set course for Great Santa Cruz Island for the nation’s pink-sand beach, Siargao to surf, and Bohol for bug-eyed primates and hills that resemble chocolate truffles.

Chloe Arrojado
Chloe Arrojado is the associate editor of destinations at AFAR. She’s a big fan of cafés, dancing, and asking people on the street for restaurant recommendations.
