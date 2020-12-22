Evan S Benn

Evan S. Benn

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
The 10 Best Airbnbs in Miami From South Beach to Wynwood
Hotels
The 5 Best Airbnbs in Miami From South Beach to Wynwood
December 22, 2020 03:44 PM
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Evan S. Benn
Take a Walk Through Miami’s Oldest—and Now Most Delicious—Neighborhood
Restaurants + Cafés
Take a Walk Through Miami’s Oldest—and Now Most Delicious—Neighborhood
April 21, 2017 01:32 PM
 · 
Evan S. Benn
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Turning Up the Heat
Restaurants + Cafés
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Turning Up the Heat
April 18, 2017 01:23 PM
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Evan S. Benn
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Miami
Restaurants + Cafés
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Miami
April 17, 2017 12:07 PM
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Evan S. Benn