4 Outdoor Adventures Near Marriott Hotels in Florida

Florida has long attracted treasure hunters, from explorers searching for a fountain of youth to pirates plundering for buried treasure. But the real gems of the Sunshine State are its beautiful waters, blue skies, sugar-white sands, and amazing things to see and do. Marriott Bonvoy makes your travel easy with conveniently located hotels and resorts that offer respite after a day of enjoying the outdoors.

Looking for a sun-kissed beach, family-friendly water park, charming town, or unspoiled nature? Perhaps outdoor shopping, manicured greens with 18 holes, or gardens of red hibiscus and rustling palm trees are more your style? Keep reading to discover some of Florida’s most scenic landscapes for exploring nature.

Golf and see wildlife in Palm Beach

Nicknamed the Golf Capital of Florida, Palm Beach has excellent public and private courses, including Palm Beach Par 3, the state’s premier oceanfront course. While you’re in town, let the kids (or young at heart) scream on the slides and coasters at Rapids Water Park. Get close to sea turtles and other wildlife at Loggerhead MarineLife Center. It’s one of the Sunshine State’s most-visited nonprofit scientific destinations. Enjoy a mom-and-baby sloth experience and have a close encounter with koalas—the only experience of its kind in North America—at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society.

Hutchinson Island, Florida Photo by Torey Singletary/Unsplash

The downtown West Palm Beach Marriott is near a Brightline train station that connects you to more South Florida destinations. Just down the coast, you could also stay at the Aloft Delray Beach, Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, or Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa. Head over to Hutchinson Island, about an hour away, to ride horses, dive, snorkel, and swim, or practice putting at Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina, with three sets of golf tees for every skill level.

Check out the dune lakes of South Walton

Rare, freshwater dune lakes, like the ones in South Walton, exist in only a few other places on Earth. These natural gems are fun to paddle board, kayak, and canoe. Fish from the shore in the Gulf or Choctawhatchee Bay (don’t forget your Florida fishing license) or charter a boat. You’ll feel at home at nearby Springhill Suites by Marriott Navarre Beach, where residence-style suites offer plenty of amenities, including complimentary breakfast.

Scoping out school campuses or just flying in or out of Tallahassee? Stay at AC Hotel Tallahassee Universities at the Capitol or Fairfield Inn & Suites Tallahassee Central. Both are part of Marriott Bonvoy and have easy access to downtown, Florida State University, and Florida A&M University. Run, hike, or bike the city’s beautiful trails, or let the family zipline and climb at Tallahassee Museum’s Tree-to-Tree Adventures.

See baseball in Clearwater/St. Petersburg

A white-sand beach in Honeymoon Island, Dunedin, Florida. Photo by Anita Denunzio/Unsplash

Baseball fans, you can see some of the biggest teams train and play at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater. You’re eight miles away at JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, where little ones can play and learn in the hotel’s Hangout Hideaway. The property’s rooftop bar and stunning beachfront location create an unforgettable experience for everyone. Fenway Hotel, Autograph Collection is a short walk from spring training grounds in Dunedin.

If baseball’s not their game, let the kids romp on one of the biggest beach playgrounds on Florida’s west coast, at Pier 60. Order delicious tapas and crafted cocktails at The Karol Hotel, St. Petersburg Clearwater, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, or catch an eco-boat tour with a Clearwater Marine Aquarium package from Courtyard Clearwater Beach. The AC Hotel Clearwater Beach is also nearby or opt for the historic Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection for a dreamy escape in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.

Visit the beaches and wetlands of Jacksonville

Jacksonville Beach Photo by Joshua Kirshner/Unsplash

Jacksonville, the jewel of North Florida is more than a gateway to the state. It’s an incredible destination, where 22 miles of sun-kissed beaches invite visitors to lounge, paddleboard, kayak, fish, and more. Swim and surf at Jacksonville Beach (big winter waves are great for turns and aerials). Check out Boneyard Beach, famous for giant driftwood trees that have been storm-sculpted into postcard-worthy sculptures, some of which you can climb.

Before exploring the wildlife, wetlands, maritime forest, and uncrowded beaches at Big Talbot Island State Park, east of Jacksonville, fuel up with breakfast at a participating Marriott Bonvoy Florida hotel, including Marriott Jacksonville or Courtyard Jacksonville Butler Boulevard. Enjoy the boardwalk, fishing pier, and inviting beachfront views at Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront. Nearby is Element Jacksonville Beach, Head just outside of Jacksonville to the home of the PGA Players tournament, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa. This celebrated resort provides beach access where visitors often discover shark teeth.