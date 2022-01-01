Sarika Bansal

Editorial Director

Sarika Bansal is the editorial director of AFAR Magazine and editor of the book Tread Brightly: Notes on Ethical Travel. She was the founder and editor-in-chief of BRIGHT Magazine, an award-winning digital magazine that told new, solutions-oriented stories about social change. Before that, she incubated two social impact publications at Medium, developed a curriculum for journalists at the Solutions Journalism Network, and served as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. Her byline has appeared in the New York Times, Guardian, VICE, and other publications. She holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard College and a Master’s in Public Administration from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). Sarika has lived on five continents, speaks four languages, and is currently based in a cottage in a forest in Nairobi, Kenya with her husband, daughter, and elderly German shepherd.

