Great Florida Destinations for Unforgettable Family or Group Trips

Florida is a crowd-pleaser. Whether your crew includes those who just want to unwind on the beach, soak in a wealth of arts and culture, explore with the little ones, or enjoy the beauty of nature, there’s something for everyone in the Sunshine State.

Participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts put you close to all the action. Enjoy parasailing over frothy waves or relax with a leisurely day sail. Love history? Tour a historical district tour or explore a former military fort. Pack a picnic lunch and relax in a lush park, dance to a Latin beat in an entertainment venue, or ride a thrilling airboat. Finish your day dining on fresh-caught crab and tart Key Lime pie.

Be sure to snap plenty of photos along the way. You’ll make memories that last a lifetime.

Get out on the water in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach Photo by Craig Cameron/Unsplash

Under the blue skies and brilliant sunshine, miles of pristine shoreline stretch from Panama City to Pensacola and beyond. Cruise on a catamaran to Shell Island, rent a pontoon, fish from a chartered boat or modern pier, or take a snorkeling tour—it’s all available in Panama City Beach. Paradise Adventures has gear and adventures for families and groups or stay put and revel in the beauty of the beaches.

Two recently renovated hotels offer easy beach access. The Courtyard Panama City is a short drive from the shore and Fairfield Inn & Suites Panama City Beach is just two miles from the white-sand beaches. For an extended stay, opt for the comforts of home at TownePlace Suites Panama City, where guests have complimentary access to barbecue grills and more.

Check out museums and history in Pensacola

Fort Pickens in Pensacola Photo by Kevin Dunlap/Unsplash

Known for its natural beauty, popular beaches, and inspiring culture, Pensacola is a must-see place to visit. Spend the day visiting the Chappie James Museum, the The National Naval Aviation Museum, and Fort Pickens. Check out the soft sand and dolphin-rich waters of Santa Rosa Island, which is known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

Rest or play at the redesigned Courtyard Pensacola, conveniently located close to the Pensacola Airport. (Pro tip: Join Marriott Bonvoy to take advantage of special Member Rates and exclusive perks.)

Beaches meet restaurants, shopping, and more in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

A palm tree-lined road in Miami Photo by Lance Asper/Unsplash

In Miami, stroll along shaded nature trails, rollerblade or skateboard on the Miami Beach Boardwalk, or lounge on the expansive beach. Make your stay in Miami Beach memorable at any one of the many Marriott Bonvoy properties here, including the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Autograph Collection. Continue exploring with a Miami Skyline Cruise and discover some of the area’s top homes and architecture, then escape to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, and indulge at its inviting spa.

Art lovers can visit the Wynwood Art District and world-renowned Miami Design District to stroll among art installations and tropical flora while shopping and dining. Stay nearby at the AC Hotel Miami Wynwood or downtown at JW Marriott Marquis Miami where guests experience exclusive nature-inspired sounds and garden-infused scents thanks to a new partnership with Flamingo Estate. You can also enjoy these sensory delights at JW Marriott Miami, close to hotspots for dining, shopping, and more in trendy Brickell.

Take the Brightline Train for an eco-friendly way to visit Greater Fort Lauderdale. See crocodiles at Everglades National Park and watch thrilling soccer at Chase Stadium or another sporting event at Amerant Bank Arena (where you can stay at the nearby AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise). Go sightseeing by water taxi, or gondola on inland waterways. Dine in acclaimed restaurants and bars.

Make the area your home base and find beachside bliss at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale or Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. Swim in the heated pool at The Westin Fort Lauderdale, and then cross the skywalk over to Fort Lauderdale Beach to rest under a swaying palm or take in a variety of water sports action.