11 Crowd-Free National Parks You Should Visit Instead

The North Cascades, one of the most geologically complex places in the United States, is located just three hours from Seattle.

These parks offer monumental peaks and sweeping landscapes–with a fraction of the crowds.

Last year, more than 327 million people visited the 419 sites in the U.S. National Park System—that’s 2.8 percent more visitors than last year. Those climbing numers make it harder and harder for travelers to enjoy some of the country’s most spectacular vistas without having to jockey for a tourist-free view. But here’s the thing: Of the 62 national parks, people tend to flock only to the big names, leaving the roads of the other equally incredible parks far less-traveled. On February 27, 2020, the National Park Service released its annual visitor statistics. Once again Great Smoky Mountains National Park snagged the top spot, with 12.5 million visits. With about 6 million fewer visitors, Grand Canyon National Park came in second (5.97 million visits), followed by Rocky Mountain National Park (4.7 million) and Zion (4.5 million). Want all of the beauty of these incredible places without the crowds? You can have it at one of the following lesser-known alternatives to some of the most popular national parks. Photo by Jon Bilous/Shutterstock More than 500 miles of trails run through Shenandoah National Park. Shenandoah National Park 1.43 million visitors in 2019 Compare to: Great Smoky Mountains National Park (12.5 million visitors in 2019) While hiking any part of the 500 miles of trails in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park, you can explore the same sort of sweeping views, wooded hollows, and waterfalls that you’d find in the Great Smoky Mountains, with a fraction of Great Smoky’s yearly visitors. And as a bonus, in the fall, the leaf-peeping is spectacular. Photo by Zack Frank/Shutterstock Black Canyon of the Gunnison is home to the highest cliff in Colorado, the Painted Wall at 2,250 feet. Black Canyon of the Gunnison 432,818 visitors in 2019 Compare to: Grand Canyon National Park (5.97 million visitors in 2019) Sure, the Grand Canyon’s North Rim is a less-touristy version of the South Rim, but the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado is also breathtaking. The park’s sloping canyons, craggy spires, and 2,000-foot cliffs are awe-inspiring in their own way, and the area is known for its great rafting and expert climbing, if you’re in it for the extreme sports. Photo by beth ruggiero-york/Shutterstock Great Basin National Park is designated an International Dark Sky Park. Great Basin National Park 131,802 visitors in 2019 Compare to: Rocky Mountain National Park (4.7 million visitors in 2019)

