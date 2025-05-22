Susan B. Barnes

Susan B. Barnes is a Florida-based freelance travel journalist with more than 20 years of experience. As an Army brat, she was born in Belgium and lived in Arizona, New York, Hawaii, Kansas, California, Maryland, and Missouri—all before graduating high school. A member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA), in addition to Afar, Susan’s work in print and online includes AARP, Garden & Gun, Southern Living, Success, and more. When she’s not writing or traveling, she enjoys going to concerts and spending time at home with her husband and miniature schnauzer.

