The Most Anticipated U.S. Hotel Openings of 2019

We’re looking forward to checking in to these 10 new hotels in the new year.

A new hotel can do many things, from pampering us to encouraging us to up our design game when we get back home. What we most love, though, is when a hotel looks so intriguing, it inspires us to visit a new destination—and 2019 looks to be full of those types of spots. The coming year will see buzz-worthy openings in major U.S. destinations like New York, South Beach, and Napa Valley, but there are also hotels on deck that have us looking at locations we may not have visited before—or that are taking us to an undiscovered neighborhood in a city we thought we knew. From a St. Louis charmer that pays tribute to the city’s makers and a downtown Detroit hub envisioned by an iconic retail brand to a “luxe-for-less” hangout in emerging East Austin, here are 10 domestic hotels that will have us hitting the road in 2019. Note that projected opening dates are subject to change. Courtesy of Shinola Hotel Inside a room at downtown Detroit’s Shinola Hotel Shinola Hotel

Detroit, Michigan Luxury watch brand Shinola has joined forces with real estate firm Bedrock to create this buzzed-about downtown Detroit hotel, which is now accepting reservations for stays starting on January 2, 2019. The first hospitality offering from the retailer will feature 129 guest rooms crafted in over 50 different configurations and stocked with items made exclusively for the hotel, including a Runwell desk clock, signature candle, and custom striped blanket. Dining and drinking come courtesy of chef Andrew Carmellini, of The Dutch and Locanda Verde fame. Savor Italian fare at San Morello, fried chicken and farmstand-sourced sides at Penny Red’s, classic cocktails and bar bites at Evening Bar and the Living Room, and a rotating selection of craft beers at The Brakeman. A “Shinola Alley” retail space will peddle items from global brands like Le Labo and Madewell, as well as homegrown purveyors. Courtesy of East Austin Hotel A rendering of the exterior of East Austin Hotel East Austin Hotel

Austin, Texas As Austin continues to boom, so too does its hotel scene. But while most of the recent new openings have been in downtown or close to business-centric areas like the convention center, the East Austin Hotel—slated to open in January—will give visitors a base in the up-and-coming East Austin neighborhood, on a site that once housed (what else?) a food truck court. The four-level structure will house 75 rooms total, including 21 Poolside Rooms with private patios, 28 Waller Rooms with either one king-size or two queen-size beds, and 26 Cabin Rooms, which will focus on affordability by offering queen-size beds, less square footage, and shared bathrooms. The design throughout will mix midcentury Danish style with eclectic Austin-inspired touches. The local developers are deeply rooted in the city's food and beverage scene, so expect the three on-site spots to draw both locals and guests. On the ground level you'll find the Pool Bar and the international comfort food–focused Sixth & Waller eatery, with indoor and outside seating, while The Upside rooftop bar will serve creative cocktails made with a global selection of spirits. Courtesy of Baker's Cay Resort The new Hilton Curio Collection property on Key Largo will have you rethinking your next beach getaway destination. Baker's Cay Resort

Key Largo, Florida Key Largo, Florida

Spread out over 13 tropical acres of a former pineapple plantation just an hour south of Miami, Baker’s Cay Resort—opening in February as part of Hilton’s Curio Collection—is putting a fun new spin on the beach getaway. You’ll find plenty to do outdoors, of course, from nature trails, a private boat dock, and two swimming pools separated by waterfalls to direct beach access and tons of watersports. There are also plenty of hammocks for when you want to just relax—perhaps with something borrowed from the vintage paperback library—and even clever amenities for dogs, too. The four drinking/dining outlets include a taco-and-tequila spot with an extensive selection of homemade hot sauces, plus a food truck for casual surfside fare. All 200 bright and beach house–chic rooms have private terraces, while suites have extras like kitchenettes and trundle beds. The resort is also partnering with area brands to create sandals, yoga mats, and more from renewable materials, so you can bring part of your vacation home with you. Photo by Matt Haas Inside a room at The Last Hotel in St. Louis The Last Hotel

St. Louis, Missouri Celebrate springtime in St. Louis at The Last Hotel, a style-forward 142-room downtown hotel, set to open just as the weather starts to warm up in the first part of 2019. Toast the season at the 10th-floor Rooftop—much anticipated by locals—with martinis around the pool, before heading to The Last Kitchen + Bar for pre-Prohibition-era cocktails. As a nod to its setting inside the former International Shoe Company building, along a strip of Washington Avenue that was once the hub of the city's garment industry, the hotel celebrates both its past and its community and aims to connect visitors to both. The maker culture is honored in design elements like custom-crafted furnishings and era-inspired lighting, which complement original terrazzo floors, brick walls, and barrel ceilings. Partnerships with local businesses have resulted in the creation of the hotel's own gin (made by the award-winning Still 630 Distillery), an on-site urban garden, and staff uniforms designed by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund. Courtesy of Chapi Chapo Design The outdoor lounge at the upcoming Andaz Palm Springs Andaz Palm Springs

Palm Springs, California Spring 2019 will see the arrival of the Andaz Palm Springs, set along the desert getaway’s famed North Palm Canyon Road. Designed by Toronto-based Chapi Chapo, the public spaces and 150 guest rooms will be spread out over a collection of small buildings and bungalows surrounding two outdoor pools, gardens, and an elevated terrace. Views of the city and San Jacinto Mountains can be enjoyed throughout, from your room’s private terrace and the poolside bar to the signature Argentinean restaurant, which will serve premium meats, ceviche, handmade empanadas, and other South American–accented fare. An adjacent outdoor lounge will be the place to toast the dramatic mountainside sunsets with a refreshing cocktail. On the first floor, retail spaces for about 10 fashion, food, and beverage brands will draw locals and serve as a convenient hub for hotel guests. Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels A rendering of the exterior at the soon-to-open Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach

Miami, Florida

