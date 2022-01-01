Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Menu
Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Fran Golden
Special Correspondent
Fran Golden covers cruises for AFAR.
Articles by author
Cruise
Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Has Launched—Here’s Who Will Love It
Travel Inspiration
CDC Stops Reporting the Number of COVID Cases on Cruise Ships
Cruise
How to Deal With Seasickness on a Cruise
River Cruises
This Boutique Line’s Mystery European River Cruises Are Selling Out
Ocean Cruises
You Can Now Get a Smithsonian-Level Education at Sea on These Enriching Global Cruises
COVID + Travel
Cruises Continue to Sail Despite New CDC Warning and Outbreaks