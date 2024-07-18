Experience the Best Theme Parks, Festivals, and More in Florida

Costumed characters marching in parades, behind-the-scenes movie magic, scuba diving amid pristine reefs, horseback riding on winding trails, exploring urban and historic parks that spark the imagination and appeal to kids of all ages—Florida has it all. Time your trip to a launch of an upcoming spacecraft. Go tubing on a clear, gentle river. Let the little ones explore a children’s museum or see a working lighthouse. Learn about the ancient art of falconry or experience a spacious pool, waterpark, or fitness center at one of many participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts. The Sunshine State’s pleasures are that much more fun when you travel for events, theme parks, and other experiences.

Attend a pirate parade in Tampa

Gasparilla Pirate Ship in Tampa Photo by Lisa Davidson/Unsplash

Channel your inner swashbuckler at Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate Fest, where more than 100 floats wind along a 4.5-mile route, costumed characters toss doubloons, and live music plays from multiple stages. Taking place annually in January, it’s the third-largest parade in the U.S.

The luxurious JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, located in downtown Tampa, makes a great base for exploring, as does the Tampa Marriott Water Street. Stroll the Tampa Riverwalk to admire the waterfront views and city skyline and stop at a restaurant or other attraction along the way. Food and wine lovers, savor what awaits at the Epicurean Hotel, Autograph Collection.

Check out Cape Canaveral festivals

Celebrate food, drinks, and fun at lively festivals on the Space Coast, including the Space Coast Key Lime Pie Festival (January), India Fest (March), and more. Participating in Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott: Titusville – Kennedy Space Center has complimentary telescope use, space-themed décor, and spectacular views of launchings.

Visit Orlando theme parks

Kids of all ages love Walt Disney World® theme parks, Universal Orlando Resort’s™ Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ and SeaWorld® Orlando. Don’t miss smaller cultural gems like DeLand’s African American Museum of the Arts and the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville, the oldest Black-incorporated municipality in the nation.

Several Marriott Bonvoy properties await to host your stay. Orlando World Center Marriott, near Walt Disney World, offers one of the largest water parks in the area. And, take advantage of the complimentary shuttle service from SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando at SeaWorld to Discovery Cove, Universal Studios, and other popular spots. The indulgent Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes offers fine dining with locally sourced ingredients, signature drinks, private cabanas, guided safaris, falconry, fishing, and more. Another nearby lodging option is Courtyard Orlando South/Grande Lakes Area.

You could also book JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa to take advantage of their new partnership with Flamingo Estate. From enjoying a nature-inspired Expansion Candle at the Spa by JW to sampling the Bees Knees cocktail, a gin libation accented with smoky flavors and sweetened by custom California wildflower honey, guests are treated to a memorable experience.

Make it a road trip and head to the beach from Orlando, staying at SpringHill Suites New Smyrna Beach or Delta Hotels Daytona Beach Oceanfront.