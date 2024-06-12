lyndsey matthews.jpg

Lyndsey Matthews

Senior Commerce Editor

Lyndsey Matthews is the senior commerce editor at Afar who covers travel gear, packing advice, points and loyalty, and all things related to booking. She previously served as Afar’s destination news editor. She has also been on staff in the newsroom at Hearst Digital Media, as well as at Martha Stewart Weddings and Travel + Leisure.

She was born in San Francisco and grew up in the East Bay. In 2005, she moved to New York to study journalism at NYU. She’s currently based in Brooklyn.

Most recent articles
Woman holding two Aer carry ons—one pink, one black—on the streets of San Francisco
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best High-Quality Luggage Brands Frequent Travelers Love
June 12, 2024 05:15 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
A red train moving along a curved track through a pine forest with mountains in the background
Trains
The Ultimate Guide to European Train Travel With a Eurail Pass
June 11, 2024 09:49 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Aerial view of Cortez beach with sand beach, with wooden piers, and beach houses on Anna Maria Island, Florida.
U.S. Beaches
7 Airbnb Beach Houses Still Available to Rent This Summer
June 07, 2024 01:46 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
REI camping gear
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals for Travelers
May 20, 2024 01:23 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Waterfall in Iceland on a green mossy hillside
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Travel Editors Are Using Reddit to Plan Their Trips—Here’s Why You Should Too
May 17, 2024 10:46 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Consumer_Business Cloud 2.png
Loyalty + Rewards
The Delta Credit Card Made From a Retired Boeing 747 Is Back—and Offering up to 75,000 Bonus Miles
April 26, 2024 12:43 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Sunset in Australia with a bubble tent and outdoor bath in the foreground
Hotels
Go Stargazing at These Bubble Hotels and Airbnbs Around the World
April 17, 2024 04:48 PM
 · 
Maya Kroth
Stone exterior of the Ahwahnee in Yosemite
Hotels
7 Great Camps and Remote Lodges Across the United States
April 16, 2024 04:47 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Cabins set in a forest surrounded by snow
Outdoor Adventure
10 Cozy California Cabins Where You Can Escape to Nature
March 29, 2024 12:51 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Woman holding LifeStraw Go Series plastic filtered water bottle and a tote bag at a train station.
Packing Tips + Gear
The 11 Best Water Bottles, According to Frequent Travelers
March 28, 2024 10:26 AM
 · 
Kelly Bastone
Red wooden log cabin sauna on a lake in Finland
Trending News
These Are the World’s Happiest Countries in 2024
March 20, 2024 01:30 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Please Don’t Put Your Suitcase on the Bed, Ever
Packing Tips + Gear
Please Don’t Put Your Suitcase on the Bed, Ever
March 14, 2024 02:17 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Aerial view of the Tower Bridge in London, one of London's must-see landmarks in London.
Cities We Love
New Study Says These Are the 10 Best Cities in Europe in 2024
March 05, 2024 04:00 AM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
collage of beach vacation essentials
Packing Tips + Gear
The Ultimate Beach Packing List for a Weeklong Vacation
March 02, 2024 01:24 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
woman packing backpack at a campsite with colorful Cotopaxi packing cubes
Packing Tips + Gear
17 Travel Packing Tips From Frequent Travelers
February 29, 2024 11:51 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Gene Kelly in "An American in Paris"
Art + Culture
The 15 Best Movies Set in Paris You Can Stream Right Now
February 12, 2024 04:58 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
6 Most Beautiful Spring Train Rides Around the World
Trains
8 Train Rides to Take for Stunning Spring Scenery
February 09, 2024 01:46 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
5 Incredible Underwater Hotels Around the World
Hotels
6 Incredible Underwater Hotels Around the World
January 31, 2024 01:38 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Collage of ski trip packing essentials on a purple and green checkered background
Winter Sports
The Ultimate Ski Trip Packing List
January 30, 2024 05:12 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Yosemite’s “Firefall” Is Back—Here’s How to See the Natural Phenomenon
National Parks
Yosemite’s Rare “Firefall” Only Happens Once a Year—Here’s How You Can See It
January 29, 2024 01:01 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
We Tried These Unusual Jet Lag Remedies to See if They Actually Work
Travel Tips + Etiquette
We Tried These Unusual Jet Lag Remedies to See if They Actually Work
January 25, 2024 11:57 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
red baby bunting, backpack, and yellow puffer jacket from Patagonia on a white and purple background
Packing Tips + Gear
Patagonia Gear Is Marked Down Up to 50 Percent Off Right Now
January 22, 2024 04:39 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
What’s the Difference Between Holland and the Netherlands?
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Holland Is Not the Same as the Netherlands—Here’s What the Name Really Means
January 16, 2024 07:14 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Chase Sapphire airport lounge with blue seating and a curved mezzanine at LaGuardia Airport
Air Travel News
Chase Sapphire’s Newest Airport Lounge Opens at LaGuardia in New York
January 16, 2024 10:56 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
A band performing at Jack rose
Hotels
It’s Not Too Late to Book These Hotels in New Orleans for Mardi Gras
January 12, 2024 10:08 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Different foreign passports from many countries
Visas + Passports
The World’s Most Powerful Passports
January 11, 2024 01:00 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Milky Way and meteors in Zion National Park, Utah.
Astrotourism
Here’s When the Next Meteor Showers Will Light Up the Sky
January 10, 2024 10:52 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Black sand beach in the village of Tjørnuvík in the Faroe Islands.
Trending News
The Faroe Islands Will “Close” Again to All but 80 Volunteers—and You Could Be Among Them
January 08, 2024 04:21 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
man sleeping sitting upright on a couch with the support of a Pluto Pod travel pillow
AFAR Approved
The Best Travel Gear AFAR Editors Bought (and Loved) in 2023
December 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
The Away Bigger Carry-On is one of AFAR's favorite carry-on suitcases.
AFAR Approved
Is the Away Bigger Carry-On Worth the Hype?
December 22, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Load More