Nora Walsh

AFAR Contributor

Nora Walsh is an award-winning writer and perennial traveler who splits her time between Mendoza, Argentina and New York City. Fluent in Spanish, Nora has traveled extensively throughout Latin America and has also lived in Spain and Costa Rica. She’s Travel + Leisure’s Latin America correspondent and writes for numerous publications focusing on experiential travel, luxury hotels, spas, dining and design. She explores the world with a passionate curiosity documenting her travels and life abroad on her blog Patchwork Compass. Follow her adventures on Instagram @PatchworkCompass and Twitter @patchcompass.

Most recent articles
open-uri20140128-15454-rwtg03
Go Bar - Montevideo
July 22, 2024 01:20 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
Algodon_Wine_Estates_6.jpg
Algodon Wine Estates
March 02, 2022 08:55 AM
 · 
Nora Walsh
Park Hyatt Mendoza fachada frente
Park Hyatt Mendoza Hotel, Casino & Spa
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
11a105d7e6e0952bcb576dff9f8cadc9.jpg
Posada Borravino
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
Cavas_Wine_Lodge_2.jpg
Cavas Wine Lodge
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
The_Vines_Resort_and_Spa_3.jpg
The Vines Resort & Spa
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140518-15744-ntz9sp
Termas Cacheuta
April 20, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140224-24053-m56d9c
Villavicencio
April 20, 2021 03:59 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140220-15897-4nb68z
Diamante Lake
April 20, 2021 03:59 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140211-4170-1tqq01m
Av. General Las Heras
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140210-3878-r5etv7
Palmares Open Mall
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140114-17867-108bgr4
Plaza Independencia Mendoza
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140207-18634-u6dgm0
Siete Cocinas - Restaurante
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140206-7098-1js7nkv
Bodega Norton S.A.
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140206-29283-10x5xy7
Bodega La Rural
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140205-21986-c8ib5l
Achaval-Ferrer, Winery/Bodega
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140204-25243-1kymcdh
Parapithecus Evolution Bar
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140204-22914-7impez
Antares Mendoza
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140203-18977-1xx4494
Jardín Zoológico de Mendoza
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140203-32451-p5we6z
Cerro de la Gloria
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140203-15311-1uzifx2
Museo de Ciencias Naturales y Antropológicas Juan Cornelio Moyano
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140130-27195-17p9foq
Dominio del Plata Winery
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140130-10687-1o88jw2
Clos De Chacras
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140129-21443-hj8qab
Bodegas Salentein
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140129-13380-6xq4kj
Bodega La Azul
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
Relevamiento Casa Antucura
Casa Antucura
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140129-21997-1mp5j7a
Finca Blousson Vins & Bistró
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140129-9318-ok2wb4
O. Fournier
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140128-4557-1ccn6qb
Victoria Estelrich Swimwear
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
open-uri20140128-12725-1lvrmuj
Azafran Restaurant
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Nora Walsh
Load More