Nora Walsh is an award-winning writer and perennial traveler who splits her time between Mendoza, Argentina and New York City. Fluent in Spanish, Nora has traveled extensively throughout Latin America and has also lived in Spain and Costa Rica. She’s Travel + Leisure’s Latin America correspondent and writes for numerous publications focusing on experiential travel, luxury hotels, spas, dining and design. She explores the world with a passionate curiosity documenting her travels and life abroad on her blog Patchwork Compass. Follow her adventures on Instagram @PatchworkCompass and Twitter @patchcompass.