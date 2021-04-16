North Cascades National Park in Washington offers some of the best examples of Pacific Northwest nature, despite being one of the lesser-visited U.S. national parks.

These parks may not have the same international reputation as Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon, but that doesn’t make them any less spectacular.

With 63 U.S. national parks spanning a variety of ecosystems, the U.S. National Park System offers seemingly endless opportunities for outdoor adventure. Yet most visitors tend to gravitate toward our most iconic and well-known ones. In 2020, 57 percent of all recreational visits to a national park were to the 10 most visited: Great Smoky Mountains, Yellowstone, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Grand Teton, Grand Canyon, Cuyahoga Valley, Acadia, Olympic, and Joshua Tree National Parks. While each of those are popular for good reason, there are many others that are underrated and under-visited—whether because they’re less well-known, more far-flung, or simply overshadowed by other, more famous, nearby parks. As we head into warmer months and start thinking about ways to get outside—while still socially distancing and avoiding crowds—consider adding one of these nine underrated U.S. national parks to your must-visit list for 2021. Photo by Sean Pavone New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia features world-class whitewater rafting and rock climbing. 1. New River Gorge National Park West Virginia Just last year, “the New River Gorge, formerly a national river, was upgraded to a national park and preserve,” reports Sarah Buder, making this West Virginia park the newest in the United States. Encompassing more than 70,000 acres of land, this rugged Appalachian canyon has something for everyone: rock climbing routes on sandstone cliffs for climbers of all levels, whitewater rafting along 53 miles of whitewater that include Class IV and V rapids, and hundreds of miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. How to visit New River Gorge is an hour-long drive from Charleston, West Virginia. If you’re spending the night, there are several campgrounds within the park. For a more cozy cabin-in-the-woods experience, book one of the rentals at ACE Adventure Resort (from $159 per night, aceraft.com) a wooded 1,500-acre resort and whitewater tour operator just outside the park. Or—if you’re lucky—stay the night at the Cabin on Coney Island (from $332 per night; guesthousewv.com), a boat-accessible cabin on a private island within the park’s boundaries. Photo by Jimmy Gray Photo/Shutterstock Congaree National Park earned UNESCO biosphere reserve status for its biodiversity, natural resources, and cultural heritage. 2. Congaree National Park South Carolina Congaree National Park in South Carolina is best known for its large collection of old-growth, bottomland hardwood trees, although more than 80 tree species can be found here. “This biodiversity, along with a rich cultural heritage, in 1983 earned Congaree UNESCO biosphere reserve status,” writes Brooke Vaughan. Come here to hike among the trees or take a guided tour down Cedar Creek canoe trail. But be warned: The park sits on a floodplain fed by the Congaree and Wateree Rivers and it can be swampy (in other words, full of mosquitoes) in warmer months. Spring and fall are the best times to visit. How to visit Two hours from Charleston, and half an hour from Columbia, South Carolina, Congaree can easily be visited as a day or weekend trip from either city. If you’re staying the night, make a reservation at one of the park’s two drive-in campgrounds, Longleaf Campground and Bluff Campground. Photo by T-Anderson Photography Learn about nature and the history of Fort Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park. 3. Dry Tortugas National Park Florida Located 70-miles offshore from Key West in the Gulf of Mexico, Dry Tortugas National Park is often passed over in favor of Florida’s more well-known and easy-to-reach Everglades National Park. Although a neighbor of the Everglades, Dry Tortugas is entirely different. This park consists mostly of open water, with coral reefs and seven small islands, putting marine life at the center of its attractions. Sadly, climate change threatens the ecosystem at Dry Tortugas but, for now at least, visitors can explore its unique beauty by snorkeling, diving, or kayaking—as well as the history of Fort Jefferson, built in the 1800s on Garden Key. For the few who choose to spend the night and camp, the remoteness of the islands also offers incredible stargazing and afternoons of crowd-free swims once the day-trippers have returned to shore. How to visit

Although considered one of Utah’s “Big 5,” Canyonlands is the least visited of the five—despite its proximity to the ever-popular Arches National Park and easy access from Moab. However, at 257,640 acres, Canyonlands is much more vast than Arches, with “some of the best rafting, hiking, jeep tours, and canyoneering,” according to Excursionist’s Aynbinder. The park also has plenty of the iconic slot canyons Utah is so well-known for. The Colorado River snakes through Canyonlands, making it a fantastic alternative to the nearby Grand Canyon for rafting trips. “The Grand Canyon rafting tours are hard because they’re crowded, booked up for years, but you can get just as stunning views in Canyonlands [and] with fewer people,” Aynbinder says. How to visit You can visit and camp in Canyonlands on your own, but you’ll get more access if you go with a tour, like those organized by Excursionist, which can bring you to hard-to-access parts of the park by jeep. Alternatively, the luxury glampsite Under Canvas Moab (from $300 per night, expedia.com) sits right between Arches and Canyonlands and can help organize tours—whether it’s a 4x4 excursion or canyoneering—in either park. Photo by Jeffrey M. Frank Pinnacles National Park is an easy day trip for hikers and climbers. 8. Pinnacles National Park California With nine national parks, California has more than any other state. However, Pinnacles National Park—located roughly two hours south of San Francisco—gets far less attention (and far fewer visitors) than its iconic neighbors. Nonetheless, it’s home to a striking and unique landscape of rock spires and caves formed by volcanic eruptions just as worthy of exploring as the vast deserts of Joshua Tree and dunes of Death Valley. Not surprisingly, the unique rock formations throughout the park make Pinnacles a popular destination for climbers, especially in cooler months. For those who prefer to stay grounded, there are still miles of trails that will take hikers past the formations, through lava tunnels, and to the top of mountain peaks for scenic vistas. If you only have one day, check out the Condor Gulch to High Peaks Loop trail, a challenging, 5- to 6-mile loop through the heart of the Pinnacles rock formations. How to visit If you want to spend the night, your best option is to book a site at the Pinnacles Campground on the east side of the park. Hotels and Airbnbs near the park are otherwise sparse, but it’s a relatively easy day trip from Monterey, Carmel Valley, or San Jose. Just be sure to choose your route carefully—the east and west entrances of the park connect by trail, not road, and you can’t drive through the park to reach the other access point. Photo by Anna Abramskaya Diablo Lake in North Cascades National Park offers memorable lake and mountain views. 9. North Cascades National Park Washington “North Cascades National Park on the Canadian border in Washington State is known as ‘America’s Switzerland,’ with more than 1,000 cascades and waterfalls, high peaks, and gorgeous scenery,” says Behr. It’s also home to dramatic, snow-tipped mountains, colorful wildflower displays, and over 500 lakes and ponds, some of which you can boat in. Despite its beauty, it’s had fewer than 40,000 annual visitors for the past decade, making it one of the least-visited national parks in the U.S. “But it’s also only open in the summer [since] State Highway 20 is usually closed by October 1. People really go for spectacular hiking, but there is also whitewater rafting and horseback riding,” Behr says. How to visit Campers have a variety of options within North Cascades National Park, both drive-up (reservations recommended), boat-in, and backcountry (permits required). Although it books up fast, one unique camping option within the park is Evergreen Mountain Lookout, a fire lookout tower built in 1935 atop a 5,587-foot peak. In the neighboring national forest land, another lookout tower, Winchester Mountain, also allows hikers to spend the night on a first-come, first-serve basis. For a less rugged accommodation option “there is Sun Mountain Lodge (from $140/night; expedia.com), a beautiful property [in Winthrop] up on a hillside with gorgeous views, a rustic feel, and a good restaurant,” Behr says. >> Next: A How-To Guide for the Camping Curious

