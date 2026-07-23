Over her 20-year career, Florida-based travel writer Terry Ward has covered everything from a women-run guesthouse in a conservative village in Rajasthan, India, to camping among narwhals on the floe edge in Arctic Canada; scuba diving from an expedition sailboat in Svalbard to paddling Florida’s bioluminescence in the Indian River Lagoon.

In addition to Afar, her work appears in CNN, National Geographic, Lonely Planet, the Washington Post, Scuba Diving Magazine, AARP, and Hemispheres, among many other outlets. She cofounded the blog FloridaBeyond and has a special affinity for backyard adventures in the Sunshine State (as long as they’re interjected with frequent escapes to travel in Europe and elsewhere around the world, preferably with her young kids in tow). Terry speaks Spanish and French, dabbles in Arabic and German, and is happiest by the ocean.

Read more at: terry-ward.com