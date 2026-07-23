Terry_Ward_headshot

Terry Ward

AFAR Local Expert

Over her 20-year career, Florida-based travel writer Terry Ward has covered everything from a women-run guesthouse in a conservative village in Rajasthan, India, to camping among narwhals on the floe edge in Arctic Canada; scuba diving from an expedition sailboat in Svalbard to paddling Florida’s bioluminescence in the Indian River Lagoon.

In addition to Afar, her work appears in CNN, National Geographic, Lonely Planet, the Washington Post, Scuba Diving Magazine, AARP, and Hemispheres, among many other outlets. She cofounded the blog FloridaBeyond and has a special affinity for backyard adventures in the Sunshine State (as long as they’re interjected with frequent escapes to travel in Europe and elsewhere around the world, preferably with her young kids in tow). Terry speaks Spanish and French, dabbles in Arabic and German, and is happiest by the ocean.

Read more at: terry-ward.com

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
White lighthouse on sea shore for commercial vessels navigation at wealthy waterfront neighborhood in island small town Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island in southwest Florida, USA
Islands
5 Dreamy Islands in Florida With Dolphins, Historic Towns, and Stone Crab Meals
July 23, 2026 05:16 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
A birthday cake with candles against a backdrop of a rotating roster of destination images
Family Travel
Where to Go for Your Next Big Celebration, Whether It’s a Birthday Trip, Anniversary, or Reunion
July 21, 2026 04:03 PM
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Terry Ward
A line of US passport covers with the president peeking through.
Trending News
So . . . Is Trump Really in the New U.S. Passport? What the July Rollout Clarifies
July 1, 2026 06:14 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
A couple cools down at the beach in Vallauris, France after sunset.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Amid Europe’s Record-Breaking Heat Wave, Here’s What Travelers Should Never Do When Temperatures Hit Extremes
June 24, 2026 02:28 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
Niue Island_Niue Blue_PR_Humpback_Whale_Tour_DSC_1559_edit.jpg
Outdoor Adventure
This Island Is One of the Only Places Where You Can Swim With Humpback Whales
May 25, 2026 05:10 PM
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Terry Ward
Every September, Everglades City holds a Blessing of the Stone Crab Fleet, a festival to celebrate the area’s signature seafood and those who deliver it.
Food + Drink
Key Lime Pie Is Fine, but This Is Florida’s Real Signature Dish
April 20, 2026 10:23 AM
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Terry Ward
Two men on paddle boards, with sand dunes on one side
Road Trips
This Florida Mini Road Trip Rolls Along 24 Miles of Powdery Beaches, Dune Lakes, and Seafood Restaurants
April 8, 2026 02:15 PM
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Terry Ward
Oregon coast
Road Trips
Where to Go for Spring Break: 5 Great U.S. Road Trips for Every Family
February 28, 2026 02:07 PM
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Terry Ward
Two people on a guided tour offered by Hoshinoya Bali with chocolates and chocolate hearts all around
Where to Travel Next
Acts of Service? Words of Affirmation? Here’s Where to Travel Based on Your Love Language
February 10, 2026 05:50 PM
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Terry Ward
Bird's-eye view looking straight down upon boats in the water in Dubrovnik with ancient stone buildings and structures in view
Trending News
Travel Advisors on How Best to Maximize Your Federal Vacation Days—and Where to Go to Avoid Crowds When You Do
January 28, 2026 06:18 PM
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Terry Ward
St. Pete Beach
U.S. Beaches
The 11 Best Beaches in Florida, From Cityside Shores to Uninhabited Islands
January 13, 2026 03:21 PM
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Terry Ward
L-R: Atacama, Chile; Komodo Island, Indonesia; winter skiing in the Alps
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Where to Travel in 2026 Based on Your New Year’s Resolution
January 12, 2026 03:01 PM
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Terry Ward
Ocean Drive - Miami, FL
4 Days In
4 Days in Miami: Coastal Horseback Rides, Jazz Under the Stars, and Cuban Coffee Culture
January 9, 2026 12:40 PM
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Terry Ward
Colorful painted canal boats in Mexico City's Xochimilco neighborhood
Holiday Travel
Millennials, Gen Xers, Boomers, and Gen Z—Here’s Where to Go This Holiday Season Based on Your Generation
November 12, 2025 06:28 PM
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Terry Ward
Boats on the sandbar in the Florida Keys
4 Days In
4 Days in the Florida Keys: Shipwreck Dives, Teeny-Tiny Deer, and Legendary Key Lime Pie
November 5, 2025 07:23 AM
 · 
Terry Ward
A Jamaica flag waving in the sky
Trending News
Hurricane Melissa’s Unprecedented Impact on Jamaica and How to Help
October 30, 2025 05:25 PM
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Terry Ward
A person, seen from behind, sitting in bed and stretching their arms overhead looking out at a pool area outside
Trending News
Demand for Adults-Only Resorts Is on the Rise. But Should Kids Really Be Excluded?
October 23, 2025 11:08 AM
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Terry Ward
Underwater shot of diver in bikini next to large humpback whale
Outdoor Adventure
A Scuba Diver’s Guide to the Best Places in the World to Explore Underwater
September 11, 2025 03:04 PM
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Terry Ward
Rangiroa aerial drone video of atoll island motu and coral reef in French Polynesia, Tahiti. Amazing nature landscape with blue lagoon and Pacific Ocean. Tropical island paradise in Tuamotus Islands.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
We Asked 5 Americans: What Is It Really Like to Retire Abroad?
September 2, 2025 03:44 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
sargassum on the beach
Trending News
The Brown, Stinky Seaweed Crisis Affecting Beaches From Florida to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Beyond
August 15, 2025 06:41 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
Aerial view of Oleta River State Park, Halouver and Sunny Isles in Miami, Florida.
Cities We Love
Art Deco, White-Sand Beaches, and Live Music: 15 Can’t-Miss Things to Enjoy in Miami
July 11, 2025 01:56 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
A black-and-white image of an adult holdin a young child wearing suspenders sitting in an airplane seat, with both seen from behind as they look out the airplane window
Air Travel News
If a Parent Asks You to Swap Airplane Seats With Their Kid so They Can Sit Together, Should You?
July 7, 2025 06:24 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
People seating in garden chairs alongside a fountain in Paris' Jardin des Tuileries with a Ferris wheel in the background
Family Travel
Every Year This New York Family of 5 Does Summer Camps in Europe. Here’s How They Pull It Off.
June 16, 2025 02:54 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
A collage featuring a mountain road above water in the background, and five black-and-white cutouts of people ranging from a young toddler to an elderly couple
Family Travel
Do You Travel Like a Millennial, a Boomer, or a Gen Xer? Here’s How Each Generation’s Travel Habits Differ
May 8, 2025 12:47 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
Propeller plane by the shoreline of a beach
Off The Tourist Trail
Skip the Crowds: The Best Places in Florida to Visit Next
February 21, 2025 12:05 PM
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Terry Ward
South Pointe Miami
Cities We Love
Miami Has the Busiest Cruise Port in the U.S. Here’s What to Do When Your Ship Docks.
January 29, 2025 12:15 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
(Left) Big Key Deer seen in Big Pine (Right) Hiking trail at the Key Deer Refuge
Outdoor Adventure
Hundreds of Plants, Dozens of Rare Animals, and One Stop Sign—This Florida Island Is a Nature Lover’s Dream
January 16, 2025 02:57 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
Fort George
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to St. George’s, Grenada, for Cruise Ship Visitors
December 4, 2024 03:07 PM
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Terry Ward
The Best Beaches in Puerto Rico for Getting Away From It All
Beaches
Puerto Rico Has Nearly 300 Beaches—These Are the Least Crowded
November 29, 2024 09:25 AM
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Terry Ward
KidsFloridaKeys_MarathonSombreroLighthouse.jpg
Family Travel
I’ve Spent Many Happy Summers With My Kids in the Florida Keys. These Are the Best Outdoor Adventures.
November 15, 2024 04:08 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
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