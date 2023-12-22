The 15 Best Luxury Hotels in Miami

Miami has grown far beyond its reputation as a beachfront vacationland. Over the past couple of decades, it’s morphed into a sophisticated international destination and tech hub, complete with world-class art, Michelin-starred restaurants, and cultural institutions all over the city.

Miami’s hotels have evolved, too, with luxury hotels ranging from intimate retreats in sleek high-rises to a sprawling Ritz-Carlton on the beach. For AFAR’s Hotels We Love series, we’ve selected the 15 best hotels in Miami and Miami Beach—listed in no particular order—for different kinds of travelers, whether you’re in town for business or on a long weekend break in search of winter sun and vibrant culture.

1. 1 Hotel South Beach

The pool at the 1 Hotel South Beach. Courtesy of 1 Hotels

Location: South Beach

South Beach Why we love it: An eco-friendly jewel in South Beach with massive rooms, multiple pools, and a serious wellness focus

An eco-friendly jewel in South Beach with massive rooms, multiple pools, and a serious wellness focus Loyalty program: Mission by 1 Hotels

It’s hard to make a splash in flamboyant South Beach, but when it debuted in 2015, the 1 Hotel South Beach managed to make a mark—not with opulence, but rather with eco-consciousness. The hotel, with its spacious Bamford spa, has become a hub for stylish, wellness-focused travelers who love its environmentally friendly features like salvaged wood, living plant walls, and bulk toiletries. The four pools include an adults-only one on the roof with ocean views, while guests have direct beach access with chairs and umbrellas. Children are welcomed with a play area on the beach and a kids club.

Rooms here are massive, with the smallest starting at 700 square feet. White and beige rule the color palette, with rattan and wood accents for a beachy feel. Also included are hemp mattresses covered in organic sheets, chalkboards instead of wasteful pads of paper, and take-home socks in place of disposable slippers. There’s a yoga mat in every room, should you feel so inclined, though you could also head down to the massive fitness complex, yoga deck, and obstacle course (yes, really).

If you’re feeling peckish, buy a snack at the lobby farm stand, or head up to the rooftop at Watr, where a menu of sushi and light entrées like hotpot rice and chicken karaage come with a panoramic view of the city. Downstairs, Habitat reimagines traditional Mexican food with a sustainable twist, plating up local grouper tacos, wood-fired steaks, and Florida Red Snapper Veracruzano. From $549

2. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Damien Hirst’s Gone but not Forgotten art installation at the Faena Miami. Courtesy of Faena Miami

Location: Mid-Miami Beach

Mid-Miami Beach Why we love it: Opulence meets fine art, with burlesque shows and two of Miami’s top restaurants

Fashion designer and art connoisseur Alan Faena first made his name in hotels with a Phillipe Starck–designed property in Buenos Aires in 2004. He brought the concept to Miami on a grander scale, creating an entire district of art and hospitality out of dilapidated art deco high rises. The centerpiece is the Faena Hotel, whose lobby welcomes guests with a sea of gold leaf and murals, leading to a gilded mammoth skeleton on the back patio. The hotel is as much an attraction as it is a place to stay, where the theater hosts sexy burlesque performances and a menu at Fuego features melt-in-your-mouth steaks by noted Argentine chef Francis Mallmann.

The 179 guest rooms keep the aura of overstated elegance, where ocean views are complemented by tiger-print throw pillows and deep red curtains. By South Beach standards, the rooms are big: Entry level accommodations start at almost 500 square feet. Faena serves to show the world that Miami has moved past its days of tacky luxury and serves as a symbol of the city’s place in the modern art world. From $665

3. Four Seasons Surf Club

Four Seasons Surf Club Courtesy of Four Seasons Surf Club

Location: Surfside

Surfside Why we love it: A slice of old Miami fuses with modern luxury, with a Thomas Keller restaurant steps away

During Miami’s original heyday as a playground for wealthy northerners, the Surf Club served as a social hub where posh people basked in the sun beside the Mediterranean revival main building. Much of the original 1930 club has been restored by the Four Seasons, and a walk under the wooden beams and arched ceilings feels like a step back to a bygone era. Look for original ceiling frescoes in the lobby. Patrons revel in fine wine at the hotel’s swanky Champagne Bar outside Lido, which brings white-tablecloth fine Italian dining to the shoreline.

No conversation about the Four Seasons is complete without a nod to Thomas Keller’s Surf Club restaurant, which received one of Miami’s first Michelin stars. While the dining experience is phenomenal, the hotel’s main attraction is still its rooms. The oversize, modern spaces offer floor-to-ceiling ocean and bay views, with white marble bathrooms and fine linens. They’re the kind of place where you wake up and immediately realize you’re on a luxury beach vacation, setting a relaxing tone for the day. From $1,500

4. Mr. C Miami — Coconut Grove

A Deluxe King room at Mr. C Miami. Courtesy of Mr. C Miami

Location: Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove Why we love it: Lacquered woods and fine Italian food give this bayfront hotel the feeling of being on a Mediterranean luxury yacht

Lacquered woods and fine Italian food give this bayfront hotel the feeling of being on a Mediterranean luxury yacht Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

From the team that created the Bellini cocktail at Harry’s Bar in Venice and brought chain restaurants to the jet set with Cipriani, this Coconut Grove hotel is a tribute to Europe at its most refined. Here, long hallways of polished wood suggest an Italian luxury ship. The rooms have porthole windows and nautical sketches, and balconies offer semi-private outdoor escapes.

Mr. C shines on its rooftop, where a long pool offers views out over the bay and the Miami skyline. After you’ve soaked up your panorama of Peacock Park, try Bellini, the hotel’s signature restaurant. It feels a little like a 1920s Parisian cocktail bar. You can order a Bellini for nostalgia’s sake, but once seated, you’d be remiss not to have the Bucatini cacio e pepe, a silky staple that showcases how simple dishes with a handful of ingredients can still be gourmet. From $400.

5. Acqualina Resort & Residences

A Deluxe Intracoastal guest room at Acqualina Resort in Miami Courtesy of Acqualina Resort

Location: Sunny Isles

Sunny Isles Why we love it: Full-on apartments with gourmet kitchens come with towering views of the Atlantic Ocean—and make you feel like a local

Full-on apartments with gourmet kitchens come with towering views of the Atlantic Ocean—and make you feel like a local Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

While some might balk at Acqualina Resort‘s location in far-flung Sunny Isles, if you came to Miami to play on the beach, eat world-class food, and surround yourself in European luxury, you’ll have no reason to leave. Acqualina has gained acclaim largely due to its 1,100-square-foot guest rooms. Full kitchens with gas ranges and stainless steel appliances allow you to prepare breakfast and you enjoy it in a nook over the water. Separate dens provide for extended stays and remote work, while marble bathrooms with rain showers and soaking tubs feel like in-room spas. Each floor only has four rooms, so there are no hallways or crowded elevators.

Acqualina offers secluded pools with fountains and design touches inspired by the Cote d’Azur, offering a secluded escape from the beach-going masses. If you want to get out on the sand, stroll down the resort’s red carpet to the water, where private lounge chairs await. After a long day of sun-soaking, turn right off the lobby and linger over a long dinner at Il Mulino New York. The Miami outpost of this NYC stalwart offers house-made pastas and rich red sauces in a space that could be Manhattan if not for the tropical breezes. For a change of pace, guests can also opt for Ke-uH, a Japanese fusion concept centered around an indoor cherry blossom tree. From $750

6. Nobu Hotel

A Deluxe King room at the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

Location: Mid-Miami Beach

Mid-Miami Beach Why we love it: Japanese elegance and some of the world’s best sushi await at this hotel-within-a-hotel at the Eden Roc

The Nobu Hotel sits inside the landmark Eden Roc, the Morris Lapidus–designed gem that’s been a vacation icon in Miami Beach since 1955. Nobu offers an upscale escape from the mega-resort, where neutral-hued rooms and tranquil hallways give the aura of a Japanese onsen spa. All Nobu rooms have private balconies over the ocean or Intracoastal Waterway, with floor-to-ceiling windows and teak benches in the rain showers. The design inspires relaxation with light woods and special Nobu signature beds from Simmons.

Nobu guests have access to an adults-only swimming pool above the Eden Roc’s main pool deck. Here, the clamor of children falls silent as attendants pour complimentary champagne. Guests can also dine at the hotel’s eponymous restaurant, and while reservations aren’t automatic, they’re not hard to get if you’re staying on site. In addition to all the Nobu luxury, guests also have access to everything at the Eden Roc (so if you did bring your children, there are plenty of places to play). From $399

7. Aka Brickell

A suite at Aka Brickell in Miami Courtesy of Aka Brickell

Location: Brickell

Brickell Why we love it: A playful lifestyle brand opens in the heart of Miami’s financial district, with two world-class restaurants on site

A playful lifestyle brand opens in the heart of Miami’s financial district, with two world-class restaurants on site Loyalty program: Access AKA

Aka earned its reputation as a long-term-stay hotel, but with this new venture inside Brickell’s arch building, it’s a proper hotel that offers travelers a seamless blend of business and leisure. While the front desk sits on the ground floor, the hotel’s main lobby is on the 25th, where panoramic windows reveal views of the Brickell skyline, Key Biscayne, and Biscayne Bay.

Rooms offer similarly panoramic views from oversize windows, while large bathrooms have soaking tubs and brass-adorned showers, with dual sinks and bay views. Aka also offers the best opportunity of any Brickell hotel to indulge in Miami’s dynamic food scene. The 25th floor is home to Adrift Mare, where celebrity chef David Myers serves a full array of Mediterranean delicacies, including a spicy falafel salad and crispy eggplant. On the ground floor, Basque-inspired Zeru stands as one of 2023’s biggest culinary hits, where Josper-grilled steaks and fresh seafood draw power lunchers by day and gourmands by night. From $300

8. Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

A guest room at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Location: Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne Why we love it: A spacious oceanfront paradise with a multi-level swimming pool and an epic Sunday brunch

A spacious oceanfront paradise with a multi-level swimming pool and an epic Sunday brunch Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

They call Key Biscayne “the Island Paradise,” and this Ritz-Carlton is befitting of a place with such a name. The property looms like a castle above this little island off downtown Miami. At this exclusive getaway, guests can enjoy the hotel’s private powder sand beach or walk up the shore to the palm-lined Crandon Park. Rooms all have at least partial views of the ocean, with marble bathrooms, separate bathtubs and showers, and pillowtop mattresses.

The hotel seems to double its crowd on Sundays, when Lightkeepers hosts its weekly brunch buffet. Locals flock across the causeway for this massive spread, which is best enjoyed with a table overlooking the swimming pool and turquoise water beyond. At night, Rumbar is a sexy cocktail lounge that transforms itself into theme bars for Halloween and the Holidays. Guests can also opt for dinner at Cantina Beach, a sandy coastal Mexican spot that serves some of Miami’s top fish tacos. From $375

9. The Setai, Miami Beach

A Grand Suite bedroom at the Setai, Miami Beach Courtesy of the Setai, Miami Beach

Location: South Beach

South Beach Why we love it: Elegant Asian luxury with a romantic restaurant and weekly jazz brunch

Elegant Asian luxury with a romantic restaurant and weekly jazz brunch Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

The Setai offers a sophisticated alternative to the frenetic party-time energy of other area properties. It attracts numerous celebrity guests, thanks in part to its attentive and discreet service. While the hotel’s exterior may be somewhat staid, with art deco flourishes that are modest compared with other hotels built in that era, the Setai more than makes up for this in interior design. Somehow avoiding being ostentatious, the hotel still uses ultra-luxurious everything: the finest Swedish beds, deluxe Italian linens, deep soaking tubs, and lacquered wood furniture and accessories. The building also includes bookable residences, ideal for extended stays.

The dining at Setai is also luxurious. Jaya offers upscale South Asian cuisine served among twinkling lights floating atop a reflecting pool. On the weekend, the space transforms into a live jazz stage, where music accompanies a sprawling brunch buffet. From $975

10. W South Beach

The living area of a suite at the W South Beach. Courtesy of W South Beach

Location: South Beach

South Beach Why we love it: Andy Warhol art in the lobby, a secluded jungle pool, and craft cocktails in the Living Room

Andy Warhol art in the lobby, a secluded jungle pool, and craft cocktails in the Living Room Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

The W South Beach owns one of the largest collections of original Andy Warhols outside a museum, lining a lobby that announces itself as exceptional as soon as guests walk in. The art alone makes this hotel worth a visit, even if you’re not spending the night. Venture just past the Warhols and you’ll step into the W’s signature Living Room bar, where fresh juice cocktails and high energy fill the bar on weekends. Upstairs, the guest rooms are contemporary havens with white walls and floors and pops of coral and green; many have balconies with ocean views.

The W’s pool is its signature, where verdant foliage surrounding the deck suggests a jungle swimming hole. That remote ambiance is occasionally disrupted when A-list DJs stop by for impromptu sets, or when renowned local chefs man the grill at one of the W’s frequent backyard barbecue events. From $599

11. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort offers apartment-style accommodations with kitchens. Courtesy of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Location: Miami Beach

Miami Beach Why we love it: One of the best spas in the city, with all-apartment accommodations

One of the best spas in the city, with all-apartment accommodations Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Plenty of luxury hotels pay lip service to their “wellness” offerings. The Carillon, however, makes it nearly impossible to leave without feeling healthy. The resort resembles a massive spa, from the jasmine-and-citrus scented lobby to the soft linens in guest rooms. Each one is a one-bedroom apartment, where you can cook your own healthy food and savor it on your balcony.

While the balmy environs are rejuvenating, the big draw at Carillon is its spa, a multi-level masterpiece where you can choose from an array of treatments. Immerse yourself in a warm water chamber shaped like an egg, or undergo sensory deprivation in a private lounge. After your day of pampering, head into Tristan Brandt’s Michelin-starred Tambourine Room, where a French tasting menu awaits. For something more casual, head to the beachside pool and order a fresh pressed juice or organic salad. From $699

12. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

The living room of the Orchid Presidential Suite at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami Courtesy of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Location: Aventura

Aventura Why we love it: Miami’s coolest water park, plus one of the city’s most popular golf courses and a top-notch steakhouse

Miami’s coolest water park, plus one of the city’s most popular golf courses and a top-notch steakhouse Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa has gained acclaim for its championship golf course, which also hosts the Miami Dolphins’ annual charity tournament. It put itself on the family travel map with its addition of Tidal Cove, an onsite water park that combines a chichi Miami pool scene with the high-speed fun of careening waterslides. So you can live like a kid for a few hours, with the added advantage of grown-up beverages.

After your wet and wild fun, retreat to Bourbon Steak, chef Michael Mina’s outpost filled with prime beef and rare bourbons. Guests can also sample new American fare at Corsair Kitchen and Bar, a more casual spot perfect for lunch between rounds. For a nightcap, enjoy a cocktail at Soff’s Lobby Lounge, a dark leather-clad space designed to transport guests back to Miami of a century ago. Then wake up in the morning for your tee time at Turnberry, where only hotel guests and club members are allowed to play. From $335

13. Biltmore Hotel

Location: Coral Gables

Coral Gables Why we love it: a destination resort outside the city with an epic pool and lush golf course

a destination resort outside the city with an epic pool and lush golf course Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Resorts and Hotels)

George Merrick’s original Mediterranean revival masterpiece still stands as one of Miami’s grandest hotels, a tribute to fine design and intricate detail. The Biltmore opened in 1930, and despite the Great Depression still thrived as a winter getaway for the elite. Its 18-hole golf course is a big reason why; most guests here have also booked a tee time. If golf isn’t your game, lounge by the Biltmore’s sprawling lagoon pool. During its original years, the 600,000-gallon pool was a celebrity hangout for the likes of Judy Garland and Johnny Weissmueller.

The rooms have kept pace with the times, though you’ll still find nods to the old days like gold trim, velvet upholstery, and framed fine art. It’s a level of early 20th-century luxury rarely found in South Florida and adds sophistication to any Miami vacation. From $299

14. The Goodtime Hotel

The Library at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Photo by Alice Gao

Location: South Beach

South Beach Why we love it: Detailed Floridian design everywhere from the lobby murals to the rooms, and one of the top pool parties in Miami

Detailed Floridian design everywhere from the lobby murals to the rooms, and one of the top pool parties in Miami Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

In Miami, there is a fine line between “scene” and actual luxury. The Goodtime Hotel is the odd Instagram darling that also offers a high-quality experience, from its Ken Fulk–designed interior to its lively rooftop pool. Murals of Old Florida swampland line the lobby, with tributes to alligators and ibises throughout the hotel. Pink pinstripes dominate the decor, creating a sort of Florida fantasyland across Goodtime’s seven stories.

Rooms run a little small, though the beds are plush and the bathrooms colorful. It’s not the kind of hotel where you lounge in your room, though, not with poolside massages and glasses of champagne downstairs. The pool is especially lively on the weekend, when DJs like David Guetta and Steve Aoki host splashy parties that last into the night. Just off the pool, Strawberry Moon serves grilled Mediterranean cuisine that’s both flavorful and light enough to leave you confident to walk around the pool deck in your swimsuit in the morning. From $199

15. Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

A suite living room at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

Location: Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove Why we love it: Coconut Grove’s most underrated bar sits on the ground floor, welcoming guests to the Grove’s most luxurious digs

Coconut Grove’s most underrated bar sits on the ground floor, welcoming guests to the Grove’s most luxurious digs Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove plays perfectly into the neighborhood’s tropical bohemian vibe, while still maintaining the brand’s standards for luxury. Each room comes with its own balcony looking out over either Biscayne Bay or the leafy neighborhood below, with fine rattan furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows. Bathrooms are spacious escapes into white marble with oversize tubs and separate showers.

Downstairs, guests can kick back in the Commodore bar, which feels like a rum running ship’s captain’s chamber with a roaring fire and large leather furniture. Its ambience is different from anything else in Coconut Grove, offering a fine alternative to the area’s collection of funky local bars. Next door, Isabella’s serves grilled meats, fresh pastas, and local seafood in an outdoor tropical garden. From $349

Additional reporting by Devorah Lev-Tov.