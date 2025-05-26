8 U.S. Beaches That Feel Like They Belong in the Caribbean

The Caribbean may get much of the glory when it comes to powdery sand and turquoise water, but the United States has its fair share of beaches that offer similar magic. From Florida’s Gulf Coast to the islands of Hawai’i, these U.S. beaches stand out for their crystal-clear water, soft sand, and easygoing energy. Some are tucked along remote stretches of protected coastline; others hide in plain sight in vibrant, beach-loving cities.

Whether you’re craving a weekend escape or a weeklong stay somewhere that seems far away but isn’t, these eight stateside spots deliver all the beauty and barefoot bliss of a Caribbean escape—no passport required.

Unsurprisingly, South Beach’s sandy stretches rival the lively beaches found in the Caribbean. Photos by JH Photography/Shutterstock (Left); Zhen Yao/Unsplash (Right)

1. South Beach, Florida

South Beach may be known for its late-night energy and pastel art deco hotels, but its wide stretch of soft white sand and clear, turquoise water is relaxing in the early morning, before the crowds arrive. The calm surf, palm-lined shoreline, and steady stream of sunbathers give it a vibe not unlike Eagle Beach in Aruba, where beauty and people-watching go hand in hand.

Where to stay: W South Beach

W South Beach offers a combination of contemporary style and direct beach access. Suites are oversized, with private balconies overlooking the ocean. The lively pool deck tempts guests to spend the day outside without leaving the property.

Insider tip

“Start your morning like a local by catching the sunrise from the beach near 21st Street. It’s a peaceful spot just beyond the buzz of South Beach. Afterward, stroll over to Española Way for a cafecito and pastelito at one of the tucked-away Cuban bakeries,” says Cristina De Windt, marketing director at W South Beach. “From there, walk to the Bass Museum. It opens early and often has surprising, off-the-beaten-path exhibits that reflect the creative pulse of Miami Beach.”

Kāʻanapali Beach is found on Maui’s west side. Photo by Eddy Galeotti/Shutterstock

2. Kāʻanapali Beach, Hawai’i

Once a retreat for Hawaiian royalty, this beach now draws visitors for its excellent snorkeling, vibrant marine life, and stunning sunset views. With its long stretch of soft, golden sand and warm, swimmable waters, Kāʻanapali Beach might be Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. However, the cliff-diving ceremony at Black Rock at dusk, a tradition dating back centuries, adds a Hawaiian touch you won’t find in the Caribbean.

Where to stay: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows’ 27 acres of space includes sprawling tropical gardens, oceanfront pools, and bungalows that channel vintage Hawai’i. New dining venues like Lahaina Noon and Pineapple Moon offer fresh flavors—think acai bowls and grilled mahi mahi—in addition to front-row sunset views.

Insider tip

There are options if you want to give back to Maui, especially related to the devastating 2023 wildfires. “Volunteering with Treecovery is a meaningful way to connect to the land and help Lahaina heal,” says Duane Sparkman, chief engineer at Royal Lahaina.

Longboat Key is located just south of Anna Maria Island. Photo by Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock

3. Longboat Key, Florida

Set along the Gulf Coast, Longboat Key is a barrier island just west of Sarasota that has some of Florida’s best-kept secrets: impossibly white sand, gentle surf, and translucent blue-green waters that look plucked from the Caribbean. Dolphins often surface close to shore, and the sunsets are spectacular. It’s a favorite spot for Tampa-based writer Terry Ward, who comes when she wants a beach day away from the crowds. “The beaches here are largely residential and have limited public beach access points and parking (arrive early if you want to snag a parking spot), which helps keep crowds thin,” she writes in her article on less touristy places to visit in Florida.

Where to stay: St. Regis Longboat Key

Spread across 18 beachfront acres, the St. Regis Longboat Key features a unique artificial lagoon filled with rays and tropical fish, multiple swimming pools, a destination spa, and spacious suites designed for lingering.

Insider tip

Winfred van Workum, general manager of the St. Regis Longboat Key, says this area is as much about world-class culture as it is beaches. He recommends setting aside time to visit the John and Mable Ringling Museum in Sarasota, which he calls “one of the preeminent arts institutions in the United States.”

Crystal Cove State Park;s beach spans more than three miles. Photo by SunflowerMomma/Shutterstock

4. Crystal Cove State Park, California

Crystal Cove may be in California’s Orange County, but its color palette looks Caribbean: turquoise water, golden cliffs, and soft white sand that stretches for miles. This 2,400-acre protected state park between Newport Beach and Laguna Beach is also home to a 1,440-acre offshore underwater park for snorkelers and scuba divers.

Where to stay: Crystal Cove Beach Cottages

The restored cottages at Crystal Cove range from one-bedroom getaways to larger family accommodations. They offer a rare kind of beachside authenticity: no TVs, no Wi-Fi, just uninterrupted Pacific views.

Insider tip

“Reserve breakfast at the Beachcomber café,” says Gary Sherwin, president of Visit Newport Beach. “Don’t miss the Beachcomber Beignets—they’re a local favorite.”

Destin is located in northwestern Florida. Photo by Tamara Malaniy/Unsplash

5. Destin, Florida

Destin’s sugar-white sand and emerald-green water have long been draws for travelers looking for a laid-back Gulf Coast escape. Henderson Beach, a protected stretch east of town, offers calm surf, soft sand, and fewer crowds than the public beaches do. The color and clarity of the water may catch you by surprise. On a sunny day, it is reminiscent of Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres, but with more coolers and beach chairs than cocktails and cabanas.

Where to stay: Henderson Beach Resort

Henderson Beach Resort

Henderson Beach Resort sits next to the state park, offering front-row access to one of the area’s most tranquil stretches of sand. The resort blends coastal Southern style with spacious porches, a full-service spa, multiple pools, and a long boardwalk that leads straight to the beach.

Insider tip

Craving some seafood? Ward suggests dining at the East Pass Seafood & Oyster House. “[The restaurant] serves freshly shucked oysters with harbor views and other Gulf specialties such as local shrimp, amberjack, and blackened red fish,” Ward writes in her Afar article on Scenic Highway 30A.

The Ko Olina resort area is around 600 acres in size. Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina

6. Ko Olina, Hawai’i

On O‘ahu’s leeward coast, Ko Olina’s four man-made lagoons are sheltered from waves by rocky breakwaters. The water here stays glassy and swimmable year-round—ideal for families, leisurely laps, or floating with a view. Lined with white sand, palm trees, and a paved shoreline path, Ko Olina has the resort-side vibe reminiscent of a Bahamian beach on Paradise Island.

Where to stay: Four Seasons Resort O‘ahu at Ko Olina

The Four Seasons Resort O‘ahu at Ko Olina anchors the best of the lagoons with understated luxury and direct beach access. Rooms feature ocean-facing balconies, and the property has four pools and a serene spa—all far enough from the bustling Waikiki to seem like a quieter escape.

Insider tip

Afar writer and Hawai’i specialist Rachel Ng recommends visiting a crack seed store while you’re on the island. “These mom-and-pop shops carry a variety of their namesake salty-sweet-sour treats along with pickled mangoes, dried fruit, sour gummies, and cuttlefish jerkies,” she writes in her article on the best things to do in O‘ahu. Local favorites include Crack Seed Store in Honolulu and Rainbow Crack Seed in Kāneʻoh.

Bear Lake is around 100 square miles. Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash

7. Bear Lake, Idaho

Idaho’s freshwater Bear Lake has earned the nickname “Caribbean of the Rockies” because its color is so intensely turquoise, it seems plucked straight from the distant ocean. (The lake gets its special shade from the reflection of limestone deposits within.) The body of water straddles Idaho and Utah and is great for cooling off via waterskiing, swimming, sailing, and fishing in the summertime.

Where to stay: Beaver Creek Lodge

This year-round stay is great for an outdoorsy-oriented retreat, with amenities such as UTV rentals and activities like horseback riding. The mountain lodge property is about 10 miles from Bear Lake, immersing travelers in the forested mountains of Logan Canyon.

Insider tip

Bear Lake’s water temperature can be pretty chilly, even in the summertime (averages range from 55 to 65 degrees). If you want to warm up, Idaho’s home to more than 200 hot springs—check out nearby places like Epic Hot Springs and Rentals.

Take a trip along Florida’s eastern coast by starting at Smathers Beach, which is an endpoint of State Road A1A. Photo by Zhukova Valentyna/Shutterstock

8. Smathers Beach, Florida

Smathers is Key West’s largest beach, a half-mile stretch of soft sand and calm, shallow water ideal for swimming and sunbathing. Lined with palms and easily accessible by foot or bike, it has a laid-back, tropical feel that fits the island’s unhurried rhythm. Its easy access and gentle surf share a similar vibe to Carlisle Bay in Barbados. Vendors offer kayak and lounger rentals, and food trucks are often set up nearby, making it an easy spot to spend an afternoon without much planning.

Where to stay: Casa Marina Key West

Casa Marina Key West

Casa Marina Key West, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, sits directly on the beach and blends Mediterranean revival architecture with a relaxed coastal atmosphere. Initially opened in 1920, but recently the recipient of a massive renovation, the resort features two pools (one is adults only), a waterfront bar, and a private stretch of sand lined with palms.

Insider tip

Key West has been home to notable writers, including Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams. You can visit the former’s two-story Spanish-colonial villa (keep an eye out for six-toed cats) and learn about the latter at the Tennessee Williams Museum, housed in a cottage.