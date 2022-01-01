Paul Rubio

Special Correspondent

Paul Rubio is an award-winning travel journalist and photographer. His byline appears in AFAR, Conde Nast Traveler, Fodor’s, LUXURY, MSN, NerdWallet, Palm Beach Illustrated, Yahoo Lifestyle and more. He has visited 133 countries (and counting) over the past 20 years and won 27 national awards for his writing and photography. Paul is a Harvard graduate with a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Economics and an active member of The Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and the North American Travel Journalist Association (NATJA). When he’s not plotting out his next trip, Paul loves to spend time at home watching reruns of Portlandia and Parks and Recreation with his husband and rescue dog, Camo.

Articles by author
Air Canada Launches New Credit Card With Welcome Offer up to 100,000 Points
Loyalty + Rewards
6 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for Right Now
Thai Airways Plane Interior
Loyalty + Rewards
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Brightline Miami Station.png
Tips + News
Brightline Brings High-Speed Train Travel to America, Starting in Florida
The 3 Best Credit Cards for Travel Insurance
Loyalty + Rewards
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
Loyalty + Rewards
This Is Your Last Chance to Score a Southwest Credit Card 75,000-Point Bonus
Loyalty + Rewards
You Can Search Flights by Loyalty Points With This New Travel Site
Loyalty + Rewards
Chase Sapphire Lounges Are Coming Soon to an Airport Near You
Loyalty + Rewards
This Marriott Credit Card Just Raised Its Bonus to Best-Ever Value of 250,000 Points
Loyalty + Rewards
What You Need to Know About Credit Card Travel Insurance
Loyalty + Rewards
This Is Your Last Chance to Score the Chase Sapphire Preferred 80,000-Point Bonus
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Great Ways to Use the Chase Sapphire Preferred Introductory Bonus
Loyalty + Rewards
Everything You Need to Know About IHG Hotels and Resorts’ Revamped Loyalty Program
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Credit Cards That Grant Additional Cardholders Free Airport Lounge Access (and More)
Loyalty + Rewards
Earn Up to 140,000 Bonus Points With Newly Rebranded IHG Rewards Credit Cards
Loyalty + Rewards
