8 U.S. National Park Road Trips to Take in Your Lifetime

It wasn’t until I high-tailed it out of my home in North Carolina and lived out of my well-loved Honda CR-V for a few months in 2021 that I came to appreciate the sheer diversity and beauty of U.S. national parks. After spending the peak work-from-home era glued to my computer screen, seeing screensaver-worthy sights like the Grand Tetons in real life brought actual tears to my eyes.

I’m by no means a unique case: The awe-inspiring destinations of the national parks system drew more than 300 million visits last year, with so much anticipated demand that several parks are enforcing a reservation system to keep up with summer crowds. For those joining the ranks of travelers eager to visit one of the country’s 63 national parks, taking a scenic drive can showcase the deserts, mountains, beaches, and other U.S. landscapes at their most beautiful.

So put on a podcast, buckle up, and get ready for some adventures on these eight national park road trips.

1. The Blue Ridge Parkway

This is one of best road trips for the fall, when some sourwood, oak, and other trees in the Southeast turn red, orange, and yellow. The drive starts in the approximately 800-square-mile Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the southern portion of Appalachia in Tennessee and North Carolina and winds north to Virginia. Along the way, stop for a hike up to Clingmans Dome to take in vistas from the park’s—and Tennessee’s—highest point, revealing hilly peaks formed by 300 million years of erosion and weathering. Shenandoah National Park bookends the northern portion of this road trip, offering plenty of overlooks along its 105-mile Skyline Drive. It also has its share of worthwhile hikes that will give legs a well-deserved stretch. The most famous one is Old Rag Mountain, a 3,284-foot peak that’s a six or seven workout for those up for the challenge.

The route that connects these two parks is the carefully constructed roadway known as the Blue Ridge Parkway. Named after the blue color of the atmosphere surrounding the Appalachian Mountains, the parkway snakes across 469 miles to connect Great Smoky Mountains with Shenandoah and connects travelers to more than 369 miles of hiking trails. The parkway is also accessible to some of Appalachia’s major towns and cities—including Asheville, North Carolina, and Roanoke, Virginia—providing insight into both the people and natural sights of the region.

Where to stay

Book now: The Foundry

If you’re making a stop in downtown Asheville, check out the city’s revitalization movement at the Foundry Hotel. The 87-room property, a former steel factory, today offers guests a modern industrial stay, blending wood floors and furniture with exposed brick interiors.

In the words of AFAR writer Anna Fiorentino, Wyoming “offers an endless natural playground for paddling, fishing, hiking, spotting wild mustangs, studying ancient fossils, and soaking in hot springs.” Photo by Jesse Collins/Unsplash

2. Wyoming’s Best Hits

Road trippers headed to Wyoming: Don’t feel the need to make a beeline for Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks in the northwestern corner of the state. While those parks are famous for a reason, there are plenty more that merit a slow journey across the state.

A 10-day drive will unlock the variety on offer, from paddling, fishing, and hiking to spotting wild animals, ancient fossils, and Old Faithful. Start in the city of Cheyenne for some history about cowboys and railroads, then wind through Medicine Bow National Forest for rock climbing or a hike among the 70 million–year-old igneous rock formations of Vedauwoo. Stop to soak in the mineral hot springs of Saratoga, then settle into the town of Jackson as a base for hiking the waterfalls and lakes in Grand Teton before finishing up at Yellowstone‘s geysers. Finally, take a hike in Shoshone National Forest before indulging in a slow-cooked supper at Cody, Wyoming’s Cody Cattle Company.

Itinerary: National Parks, Hot Springs, and the Great American Frontier: The Ultimate Wyoming Road Trip

Where to stay

Wyoming’s Jackson is a popular stop for those visiting to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. It’s worth spending some time to explore the square dancing venues, art galleries and other places the the town has to offer, especially with its myriad accommodation options ranging from renovated motor lodges to wellness-focused stays. The 100-room Cloudveil, Autograph Collection offers the comfort of a boutique hotel (private fireplaces, custom wood furnishings, and plush sitting areas) with easy access to downtown and the surrounding mountains and parks.

3. Beyond California’s Coast

California is home to endless road trip itineraries. This particular one opts for dense, deciduous forests and the eastern Sierras in the state’s interior. Starting in Yosemite National Park, travelers can ogle famed splendors like the vertical rock formation El Capitan and Horsetail Fall. (For a short time during the winter, the waterfall gives the illusion of being on fire.) Afterward, a drive along CA-41 and CA-180 brings road-trippers to Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks, which are home to some of the largest and oldest trees in the world. Bask under the 250- to 300-foot-high trees and maybe try forest bathing (no, it’s not showering among the trees) or hike the paved Congress Trail to get to General Sherman Tree—the largest tree on Earth by volume.

Given this relatively low-mileage itinerary, there’s room for flexibility on either side of the trip. Head upstate and a vast network of forests and national parks await (including Tahoe National Forest and Lassen Volcanic National Park), while the south is home to the dry lands of Joshua Tree National Park and Death Valley National Park. And if you’re eager for some ocean, consider one of the Golden State’s other legendary drives, the California’s Pacific Highway.

Timing is everything in a road trip, and it’s especially important in a large state with differing climates. Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada region closes some roads in the wintertime (like Tioga and Glacier Point roads in Yosemite), while scorching temperatures in Death Valley (like, more than 120°F) make the summer excursion a sweaty challenge. Come to Sequoia National Park in the fall, and witness evergreens contrasting with the reds and yellows of a fall foliage display.

Where to stay

Book now: The Ahwahnee Hotel

The Ahwahnee Hotel, in Yosemite National Park, opened in 1927 and has a long history of hosting celebrity guests, including Queen Elizabeth II, John F. Kennedy, I Love Lucy actress Lucille Ball, and Brad Pitt. The property features 97 hotel rooms, parlors, and suites in addition to 24 cottages on its grounds, with Half Dome, Glacier Point, and other park sights in view.

Capitol Reef National Park is one of five national parks in Utah. Photo by Lisha Riabinina/Unsplash

4. Utah’s Mighty Five

Bryce Canyon, Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef form Utah’s “Mighty Five” network of national parks. Their linear placement across the state spans more than 380 miles, making for a relatively easy and immensely rewarding road trip through canyon country. Starting among the orange spires, vaults, and canyons of Arches National Park and passing through with the Colorado River–carved buttes of Canyonlands, this journey feels like a visit to Mars. The otherworldly scenery continues with the Navajo Sandstone domes of Capitol Reef and the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon, where multi-colored rock layers (known as the “Grand Staircase”) stretch through to Zion.

Summer is often a popular time for visiting this area, but a winter road trip has surprising perks worth considering: Zion gets 70 percent of its visitors between April and September, but only 2–3 percent in each winter month of December, January, and February. The lack of crowds isn’t the only plus. Colder weather brings seasonal opportunities—like skiing in Bryce Canyon; its high elevation makes it one of the few places in Utah’s Mighty Five with consistent snow.

Where to stay

Book now: Lodge at Bryce Canyon

The Lodge at Bryce Canyon first opened in 1925, designed by Gilbert Stanley Underwood (the architect who also designed the Old Faithful Lodge at Yellowstone and the Ahwahnee at Yosemite). One of the biggest draws for the 114-room property (which includes lodge suites, motel rooms, and cabins) is its location: It is the only accommodation inside the park. Amenities in the area include restaurants, a general store, and a laundry facility, and many natural excursions are accessible by foot—it’s only a five-minute walk to the 5.5-mile Rim Trail.

5. West Virginia’s Wonders

In 2020, the U.S. designated a national park in West Virginia: New River Gorge. Despite the name, the river is not new: It’s estimated to be between 10 million and 360 million years old, making it the oldest river in North America. While locals have long known about all the state has to offer, a three-day adventure is enough to prime visitors on other points of interest. Hikers can climb steps to a 57-foot cascade in Blackwater Falls State Park or tackle a trail up Seneca Rocks, a formation that rises 900 feet above the New River.

Can’t get enough excitement from the hairpin turns it takes to get to New River Gorge National Park? Then don’t miss the opportunity to do some whitewater rafting on the New River, which offers class II–IV rapids depending on the stretch. It’s a great place to try out the activity as a beginner, but experienced rafters should keep their calendar open for when “Gauley Season” comes around (the six weeks or so following Labor Day).

Don’t sweat it if high-intensity waters aren’t in the plans. Hiking is always available as a tried-and-true way to get a lay of the land. If you have the time for one hike, AFAR’s own Jessie Beck recommends the 2.2-mile Endless Wall Trail: “It’s especially magical at sunrise, when fog and mist drift in and out the canyon.”

Itinerary: Travel to the Newest U.S. National Park and Other West Virginia Wonders on This Road Trip of a Lifetime

Where to stay

Book now: Adventures on the Gorge

Travelers can get their excursions and nightly stay handled in one place with Adventures on the Gorge, which offers whitewater rafting, ziplining, and other trips, as well as accommodations. A stay at its Lansing location, about a mile away from New River Gorge National Park, immerses visitors in the rustic beauty of nature: Think wooden cabins with fine stargazing opportunities (some cabins have the elevated touch of a private porch and hot tub).

6. Florida Keys

While many Florida road trips start and end with its gorgeous beaches, drive to its southern border for some of the most memorable marine ecosystems and underrated national parks in the nation.

Florida’s Everglades are the starting point for the trip and introduce travelers to the “river of grass” Marjory Stoneman Douglas fought to conserve. (Her book The Everglades: River of Grass was published in 1947, the same year the Everglades became a national park.) From the Everglades it’s about a 35-mile drive south on FL-997 to get to Homestead Bayfront, where travelers can take a boat out to Biscayne National Park. The park is 95 percent water and its land spots are only accessible by boat, so the most convenient option is to explore via guided tour.

After coming back to the mainland, hop on Florida’s Highway 1 for another 135 miles—stopping for the occasional seafood dish, of course—before ending at Key West. The car stops here because Dry Tortugas National Park is 70 miles west and can only be reached via boat or plane. Spend the day in a national park that’s 99 percent water and explore the 30 species of coral found in its reefs, and hop on that 1 percent of land to explore the historical Fort Jefferson.

Where to stay

While there are plenty of stays along the stretch of the Florida Keys, Key West is a practical base for those taking a day trip to Dry Tortugas. The 100-room Ocean Key Resort & Spa is one stay to consider for sunset views and Caribbean cuisine. With a calendar full of live music and nightly events, the resort provides a much-needed dance break after a day of travel.

Big Bend National park covers more than 800,000 acres, making it larger than Joshua Tree National Park and Yosemite National Park. Photo by freddie marriage/Unsplash

7. New Mexico to Texas

It’s difficult to encompass every national park in the Southwest on one road trip—this particular route focuses on New Mexico’s and Texas’s offerings. This journey starts in White Sands National Park, where visitors can take the eight-mile Dunes Drive into the world’s largest gypsum (a mineral found in drywall and toothpaste) dune field. New Mexico’s other national park on the itinerary, Carlsbad Caverns, contrasts the hot desert experience by plunging visitors into the depths of more than 119 limestone caves.

It’s only about 35 miles to Texas’s Guadalupe Mountains National Park from the caves, where hiking to Guadalupe Peak is enough to debunk the idea that all of Texas is flat. Fuel up, because it’s about 235 miles to get to the next park, Big Bend, located near the border of Mexico. But while the trip may be long, it’s worth the effort: Big Bend is a stargazer’s dream, as it’s the least light-polluted national park in the lower 48.

There’s a lot to cover in this trip—after loading up on barbecue and snacks from beloved Texan gas station chain Buc-ee’s, maybe consider another road trip in the Lone Star State.

Where to stay

Book now: Big Bend National Park campgrounds

With such great stargazing opportunities, Big Bend National Park’s campgrounds are a must. The park offers three campgrounds and one RV park; reservations are required for camping.

Hurricane Ridge Road is a great drive for views of Olympic National Park. Photo by Georg Eiermann/Unsplash

8. Olympic Peninsula Loop

Explore the Pacific Northwest in all its lush glory on this Olympic Peninsula road trip in Washington State, which mostly traces U.S.-101 before following U.S.-12 and 8 at the southern portion to loop back to the state capital of Olympia. Some of the notable stops on this route include Sequim, which draws visitors in the summer for its lavender fields, and Forks, a small town made famous by the Twilight series, that serves a good base for checking out the Pacific coastline.

Deeper in the peninsula is the nearly 1-million-acre Olympic National Park, which packs in views characteristic of Pacific Northwest mountains in addition to its own unique geographical features. Hikes abound here, like the 2.5-mile trail to the Olympic Hot Springs. (Be aware the NPS advises against soaking in the springs because they aren’t maintained and instead suggests driving 1.5 hours west to Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort for a dip.) But arguably the most popular destination in the park is the Hoh Rain Forest—one of four rain forests in the state —a mossy, temperate ecosystem home to Sitka spruce, black bears, river otters, and even the endangered northern spotted owl.

The best time to take this road trip is in the summer, when the daytime temperatures are between 65 and 80 degrees, and festivals like Bluegrass From the Forest, Lavender Festival, and Centrum Jazz Festival ensure there’s always something to see in the peninsula’s towns.

Where to stay

Book now: Kalaloch Lodge at Olympic National Park

Kalaloch Lodge at Olympic National Park, 35 miles southwest of Forks, is an ideal overnight for exploring the Pacific Coast. The waters by the property are part of the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, a more than 3,000-square-mile area home to at least 300 species of fish and 29 species of marine mammals, including orca and humpback whales. From the wood-paneled lodge and cabins, guests can take in uninterrupted sights and sounds of the ocean waves that are especially magnificent come sunset.