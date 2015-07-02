This Hotel Is Reinventing the Eco-Friendly Concept

Yes, staying at a “green” hotel feels warm and fuzzy—but years of greenwashing has caused eco-friendly hotels to lose both credibility and cool factor.

Enter 1 Hotels.

Starwood Capital Group chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht is making the eco-hotel relevant again with his new green-luxe lifestyle brand 1 Hotels. The first property in his “mission-driven” hotel group debuted this March in South Beach, and the second, 1 Hotel Central Park, debuts in NYC this July. Here are five clever ways the brand is making green cool again.

1. Boxed water replaces plastic water bottles.

Minibars are stocked with water from the sustainable company Boxed Water is Better. The company’s paper cartons are made out of 76% paper so that 100% of the package won’t last in a landfill for 100-plus years as PET bottles do. The Boxed Water Company also gives back: One percent of revenue is donated to reforestation and world water-relief foundations.

2. Paper note pads aren’t necessary when you have a chalkboard.

1 Hotels is committed to minimizing paper waste. Rather than put notepads in every room like most hotels, they’ve sourced mini chalkboards and chalk-tipped pencils to grace your bedside table.