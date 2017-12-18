6 Festive, Wintery Hotel Packages to Book Now

You’ve been shopping for everyone on your list this holiday season—but what about yourself? Enter Hotel Zelos.The downtown San Francisco hotel has partnered with fashion startup Boon + Gable to give guests a stylish stay in more ways than one. Prior to their stay, guestscan fill out a style profile.A personal stylist from Boon + Gable will bring 20 hand-picked items directly toa guest’s hotel room (inthe appropriate size) for a fashion consult, accompanied by complimentary mimosas and $120 credit to spend on a new outfit. It’s aunique shopping experience and a relatively affordable way to have a personal stylist for the day—plus, if you are from the area, you can continue the service in the comfort of your home.

It's nice to be home for the holidays, but sometimes, you just want to get away. Fromrelaxing in a SoCal resort pool with a Rudolf floaty to harvesting glacial ice for craft cocktails, these six packages are sure to bring you a little—or a lot of—cheer.

If farm-to-table dining isn’t exciting enough, try this glacier-to-cocktail experience. When guests book the ice cap foodie experience, a private helicopterflies them past stunning mountain peaks to a remote ice cap where they will be outfitted with Canada Goose Black Label parkas and Sorel boots for champagne tasting and ice-cave exploring. While adventuring, guests can harvest pure glacier ice, an essential ingredientin the custom cocktail the resorts’ mixologist makes for guests upon their return.

Contact reservations.whi@fourseasons.com or call 604-966-2700 to book a package; price upon inquiry.

Courtesy of INNSIDE NoMad

3. Classy Holiday Celebrations at INNSIDE NoMad, New York City

Perfect for: Families

New Yorkers, we’ve foundtheideal festive staycation. The Innside-The-Holidays Package is bringing the holidays to guests’suites, including nightly hot toddy and red wine turndown service for adults and hot chocolate and cookie turndown for children.And with in-room Chromecast and a complimentary gingerbread decorating kit, you can stream all your favorite holiday classics while eating sweets, justas you would at home.

To book, contact the property directly, email Isa Almonte, Isa.almonte@melia.com, or call 646-870-9897.

Courtesy of Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

4.Relax at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica, CA

Perfect for: Endless Summer Lovers

Fairmont Miramar is offering a classic Californian take on holiday travel—welcome for relaxation and rejuvenation over the typically stress-ridden holidays. Guests who bookthe resort’s “All is Sunny and Bright” package will receive swim trunks, a personal Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer pool floaty for that perfect Instagram shot, and spa and restaurant credit. Plus, to keep things festive, the resort will be offering a milk-and-cookie turndown service.

Starting at $659/room night. Book at Fairmont Hotels.

Courtesy of Kinzie Hotel

5. Prep & Recover for NYE at Kinzie Hotel, Chicago

Perfect For: The PartyAnimals

Ready for a wild night in Chicago for New Year’s Eve? Make sure to book a room at Kinzie Hotel. Guests checking into this River North property forthe holiday weekend will receive a champagne split and snacks to get the evening started, as well as a recovery kit for the morning after equipped with aspirin, mints, Bloody Mary mix, vodka, and more.

Book through Kinzie Hotel's website or call 312-395-900.

Courtesy of Hotel Beaux Arts

6. Explore Miami’s Art Scene with Hotel Beaux Arts Miami



Perfect For: Art Lovers

Hotel Beaux Arts is offering two unique art-inspired packages for guests this December. “Found in Downtown Miami” allows guests to receive two member-for-the-day passes to Pérez Art Museum Miami, plus an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. The “Wynwood Walls Walking Tour” package includes a personal guided tour of Miami’s famous graffiti-filled walls, followed by lunch for two at the Wynwood Kitchen and Bar. Guests booking either package also receive breakfast for two at the hotel’s restaurant L’Atelier.

Starting at $249/night. Book at Hotel Beaux Arts Miami.

