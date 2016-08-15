Travel InspirationHotels
By Sandra Ramani
  •  August 15, 2016

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at These 3 New Design Hotels

Three designers share what makes their hotel projects so special

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at These 3 New Design Hotels

Room Mate Giulia

Photo courtesy of Room Mate Giulia

Three top hotel designers reveal the thinking behind their latest projects—and point out details you shouldn’t miss.

1. Patricia Urquiola, Studio Urquiola, Milan

The Hotel: Both high-design and budget-friendly, Room Mate Giulia opened in April, with 85 rooms near the city’s Piazza del Duomo.

Room Mate Giulia

Photo courtesy of Room Mate Giulia

The Inspiration: “I tried to invoke the spirit of Milan. The lobby’s curved wall, made with terra-cotta bricks, is a reference to classic Milanese architecture, and the pink marble in the lobby floor is a nod to the stone used in the Duomo and in area cafés. Geometric patterns reflect the rigor of the city and refer to the graphic arts, so important to the cultural history of Milan.”

Check out: the works by Milanese artists throughout the hotel. “Watercolors by Sandro Fabbri hang in the main hall, illustrations by Andrea Q decorate the guest rooms, and photographs of the city’s open-air markets by Antonio Rovaldi line the corridors.”

2. Alexandra Champalimaud, New York City

The Hotel: The 125-suite Four Seasons Jakarta opened in the Indonesian capital in June.

Four Seasons Jakarta

Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Jakarta

The Inspiration: “The design reflects local cultures and traditions, even a bit of Jakarta’s Western European influences—particularly from the Dutch, who traveled to the city as spice traders. The Nautilus Bar, for example, has a large mural of schooners en route to port, with delicately swirling lines in the carpet to evoke the feel of the ocean.”

Check out: the patterns on the library ceiling. “The placement of the gilded, hand-carved tiles references Indonesian design. In the soaring Palm Court, the light-green finned columns look great, but also help absorb sound with their tiny perforations.”

3. Silvia Tcherassi, Miami

The Hotel: The 42-room Tcherassi Hotel + Spa, the fashion designer’s second property in Cartagena, Colombia, is housed in a colonial mansion in the centro histórico.

Tcherassi Hotel + Spa

Photo courtesy of Tcherassi Hotel + Spa

The Inspiration: “I connected the effortless elegance that guides my fashion with magical realism to achieve a Caribbean-chic aesthetic. Also, I wanted open spaces with vegetation, so we put hanging gardens of native species in the terraces and courtyards.”

Check out: the check-in and concierge desks. “They’re created from ebony to mimic an 18th-century steamer trunk that’s on display at the city’s Palacio de la Inquisición Museum. They evoke the essential part travel has played in the city’s history.”

>>Next: The Best Place to Buy Vintage Norwegian Kitchenware

Sandra Ramani
Sandra Ramani is a New York City–based writer and editor. She has been covering travel, wellness, and lifestyle topics for over 17 years.
From Our Partners
A bird's eye view of a long, straight beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. Beaches
Why This Beach Destination is a Fall Favorite
Sponsored by
The Paradise Pool flanked by blue lawn chairs and palm trees at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona
Hotels
Stay in the Same Iconic Southwestern Resort as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe
Sponsored by
The Santiago Calatrava-designed Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge spans Dallas’ Trinity River.
Art + Culture
What a Local Artist Loves Most About Dallas
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A bartender in a white suit and black tie behind a stylish golden bar with five stools and palm fronds on either side
Bars + Nightlife
16 Hotel Bars We Keep Returning To
July 03, 2024 11:05 AM
 · 
Ann Shields
Aerial Photos of the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise Aboard Chicago’s First Lady, Summer 2018, Photographer: Barry Butler
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Long Weekend in Chicago
July 03, 2024 09:50 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
exterior image of the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Family Travel
Take the Family on a Civil Rights History Road Trip
July 03, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Tour guide giving a talk to a few tourists outside the Freedom House Museum in Alexandria Virginia. The museum is a federalist-style yellow-brick building and the street has other brick row houses on it. It's now a museum and National Historic Landmark.
History + Culture
A Lesser-Known Black History Museum Is Getting a Facelift and Deserved Attention
July 02, 2024 10:58 AM
 · 
Tykesha Spivey Burton

See More