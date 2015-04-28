The 13 Best Hipster Hotels in America

share this article

We’re living in the golden age of hotels that have craft cocktails, Instagram-ready design, and in-room turntables. These, ranging from West Texan motels to loft-like boutiques in the middle of city noise, are our absolute favorites of the breed. 13. Thunderbird, Marfa, Texas If you take the classic road trip to Marfa, an artist’s oasis in West Texas, you may as well do as the packs of RISD grads and stay at this motel. The only frills in these 24 rooms are Malin + Goetz products, hand-crafted textiles, and artwork from brilliant minds who’ve passed through town. 12. The Graham and Co., Catskills, New York A little over two hours from Manhattan, Graham and Co. offers an adult sleep-away camp experience for weary New Yorkers with badminton, fire pits, and backyard movie nights in front of a giant projector. 11. Surf Lodge, Montauk, New York The best place to stay in Montauk for waterfront hammock naps, fish that was caught that afternoon, and easy transport to Ditch Plains beach via a military utility vehicle manned by a Spicoli body-double. 10. Urban Cowboy B&B, Brooklyn Say you don’t have a close friend who lives in Brooklyn but you want the experience of sleeping under a dream catcher in their guest room. And you want fresh croissants in the morning. And also a hot tub. This place checks those boxes. 9. Ojai Rancho Inn, Ojai, California

Article continues below advertisement

Ojai Rancho Inn has many of the hipster hotel staples—cabin-vibe rooms, a retro poolside bar, and an abundance of white brick. We like the wallet-friendly prices and the fact they allow dogs, too. 8. Longman & Eagle, Chicago If we had a single complaint about Longman and Eagle, it would be that their six rooms fill up so damn fast. Book ahead or just swing by their exceptional bar for one of the most impressive rare whiskey lists in the country. 7. The Line, Los Angeles Book a room here for the dreamiest view we’ve fallen asleep to in Los Angeles: Beds face floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the Hollywood Hills. Smack dab in the heart of Koreatown, it’s also home to buzzy Korean-American restaurant POT. 6. Wythe Hotel, Brooklyn For some reason, it took awhile for Williamsburg, oft-lauded “coolest neighborhood in the world,” to get a cool hotel. The Wythe brought stark-but-sexy interiors, a rooftop bar with impressive views of the Manhattan skyline, and Andrew Tarlow’s Reynard, which has a menu of wood-fired dishes and a can’t-miss list of quirky, hard-to-find natural wines. 5. 21C Museum Hotel, Louisville When you book a stay in Kentucky of all places, you don’t expect NSFW murals, larger-than-life interactive installations, and tongue-in-cheek bathrooms with two-way mirrors, but that’s what you get at the MoMA-like 21C. 4. Ace Hotel, New York

Article continues below advertisement