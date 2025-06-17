Travel InspirationRoad Trips
By Chloe Arrojado
  •  June 17, 2025

7 Coastal U.S. Road Trips With Incredible Views

Skip the views of seemingly endless interstate for an inspiring expanse of blue.

Aerial view of a bridge/highway crossing over Atlantic and green isles

The Seven Mile Bridge is one of the many bridges travelers cross on Florida’s Overseas Highway.

Photo by Zoshua Colah

While all road trips have an element of scenery, there’s an additional magnificence with a coastal road trip. Spanning dramatic cliff sides and postcard-worthy views of beaches, this type of journey has a certain je ne sais quoi that all travelers should experience at some point. There are few better countries to journey waterside than in the United States, which has almost 100,000 miles of shoreline between its Atlantic and Pacific coasts—and that’s not counting the freshwater shorelines found inland.

Whether you want to travel along the famed Pacific Coast Highway or explore the reaches of Florida’s Overseas Highway, these seven road trips showcase the best of what land and water have to offer.

1. Overseas Highway

Florida

  • Distance: 113 miles
  • Start: Miami Beach
  • End: Key West

It’s no surprise that Florida has plenty of sun-kissed coastline, and this particular road trip takes travelers through the beauty of its southernmost stretches along U.S. Route 1. Starting in Key Largo and ending in Key West, travelers will cross a series of bridges (42 to be exact), with ocean views from both sides of the car.

Along the way, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the coast. Fishing is a beloved pastime throughout the Keys, and underwater adventure doesn’t get much better than in Key Largo. (Check out a snorkeling or scuba trip at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, the first undersea park in the country.) Find your new favorite key lime pie at Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen in Key Largo or Green Turtle Inn in Islamorada. You can commemorate the completion of your journey with a picture at Mile Marker 0 in Key West, the southernmost point of Route 1.

Green trees on gray rocks by water

Maine’s Bold Coast brings travelers to peaceful landscapes and riverside villages.

Photo by Alla Goferman/Shutterstock

2. Bold Coast National Scenic Byway

Maine

  • Distance: 125 miles
  • Start: Gouldsboro
  • End: Calais

Starting near Gouldsboro, the Bold Coast National Scenic Byway runs alongside the northern half of Maine’s coastline. For 125 miles the route winds near bays, state parks, and hiking trails; the beauty and variety found here even landed it a spot on Afar’s 2025 Where to Go list.

Water excursions abound (try a wildlife-spotting boat tour off the coast of Millbridge with Atlantic Edge Adventures) or spend time on land at riverside villages like Lubec and Machias. There’s plenty of opportunity to sample the state’s famed lobster rolls at spots like Chipman’s Wharf when you get hungry.

High arched Bixby Bridge next to Pacific Ocean

The Bixby Creek Bridge was completed in 1932.

Courtesy of Cristofer Maximilian/Unsplash

3. Pacific Coast Highway

California

  • Distance: 655 miles
  • Start: San Juan Capistrano
  • End: Leggett

California’s Pacific Coast Highway is one of the country’s most beloved routes. Often referred to simply as the PCH by travelers, most people consider it to be the whole California stretch of Highway 1. Starting in San Juan Capistrano, visit its mission and historic district before driving north, until U.S. Route 101 merges with Highway 1 just south of Leggett. You can spot the surfers waiting to catch a wave in Southern California and admire the towering redwood trees in the state’s northern regions.

There are so many iconic places to see on this legendary route, including the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles and Bixby Creek Bridge in Big Sur. But while it’s a can’t-miss trip for those wanting to get a taste of California’s greatest hits, there are also plenty of opportunities to veer off into relatively unknown sandy stretches (like Seal Beach, the quieter sister to Venice Beach in Los Angeles) and the many small towns dotted throughout.

Winding coastal road, with four cars in left lane and misty hills in distance

Rainfall and mist are common on U.S. Highway 101.

Photo by Dorinser/Shutterstock

4. U.S. Highway 101

Oregon

  • Distance: 363 miles
  • Start: Astoria
  • End: Brookings

While much of California’s Pacific Coast Highway is known for its relaxed, wind-blowing-through-your-hair kind of energy, a road trip down Oregon’s coast showcases a more dramatic side of the Pacific. Sandwiched between the ocean and the Oregon Coast Range, U.S. Route 101 traces the state’s entire coastline, with wide beaches and jagged sea stacks on one side of the road and thickets of evergreen forest on the other. When fog blankets the route, the road trip feels like a mystical journey into the unknown, not least for otherworldly structures like Haystack Rock on Cannon Beach.

North to south, starting in the fishing port town of Astoria and finishing among the sea stacks of Brookings, this road trip is filled with beauty no matter the season. “In spring, you’ll see hills awash in yellow scotch broom and pink rhododendron bushes. Temperatures peak in the summer, and winter and spring are the prime seasons for whale-watching,” writes Afar staff member Ami Kealoha in an article on Oregon’s coast. “[Oregon] is just developed enough with a selection of boutique lodgings, state parks for camping, and small coastal towns that you can easily be spontaneous or follow a more prescribed plan.”

5. Coastal Connection National Scenic Byway

Alabama

  • Distance: 130 miles
  • Start: Daphne
  • End: Grand Bay

Alabama is one of the most underrated beach states in the USA, and its Coastal Connection National Scenic Byway celebrates the state’s 50 miles of Gulf Beach and nearly 70 miles of bay beaches. From Daphne, the scenic byway heads south until it hits its barrier island, Dauphin Island, and then follows the coast west. The route then turns north and eventually finishes in Mobile County, at a small community called Grand Bay.

This road trip is a great way to explore Alabama’s beaches, but take time to find the beauty in its sand dunes and marshlands, too. The state has more than 12,000 acres of protected lands, where travelers can enjoy bird-watching and hiking: the Dauphin Island Audubon Sanctuary, Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge, and Gulf State Park to name a few.

Aerial view of a peninsula covered in fall foliage

Door County is one of Wisconsin’s most scenic areas.

Photo by Camille Orgel

6. Lake Michigan Circle Tour

Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois

  • Distance: 1,100 miles
  • Start: Varies
  • End: Varies

A memorable waterside adventure doesn’t necessarily mean sticking by an ocean, especially since the United States is home to part of the largest freshwater lake system in the world. The Lake Michigan Circle Tour is a 1,100-mile road trip that loops around that lake. Other Great Lakes also have routes that circle them, but Lake Michigan’s is the longest and the only one completely in the United States.

The road trip (which you can start in either Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, or Michigan) follows some of the most appealing beaches of the Midwest. Plus, lighthouse fans can find more than 100 beacons along the route. Wisconsin’s side is particularly attractive, given all travelers can do, as Afar contributor Jacqueline Kehoe notes in her article on Wisconsin’s coast: “Picture it: Cold-water surfing. Scouting for shipwrecks. Climbing dunes and leaping off cliffs. Chasing waterfalls and napping on empty beaches. Wandering through a tribal park and catching ribbons of northern lights.”

7. Outer Banks National Scenic Byway

North Carolina

  • Distance: 137 miles
  • Start: Nags Head
  • End: Beaufort

Off the coast of North Carolina is a 200-mile string of barrier islands known as the Outer Banks. Travelers on the Outer Banks National Scenic Byway can tour this part of the coast over 137 driveable miles, plus an additional 25 ferry-riding miles between islands.

Part of the fun on this journey is finding the unique flavor of each beach town and island. Ocracoke is full of history—the place where pirate Blackbeard was killed and also home to North Carolina’s oldest operating lighthouse. Kill Devil Hills is famed as the place where the Wright Brothers first took flight. (You can learn more about it at the Wright Brothers National Monument.) Other spots are notable for their natural landscapes, like the 100-foot sand dunes of Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head.

Chloe Arrojado
Chloe’s love of travel grew out of her interest in learning languages. She’s spent time living in Italy, Spain, and out of her car (which she loves to talk about). Previously, she’s worked for publications including Frommer’s and Entrepreneur.

Her expertise is on all things related to road trips, solo travel, and being a digital nomad. She’s usually in North Carolina or New York City when she’s not on the move.
From Our Partners
Waves crash along the rocky coast of Bodega Bay, California
Food + Drink
The Part of Sonoma Wine Country Most Travelers Overlook
Sponsored by
A gondola travels at sunset over a field of white wildflowers to link Telluride and Mountain Village. The village and mountains can be seen in the distance.
Outdoor Adventure
There’s More to Telluride Than Trails and Ski Lifts
Sponsored by
Rolling green hills are basked in sunlight and the town of San Luis Obispo is seen in the valley.
Cities We Love
Slow Travel Is In, and This California Town Does It Right
Sponsored by
A glass house nestled on a cliff in Big Sur, surounded by trees and shrubs
Art + Culture
6 Hotels That Immerse You in Local Culture
Sponsored by
Luxurious seating overlooks an infinity pool and the ocean at Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres.
Epic Trips
5 Travel Moments You’ll Only Have at These Luxury Hotels
Sponsored by
A garden in Detroit, Michigan with a mural by <a href="https://www.aylonomad.com/">https://www.aylonomad.com/</a> and <a href="https://www.cbloxx.co.uk/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000180-8bd0-dd55-a3eb-9bd4fc3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1747847556787,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1747847556787,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.cbloxx.co.uk/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d4-df3a-a9fe-fbdc1b9a0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d4-df3a-a9fe-fbdc1b850000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266&quot;}">Cbloxx</a> of <a href="https://www.nomadclan.co.uk/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000180-8bd0-dd55-a3eb-9bd4fc3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1747847582810,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1747847582810,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.nomadclan.co.uk/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d5-de7f-a3de-f3ff80280000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d5-de7f-a3de-f3ff80140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266&quot;}">Nomad Clan</a> in the background
Cities We Love
The Afar Insider’s Guide to Detroit
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Multicolored houses on the hillside by the ocean
Outdoor Adventure
Visit One of Italy’s Most Beautiful and Beloved Spots—Without the Crowds
June 17, 2025 01:00 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
People seating in garden chairs alongside a fountain in Paris' Jardin des Tuileries with a Ferris wheel in the background
Family Travel
Have Kids? Want to Spend the Entire Summer in Europe? This New York City Mother Has the Perfect Solution
June 16, 2025 02:54 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
Most visitors come to Costa Rica for nature. Twenty-five percent of the country is protected, and most natural areas are easily accessible, though some require going off the beaten path. More than 10 conservation areas are within reach of the country&rsquo;s capital, San Jos&eacute;, and each offers a different nature experience. From the last remaining tropical wet forests in the Mesoamerican Pacific, located in Corcovado National Park, to the stalagmite- and stalactite-filled caves of Tempisque Conservation Area, travelers can see a variety of habitats in one trip. As for accommodations, there are plenty of options for roughing it, but Costa Rica also features upscale resorts where you can retreat and recharge after a day outside.
Where to Travel Next
These Are the 5 Best Countries for Retiring Abroad
June 16, 2025 02:32 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
The exterior of a cliffside suite at Few & Far Luvhondo with a curving roof and mountain views
Stay Here Next
Clinging to the Cliffs of South Africa’s Forgotten Mountains, This Six-Suite Lodge Redefines the Safari Stay
June 16, 2025 12:09 PM
 · 
Melanie van Zyl

See More