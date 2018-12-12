The 10 Best Airbnbs in Miami

From stylish condos to artist lofts to quaint garden cottages, these choice Airbnb getaways promise a special stay in the Magic City.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement



Located on a working permaculture farm in Little Haiti, this tree house canopy, built into a large pithecellobium tree, is equipped with a double bed; there’s a separate bathroom, set at the ground level, just a few steps away. You can watch goats, roosters, and emus roaming about the property, or take part in volleyball games with the farm’s volunteers on weekends. Fair warning: The tree house features an outdoor shower, shared kitchen (albeit with super-fresh eggs!), no air-conditioning, and—due to the potential height dangers—no children are allowed. Price from $90/night (two guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb Spread out in a spacious warehouse loft set in Miami’s hip Wynwood Arts District. Cool Artist Loft in Wynwood

This spacious, 1,500-square-foot loft set on the second floor of a warehouse in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District sleeps up to 10. Its retro kitchen and funky decor throughout is so cool that the listing is often booked for commercial use (singer Daddy Yankee shot a music video here). Guest reviews rave over the central location in hip Wynwood, which is home to top art galleries, late-night bars, and must-try restaurants like Alter, serving modernist global cuisine from James Beard–nominated chef Brad Kilgore. Price from $95/night (10 guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb Bunk down in Brickell in a luxe condo perched on the 31st floor. Luxury Condo in a Trendy Brickell Hotel Tower

From the 31st floor of the W Miami hotel tower, this high-end condo, in the residential section of the building, grants views out over the Miami River and Brickell (downtown’s bustling financial district). A night here costs considerably less than a hotel stay at the W would, but doesn’t skimp on amenities; it incorporates two passes to the hotel’s Iconbrickell Spa facilities and state-of-the-art gym, as well as a $25 guest pass that can be redeemed at the 50th-floor rooftop WET Deck, a prime vantage point for sunset cocktails. A king-size bed and full-size sofa bed sleep four comfortably. Price from $163/night (four guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb Pile up to 16 friends in this eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath dream house in the posh Venetian Islands. Waterfront Home in Miami Beach

Villa Venetia is an eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath dream house in the posh Venetian Islands, situated on Biscayne Bay between South Beach and downtown Miami. Up to 16 guests can sleep here (there are three master bedrooms); chill in the home’s pool, Jacuzzi, and sauna; or relax in the theater-like entertainment center or over a game of billiards. “A lot of memories made in this spot,” one reviewer noted, but be prepared to shell out: those memories come with a hefty price tag. Price from $6,000/night (16 guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb Lush landscaping surrounds this private cottage escape in Miami’s popular Coconut Grove neighborhood. Bohemian Retreat in Coconut Grove

Surrounded by lush landscaping, including a koi pond, this private cottage, which oozes a ’70s-era hippie vibe with bamboo window treatments and A-frame ceilings, supplies a quiet retreat in the heart of Coconut Grove, one of Miami’s best dining and shopping neighborhoods (located a few miles south of downtown). Guests note that it’s “super clean and charming,” and an on-site pool provides a cool escape from Miami’s heat. Price from $107/night (two guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb Spend the night bobbing about on the South Beach waterfront; this 36-foot sailboat accommodates up to five guests. #Boatlife in South Beach

Article continues below advertisement



It doesn’t get more Miami than this: Spend the night on a 36-foot sailboat, docked in South Beach. A small kitchen with propane burners allows you to eat in and fuel up ahead of a night out at the clubs. The bathroom has a freshwater shower, and the three-bed setup sleeps up to five (that includes one master suite and one bedroom with a queen and twin bed; note it’s $20 extra per night for each guest after the first two). If you want to pull anchor and explore, the host will captain the boat for rides along Biscayne Bay and the Miami River for a modest $10 per trip. Price from $80/night (five guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb Base your stay in a modern downtown condo, pairing exceptional views with perks like a building pool and hot tub. Downtown Condo with Sweeping Views

You’ll feel like a local when staying at this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit (with a washer and dryer) on the 35th floor of a downtown condo. With marble floors throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline, you’ll be just steps away from the AmericanAirlines Arena, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and Pérez Art Museum Miami. But you needn’t venture out at all to unwind, thanks to the building’s on-site pool and hot tub. Price from $99/night (five guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb In the Miami suburbs, spacious homes provide a perfect base for bigger groups; this modern one in Kendall has room for 14 people and comes with its own backyard patio and pool. Huge House in Suburban Miami

You and 13 of your closest friends can book this home in Kendall, a southwest suburb of Miami, which features five bedrooms (with nine beds), three bathrooms, a huge kitchen, and a private backyard patio and pool. (Note that it’s a 35- to 40-minute drive to Miami Beach.) For a supplemental fee, the hosts—who kindly ask for no guests under 21 years old—will even arrange to have rental cars waiting for you at the airport and can charter a boat and captain if you want to spend a day on the water, too. Price from $365/night (14 guests); see the full listing here Courtesy of Airbnb Stay in the heart of the South Beach scene at this posh penthouse unit overlooking the beach. South Beach Penthouse

If you’re keen on the South Beach scene, we’ll throw in this one for good measure. The rooftop penthouse of South Beach’s Hilton Bentley hotel doubles as an Airbnb listing (at similarly listed rates), and features a private sundeck and saltwater pool that overlook the beach (as do each of the two bedrooms outfitted with king-size beds). Rain shower–equipped bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, plasma flat-screen TVs, and a winding stairway are all fit for luxury—and for the Kardashians, who stayed here during a filming of Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami. Price from $1,624/night (four guests); see the full listing here