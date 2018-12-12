The 10 Best Airbnbs in Miami

Courtesy of Airbnb
By Evan S. Benn
Dec 12, 2018
Close to Miami’s Design District, this cozy garden cottage pairs a prime location with zen-inspiring digs.
From stylish condos to artist lofts to quaint garden cottages, these choice Airbnb getaways promise a special stay in the Magic City.
For those of us of more modest means, it pays to seek out alternative accommodation options in a city where posh hotel penthouse suites can soar upwards of $30,000 a night. Not only can you save a few—make that many—bucks by checking into an Airbnb in Miami, but you’ll also be able to experience parts of the city the way that locals do, beyond the glitz and glam of the tourist epicenter at South Beach.
If you haven’t been to Miami in a minute, the first thing you’ll notice is how much the area has grown up. Culture abounds: The (free) Institute of Contemporary Art Miami opened in 2017 in the Design District, while the funky young Nu Deco Ensemble bills itself as a chamber orchestra for the 21st century. The food scene is better than ever. Ghee Indian Kitchen, with two locations in the Design District and Kendall, has changed people’s perceptions of what Indian food can be. Ariete in Coconut Grove showcases talented chef Michael Beltran’s interpretation of modern American food through his Cuban lens. And it’s a lot easier to suss out these types of locals’ favorite places when you’re staying in those neighborhoods and not sequestered in some touristy hotel.
From a tree house on an urban farm in Little Haiti to a spacious loft in artsy Wynwood, here are 10 of the coolest and most comfortable Airbnbs in Miami right now:
This cozy one-bed, one-bath guesthouse in Miami’s historic Morningside neighborhood is located a few blocks (and close walk) from the luxury watch shops and fashion boutiques of the Miami Design District. You’ll love the zen-inspiring reclaimed wood throughout, as well as the quiet outdoor patio, perched under tropical mango, avocado, and banana trees. Use this as a jumping-off pad to some of Miami’s best restaurants, set within walking distance, including Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and Blue Collar. Price from $95/night (two guests); see the full listing here
Located on a working permaculture farm in Little Haiti, this tree house canopy, built into a large pithecellobium tree, is equipped with a double bed; there’s a separate bathroom, set at the ground level, just a few steps away. You can watch goats, roosters, and emus roaming about the property, or take part in volleyball games with the farm’s volunteers on weekends. Fair warning: The tree house features an outdoor shower, shared kitchen (albeit with super-fresh eggs!), no air-conditioning, and—due to the potential height dangers—no children are allowed. Price from $90/night (two guests); see the full listing here
This spacious, 1,500-square-foot loft set on the second floor of a warehouse in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District sleeps up to 10. Its retro kitchen and funky decor throughout is so cool that the listing is often booked for commercial use (singer Daddy Yankee shot a music video here). Guest reviews rave over the central location in hip Wynwood, which is home to top art galleries, late-night bars, and must-try restaurants like Alter, serving modernist global cuisine from James Beard–nominated chef Brad Kilgore. Price from $95/night (10 guests); see the full listing here
From the 31st floor of the W Miami hotel tower, this high-end condo, in the residential section of the building, grants views out over the Miami River and Brickell (downtown’s bustling financial district). A night here costs considerably less than a hotel stay at the W would, but doesn’t skimp on amenities; it incorporates two passes to the hotel’s Iconbrickell Spa facilities and state-of-the-art gym, as well as a $25 guest pass that can be redeemed at the 50th-floor rooftop WET Deck, a prime vantage point for sunset cocktails. A king-size bed and full-size sofa bed sleep four comfortably. Price from $163/night (four guests); see the full listing here
Villa Venetia is an eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath dream house in the posh Venetian Islands, situated on Biscayne Bay between South Beach and downtown Miami. Up to 16 guests can sleep here (there are three master bedrooms); chill in the home’s pool, Jacuzzi, and sauna; or relax in the theater-like entertainment center or over a game of billiards. “A lot of memories made in this spot,” one reviewer noted, but be prepared to shell out: those memories come with a hefty price tag. Price from $6,000/night (16 guests); see the full listing here
Surrounded by lush landscaping, including a koi pond, this private cottage, which oozes a ’70s-era hippie vibe with bamboo window treatments and A-frame ceilings, supplies a quiet retreat in the heart of Coconut Grove, one of Miami’s best dining and shopping neighborhoods (located a few miles south of downtown). Guests note that it’s “super clean and charming,” and an on-site pool provides a cool escape from Miami’s heat. Price from $107/night (two guests); see the full listing here
It doesn’t get more Miami than this: Spend the night on a 36-foot sailboat, docked in South Beach. A small kitchen with propane burners allows you to eat in and fuel up ahead of a night out at the clubs. The bathroom has a freshwater shower, and the three-bed setup sleeps up to five (that includes one master suite and one bedroom with a queen and twin bed; note it’s $20 extra per night for each guest after the first two). If you want to pull anchor and explore, the host will captain the boat for rides along Biscayne Bay and the Miami River for a modest $10 per trip. Price from $80/night (five guests); see the full listing here
You’ll feel like a local when staying at this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit (with a washer and dryer) on the 35th floor of a downtown condo. With marble floors throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline, you’ll be just steps away from the AmericanAirlines Arena, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and Pérez Art Museum Miami. But you needn’t venture out at all to unwind, thanks to the building’s on-site pool and hot tub. Price from $99/night (five guests); see the full listing here
You and 13 of your closest friends can book this home in Kendall, a southwest suburb of Miami, which features five bedrooms (with nine beds), three bathrooms, a huge kitchen, and a private backyard patio and pool. (Note that it’s a 35- to 40-minute drive to Miami Beach.) For a supplemental fee, the hosts—who kindly ask for no guests under 21 years old—will even arrange to have rental cars waiting for you at the airport and can charter a boat and captain if you want to spend a day on the water, too. Price from $365/night (14 guests); see the full listing here
If you’re keen on the South Beach scene, we’ll throw in this one for good measure. The rooftop penthouse of South Beach’s Hilton Bentley hotel doubles as an Airbnb listing (at similarly listed rates), and features a private sundeck and saltwater pool that overlook the beach (as do each of the two bedrooms outfitted with king-size beds). Rain shower–equipped bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, plasma flat-screen TVs, and a winding stairway are all fit for luxury—and for the Kardashians, who stayed here during a filming of Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami. Price from $1,624/night (four guests); see the full listing here
