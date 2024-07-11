Michelle Baran is a deputy editor at Afar where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, air, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined Afar in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly. She has reported on everything from the Russia invasion of Ukraine to how and whether to travel safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, from the Arab Spring in Egypt to Colombia shedding its cocaine past. Prior to Travel Weekly, Michelle was the women’s editor at Condé Nast’s Footwear News. She received her Masters in Journalism from Northwestern University, after completing undergraduate studies in anthropology and French at UCLA. Michelle and her husband are currently painstakingly renovating their Eichler home in the up-and-coming Northern California suburb of Concord, where they live with their two kids.