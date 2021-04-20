Breakfast A-Go-Go
Homestead, located on popular Piedmont Avenue, offers a limited breakfast menu from 8am-noon on Tuesday through Saturday. I love this place for it's reasonable prices, relaxed atmosphere and friendly vibe. You don't need to spend an arm & a leg for breakfast here. Homestead is primarily a dinner spot but opens for limited hours in the morning as a gathering spot for neighborhood folks. Great place to meet friends or co-workers before starting your day. The beignets & donuts are made fresh every morning & they also offer savory dishes like strada (similar to quiche) with a side salad. Fresh squeezed OJ and coffee drinks are also good. I like the granola with yogurt & fruit. Open for dinner at 5pm. Closed Mondays.