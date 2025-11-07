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Suzie Dundas

Afar Contributor

Suzie Dundas is a professional editor, reporter, author, and travel writer based in Lake Tahoe. Her work focuses on adventure travel, the outdoors, and unexpected destinations around the world. She’s the commissioning editor at Matador Network, focused on millennial and Gen-Z travel, and has recent freelance bylines in publications like Outside Magazine, Thrillist, AFAR, BBC, Bicycling, Fodor’s, Atlas Obscura, The San Francisco Chronicle, and more.

Suzie is also the former Lake Tahoe editor at SFGate.com (and current contributing travel journalist), where she reported on issues ranging from housing instability to the environmental impacts of tourism to how to hike to secret year-round skiing in the Sierra.

Her favorite stories are ones that combine travel, adventure, and off-beat angles, be it exploring ghost towns, scuba diving in cenotes, or backcountry treks to search for endangered pumas. She often takes photos to accompany her stories, and her photography work has been published in magazines ranging from Outside to Skylife Magazine.

Before joining SFGate, Suzie worked at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C. before traveling around the country to guide communications efforts for political campaigns. She has undergraduate degrees from the University of Maryland and an M.A. from the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs.

When not working, she prefers to spend her time mountain biking, scuba diving, or going to local bar trivia. Her main motivation for building a professional reputation is to one day meet the threshold to compete on Celebrity Jeopardy.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Lake Tahoe, United States
Off The Tourist Trail
A Local’s Guide to Lake Tahoe Without the Crowds, Including Remote Hot Springs and Moonlit Adventures
November 7, 2025 02:23 PM
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Suzie Dundas
A child walking between sequoia trees in a national Park
National Parks
Sequoias Versus Redwoods: What’s the Difference and How to Compare the California National Parks
October 28, 2025 03:35 PM
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Suzie Dundas
shooting-during-an-ice-walk.jpg
Travel Tips + Etiquette
This One Travel Hack Will Slow Down Your Vacation and Give You Stunning Images
August 4, 2025 04:00 PM
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Suzie Dundas
Grand Cayman Islands
Water Sports
Latest Thrilling Trend? Night Diving With Glowing Creatures and Feeding Sharks
July 22, 2025 04:10 PM
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Suzie Dundas
Discover Lake Tahoe on Foot With These Incredible Hikes
Hiking + Cycling
6 of the Most Beautiful Hikes in Lake Tahoe
April 3, 2024 03:23 PM
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Suzie Dundas
A First-Timer’s Guide to the Marquesas Islands
Islands
A First-Timer’s Guide to the Marquesas Islands
February 3, 2022 06:24 PM
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Suzie Dundas