Suzie Dundas is a professional editor, reporter, author, and travel writer based in Lake Tahoe. Her work focuses on adventure travel, the outdoors, and unexpected destinations around the world. She’s the commissioning editor at Matador Network, focused on millennial and Gen-Z travel, and has recent freelance bylines in publications like Outside Magazine, Thrillist, AFAR, BBC, Bicycling, Fodor’s, Atlas Obscura, The San Francisco Chronicle, and more.

Suzie is also the former Lake Tahoe editor at SFGate.com (and current contributing travel journalist), where she reported on issues ranging from housing instability to the environmental impacts of tourism to how to hike to secret year-round skiing in the Sierra.

Her favorite stories are ones that combine travel, adventure, and off-beat angles, be it exploring ghost towns, scuba diving in cenotes, or backcountry treks to search for endangered pumas. She often takes photos to accompany her stories, and her photography work has been published in magazines ranging from Outside to Skylife Magazine.

Before joining SFGate, Suzie worked at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C. before traveling around the country to guide communications efforts for political campaigns. She has undergraduate degrees from the University of Maryland and an M.A. from the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs.

When not working, she prefers to spend her time mountain biking, scuba diving, or going to local bar trivia. Her main motivation for building a professional reputation is to one day meet the threshold to compete on Celebrity Jeopardy.