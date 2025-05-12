Jennifer Billock is a traveler, writer, author, and the world’s only professional cheese fortune teller. Her biggest regret is never finding the rural Japanese newspaper that featured her in a chicken hat. She was once thrown off a horse in Patagonia, and onlookers told her she tumbled through the air like a gymnast. Jennifer has written travel pieces for The New York Times, Smithsonian, CN Traveler, Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, and more. She is the author of eight books (two cookbooks, five history, one astrology) and is also a Certified Tea Specialist. Follow her work on her website at jenniferbillock.com, on Instagram and Threads @jenniferjoanbillock, or on Bluesky @jenniferbillock.bsky.social.