Travel InspirationHotelsStay Here Next
By Julia Cosgrove
  •  August 29, 2024

There’s a New Luxury Lodge Near Yosemite National Park—Here’s What It’s Like

Just outside the northwest gate to Yosemite National Park, a stylish new lodge invites guests to admire the serene beauty of California’s mountain meadows in every season.

A cottage at Firefall Ranch with a large veranda featuring a red and white rocking chair and a fireplace

A cottage at Firefall Ranch near Yosemite National Park in California

Courtesy of Firefall Ranch

~

The vibe: Modern rustic with a touch of nostalgia

Location: 24025 CA-120, Groveland, CA | View on Google Maps

From: $257 | Book now

~

~

The Afar take

Opened in May 2024, Firefall Ranch is a new luxury lodging option for conscientious and discerning travelers visiting Yosemite National Park. Though the lodge is a new build, it sits on land with historic Yosemite roots: It was a stop on the original stagecoach route to the park in the 19th century.

Who’s it for?

Patagonia-clad road-trippers looking for peace and quiet away from the more crowded Yosemite Valley. Summertime hikers looking to explore high country during the day and return to a beautifully designed cabin come dusk. Firefall Ranch is great for solo travelers, families, couples, and friends traveling together. Pets are welcome.

A lounge area with rocking chairs, with stone fireplace in background and wood beamed ceiling

A lounge area with rocking chairs at Firefall Ranch

Courtesy of Firefall Ranch

The location

Firefall Ranch sits on 300 acres just outside the Gold Rush town of Groveland, California, on Highway 120, a 15-mile drive from the northwest entrance to Yosemite National Park. There’s plenty to do on property: tooling around the natural pond on beach cruisers (there are kid- and adult-size bikes for guests to ride), swimming in the shallow pool, wandering the trails, playing ping-pong in the game room, or reading in one of many hammocks spread across the meadow.

Firefall Ranch sits on land with historic Yosemite roots: It was a stop on the original stagecoach route to the park in the 19th century.

The rooms

I stayed in a two-bedroom cottage with my seven-year-old and nine-year-old daughters shortly after the lodge opened (and a few weeks before peak summer season). Guests have their pick of 55 standalone one- and two-bedroom cottages and three-bedroom homes with double-sided indoor-outdoor gas fireplaces, private decks, and heated bathroom floors. All the lodging options feel modern, airy, spacious, and well-sited for privacy and quietude. California was in the midst of a severe heat wave when we visited, and the cottage was a cool refuge from temperatures of 100+ degrees.

Cabin interior, Firefall Ranch, with high wood ceiling and indoor/outdoor fireplace

Cabin interior at Firefall Ranch

Photo by Tracy Barbutes

The food and drink

The lodge’s head chef, Angelique Cecilie Pereat, intends to open a restaurant celebrating Patagonia in fall 2024 as a nod to her Argentinean heritage. While the restaurant wasn’t yet open for business during our stay, we dined at the Tavern. Dinner service was a bit slow and it was clear the newly hired staff was still working out some opening kinks. The Tavern features sandwiches, salads, burgers, and local beers on tap, as well as solid options for vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free guests. A well-stocked general store on property sells gelato, light breakfast fare, coffee, and more. Don’t miss the nightly fireside s’mores adjacent to the pool and game room.

Staff and service

Staff we encountered were warm and friendly, and they routinely arrange guided excursions into the park, including hiking and white-water rafting itineraries.

The outdoor pool at Firefall Ranch, flanked by lounge chairs shaded by orange umbrellas

The outdoor pool at Firefall Ranch

Courtesy of Firefall Ranch

Accessibility

The public areas of Firefall Ranch were built with accessibility in mind. Common areas have at least 32 inches of clear passageways to accommodate those with mobility challenges, and the swimming pool and hot tub have lifts. Certain rooms are designated as accessible, and they’re listed on the website.

Travel as a force for good

Part of the Yosemite Hotel Collection owned and operated by First Light Resorts, Firefall Ranch is a sister property to the nearby Evergreen Lodge and Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, both Certified B Corporations that emphasize environmental stewardship and social responsibility in their business practices.

Julia Cosgrove
Julia Cosgrove is vice president and editor in chief of Afar, the critically acclaimed travel media brand that makes a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care. Julia lives in Berkeley, California.
From Our Partners
A ship ship passing through the Wachau Valley on the Danube river
Journeys: Cruise
The Ultimate Danube River Cruise Itinerary
Sponsored by
Trees and buildings along the river in Tournus, France
Journeys: Cruise
7 Days Cruising through France’s Wine Region
August 27, 2024 05:36 PM
 · 
AmaWaterways
Geiranger
Health + Wellness
Adventure and Enrichment Await in the Nordic Countries
August 20, 2024 10:37 AM

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Green land in the daytime, surrounded by ocean water
Islands
5 Lesser-Known Caribbean Islands for a Crowd-Free Vacation
August 29, 2024 03:45 PM
 · 
Kristin Braswell
Beautiful look down travel aerial photograph of the abandoned railroad bridge crossing the Ontonagon River and scenic Agate Falls waterfall below surrounded by forest of evergreen and deciduous trees.
Outdoor Adventure
Michigan’s Spectacular Scenery Is Best Seen From an Electric Off-Road Vehicle
August 29, 2024 03:21 PM
 · 
Jaclyn Trop
An American Bison roams the prairie at Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska, Oklahoma
Outdoor Adventure
Here’s How to Experience North America’s Most Endangered (and Underrated) Ecosystem
August 29, 2024 03:00 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Ships floating off a dock, red and orange trees on land.
Outdoor Adventure
This Underrated Coast in the Midwest is Full of Freshwater Adventure
August 29, 2024 09:03 AM
 · 
Jacqueline Kehoe

See More