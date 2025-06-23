Alexandra Gillespie is a freelance journalist covering water and travel. Her work has appeared in Outside, National Geographic, U.S. News and World, NPR, and other national publications. Before her stint as the digital editor of Scuba Diving magazine, she worked with the research team at “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and on the production of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.” You can follow her on Instagram @alexandraunderwater.com.