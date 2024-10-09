Things I Wish I Knew Before Checking Into a Hotel With a Dog

I’m a travel writer, so my dogs (Luna and Radar) likely stay at more hotels in one year than the average person. And every place we’ve checked into has shown the joys and the challenges of hotel stays with pets. I’ve been to some truly fantastic pet-friendly hotels that rolled out the red carpet—complete with Pendleton doggy beds and gourmet treats—while others made me feel like I was sneaking in an unruly guest despite having paid the hefty pet fee. On one trip, I stayed at a boutique hotel with a special pet welcome kit, including toys and a map of local dog-friendly spots. On another, I had to sign a two-page list of strict rules (including not allowing our dogs to drink from the ice bucket, something we’d never do anyway), leaving me wondering if my dogs were truly welcome at all.

Either way, bringing your pet to a hotel requires more preparation than a typical getaway. While hotel pet policies can vary greatly from place to place, here are some general tips I’ve learned over the years that can guide you on that next trip with your favorite canine in tow.

Confirm the hotel allows dogs ahead of time—and that they have room

About 75 percent of all hotels in the United States allow pets, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association. However, before you book your stay, it’s essential to confirm that the hotel not only allows dogs, but also has availability for pets during your dates. Many hotels have a limited number of pet-friendly rooms (to help travelers with allergies), which can fill up quickly, especially during peak travel seasons. Antlers at Vail, for example, only allow pets in 20 percent of their units. To avoid any last-minute surprises, call ahead or check the hotel’s website. Don’t rely on third-party booking sites, which can have outdated information, to ensure your hotel can accommodate a dog.

The writer’s dog, Radar, is a well traveled pup. Bailey Berg

Be aware of additional restrictions—including the size of your dog

I have two large dogs, and one of my biggest frustrations when traveling with them is that hotels tend to be more small-dog-tolerant than truly dog-friendly. Often, hotels will impose weight limits—Washington School House in Park City, Utah, allows dogs up to 50 pounds, while the maximum limit at the Conrad Los Angeles is 25 pounds—which they say is because larger dogs can cause more wear and tear on furniture, carpeting, and other hotel amenities due to their size and strength.

Occasionally, establishments will have additional restrictions regarding types of dogs—such as so-called “aggressive breeds”—though they often avoid calling out specific breeds by implementing a maximum acceptable weight well below the size of those dogs.

Additionally, some hotels have a maximum number of pets allowed per room. For instance, Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards in Virginia allows two, whereas Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas, only allows one. So beyond just confirming that four-legged friends are allowed, make sure there aren’t other limiting factors.

Expect to pay a fee

Fees for bringing Fido are pretty common, unless you have a service dog (for which, under ADA laws, hotels cannot charge extra). The pet rate is often used to cover the additional costs associated with accommodating animals, including extra cleaning services to ensure the room is thoroughly sanitized after your stay, as pets can leave behind fur, dander, and odors that require more intensive cleaning than a typical room turnover. Some fees may also go toward repairing any potential damage caused by pets, such as scratched furniture or stained carpets. The fees can also help offset the cost of providing such amenities as dog beds, bowls, or treats that enhance your pet’s stay.

Some pet-friendly hotels charge a flat rate per stay (like MacArthur Place in Sonoma, California, which charges a flat fee of $150 per stay). Other hotels have a per-night or per-pet fee (St. Regis Aspen, for example, charges $75 per night for the first dog, plus an additional $25 for any other), which can add up quickly if you’re staying multiple nights or have more than one dog. For the former, I’ve seen anywhere from $30 to $150 per night. Granted, there are some hotels that allow pups to stay for free, like Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona, Virgin Hotel’s New York and Chicago outposts, and all Kimpton hotels, just to name a few.

Don’t leave your dog unattended

Leaving your dog alone in a hotel room is generally discouraged (though some places, like Gravity Haus in Breckenridge, Colorado, and The Garland in North Hollywood, California, outright forbid it, while others, like Hotel Healdsburg in California, allow it, provided the animal is crated). Even the most well-behaved dogs can become anxious in an unfamiliar environment, leading to excessive barking, scratching at doors or furniture, or attempts to escape, which can disturb other guests and potentially result in damage to the room, which could in turn lead to additional fees.

Recently, my fiancé and I learned a new reason not to leave our dogs in the room alone: A fire alarm went off at the hotel we were staying at in Denver and it took about two hours for the fire department to turn it off. Even though they’re excellent hotel guests, it was incredibly loud and terrifying to our dogs (luckily, we were in the room when it happened and could all leave together).

If it’s allowed and you do need to leave your dog in the room, be sure to hang up a “do not disturb” sign. Even if the front desk knows there’s a dog or two in the room, the housekeeping staff might not have been informed, and if they open the door for cleaning or turndown service, you run the risk of your dog escaping (or surprising an unsuspecting housekeeper). You may also ask if there’s a dog-specific tag you can put on the door—the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has one that reads “Best Friend In Residence” with a spot to write the pet’s name, which alerts staff there are pets in the room.

Dogs are welcome at the Gravity Haus in Breckenridge, Colorado, but you can’t leave your furry friend in the hotel room. Courtesy of Gravity Haus Breckenridge

Be sure to pack everything your dog needs

There are two types of dog-friendly hotels: those that allow dogs and those that go out of their way to make the experience as memorable for the pup as for the parent.

During a recent stay at The Rally Hotel in Denver, our dogs were spoiled with their own dog beds, bowls, and bandanas with the brand’s logo on them (for which they continue to get compliments). At The Art Hotel, also in Denver, they were given a palette decorated with peanut butter and colorful treats in lieu of paint. Beyond in-room amenities, some accommodations offer dog menus, with meals available for an additional fee. The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco has a curated Ruff Service menu with dog-friendly dishes like Steamed Tasmanian Salmon and Banana Peanut Butter Donuts, while Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in San Diego offers a Doggie Tapas menu with Shepherd’s Pie and Rin Tin Tin Tartare. The Cloudveil in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, even offers a Bowser Beer, so pups can partake in après-ski, too.

While experiences like that are nice, they’re not the norm. At the very least, plan to bring food, bowls, treats, and waste bags for the trip, as well as any nice-to-have items, like beds or toys, that will make your pup feel at home. Similarly, hotels typically require pets to be leashed in hallways and common areas, so don’t forget one.