The Grown-Ups’ Guide to Disneyland

Most adults seem to fall into one of two camps when it comes to Disneyland: major enthusiasm or major skepticism. In reality, finding a middle ground between the two extremes is not that difficult. You can ride Space Mountain, have pork belly for lunch, sip rosé on a patio overlooking a California-inspired boardwalk and pier in Disney’s California Adventure, and not once touch a Mickey-shaped pretzel. You don’t have to find a seat for the many crowd-drawing parades throughout the day; you can use that time however and wherever you want. The parks aren’t just for kids—they’re for anyone who wants to have a good time. Courtesy of Disneyland Resort At Bengal Barbecue, even the pad thai spring rolls sport a hidden Mickey. What to eat (that isn’t a churro) Disneyland is practically synonymous with “churro,” and while the cinnamon sugar–dusted batons of fried dough are exactly as tasty as everyone says, there are many more quick and delicious bites to grab in the park. For savory cravings, look to Adventureland for turkey leg alternatives. Bengal Barbecue’s meat-heavy menu includes a pork belly skewer that comes with pickled carrots and daikon, best enjoyed alongside the limited-edition pad thai spring rolls with shrimp. If you’re hankering for something with more heft, head to the Royal Street Veranda in New Orleans Square for a sourdough bowl full of hearty gumbo—it’s the same recipe used at the Blue Bayou Restaurant (the one you can see from inside Pirates of the Caribbean), but without the hour-long wait or reservations commitment. To satisfy a sweet tooth, try one of the seasonal beignets from the Mint Julep Bar (think butterscotch in spring, peppermint in winter) or a French macaron from Alien Pizza Planet in Tomorrowland. The green cookies are decorated to look like a Toy Story alien, while the blackberry cream and lemon curd fillings come together for a lightly sweet and tangy treat. Fans of the classic Dole Whip, a pineapple soft serve, should try the new raspberry and lime flavors at the Tropical Hideaway near the Enchanted Tiki Room. When you’re ready to sit a while, consider the lounges at Carthay Circle (California Adventure) or Napa Rose (Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa). While the main restaurants at these locations typically require reservations, the upscale lounges accept walk-ins and offer the perfect environment for grown-up relaxation. After a full day of dodging strollers and living snack to snack, you deserve to indulge in grilled diver scallops and duck confit empanadas. Courtesy of Disneyland Resort The mimosa flight at Disney California Adventure’s Sonoma Terrace includes three flavors: hibiscus, tropical, and mixed berry. Where to drink Although Disneyland itself has been dry since opening (with the exception of the ultra-exclusive Club 33 and upcoming Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), alcohol is served at California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the three on-property hotels. The imbibing options are as diverse as the cast of characters marching in the Main Street Parade. Those hoping for a quiet and cozy experience should claim a couch at the Hearthstone Lounge, just off the lobby of the Grand Californian—don’t miss the artisanal pizzas or the Cold Brew XO, spiked with Patrón. Other casual watering holes include Sonoma Terrace (two words: mimosa flight) and Lamplight Lounge, both in California Adventure. At Lamplight, the vibrant cocktails and an impressive beer selection pair wonderfully with the Pixar theme (and the lobster nachos), but be sure to make reservations or prepare for a lengthy wait.

For a more sophisticated experience, the aforementioned Napa Rose and Carthay Circle are your best bets, as well as the Lounge at Steakhouse 55 in the Disneyland Hotel. Here you’ll find spirit-forward classics in addition to special twists, such as the Blood Orange Margarita. All three also boast extensive wine lists, which beg to be paired with artichoke pesto dip or a cheese plate. However, if you’re in the mood for something more lively, nowhere compares to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. The speakeasy-like entrance near the Disneyland Hotel pool barely contains a rambunctious crowd that will shout things like, “You’re letting all the fun out!” when the door remains open too long. Many of the tropical drinks are accompanied by unique rituals that range from flashing lights and rumbling thunder to throwing cinnamon at a bowl of flaming rum to create sparks. It’s an experience, to say the least. Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort Parades and other celebrations are jubilant (and sometimes overwhelming) events at Disneyland. How to dodge crowds Avoiding long lines and dense hordes of fellow guests comes down to awareness: You picked up a Fast Pass to cut down on wait time for one ride, but what other attractions or snack stops are closest to that ride? What time is the next parade? When are schools on spring/summer/winter break? Those not bound to an academic calendar should try to visit in January, February, or early May, when fewer families are vacationing. If your group doesn’t mind splitting up on the rides, target Single Rider lines. These queues are for people who are willing to occupy stray seats on rides. For instance, the cars on Indiana Jones: Temple of the Forbidden Eye have four seats per row. If a family has three in their party, cast members will call on someone from the Single Rider line to fill the row to capacity. The Single Rider hack can turn a 90-minute wait into 15 or 20 minutes. Another tip is to snag a schedule from the ticket turnstile. Whether or not you intend to watch the fireworks or take a photo with Eeyore, this schedule contains important information. Cast members block walkways before and during parades, fireworks, and the Fantasmic! river show to help manage foot traffic, which can cause major bottlenecks if you’re stuck on the wrong side of the rope. Check the schedule for times when these rope blocks are likely to pop up and plan to be on the other side of the park. Sometimes the crowd is unavoidable for long stretches. Unless you’re able to visit midweek, it’s not a bad idea to take a leisurely dinner between 7 and 10 p.m., when the park is most crowded in anticipation of the big finales for the day: the last parade, the fireworks over Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, and two showings of Fantasmic! If you want to maximize your ride time but not your interaction with tens of thousands of fellow guests, keep an eye out for upcoming special events such as the Oogie Boogie Bash around Halloween and Disneyland After Dark. Tickets for these events are sold separately from general admission and at a much lower quantity. This means shorter lines (for both rides and food), fewer crowds, unique entertainment like villain-themed fireworks, and other perks that are well worth the price. Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Hop on the Matterhorn Bobsleds at sunset or during the fireworks for prime views. How to upgrade your ride experience (for free) Disney offers VIP tours that grant guests priority access to rides for a pretty penny, but there are ways to make the most of the Disneyland Resort experience without any added cost. Some of the hacks are about timing: Sunset is a magical time to catch outdoor attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds. The pink and purple hues of Southern California’s dusk add to the western vibes on the canyon-reminiscent roller coaster, and the dim lighting ensures that your eyes can properly adjust to the Matterhorn’s dark, spooky caverns.

