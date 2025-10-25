California Wellness Retreats Worth the Trip

In California, self-care is practically an art form. For travelers looking to go to the source and elevate their wellness routine, the Golden State delivers a transformative experience up and down the coast.

Here, wellness means celebrating with the latest in nutritious cuisine, connecting with nature, or exploring one’s inner world in style. From Southern California’s innovative culinary experiences and wellness centers to the distinctive, expert-guided adventures on the Central Coast and the restorative redwoods retreats in Mendocino County, the possibilities are endless. Here are just a few.

Hydrotherapy and meditative gardening in Southern California

Hiking at Torrey Pines Courtesy of Navin Rajagopalan/Flickr

With its incredible 70 miles of dramatic coastline, unparalleled weather, and distinctly laid-back spirit, San Diego County is a true California treasure that demands further exploration. Golfers can play a round at the renowned Torrey Pines golf course, and for those looking for a more relaxing experience, a hike through Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve offers incredible coastal views in the last surviving home of the namesake tree in the continental United States.

The beach community of Oceanside is an excellent place to learn how to surf with a private lesson alongside the pier. Come dinnertime, California’s proud Mexican heritage is on full display at Valle, where Chef Roberto Alcocer has been making waves for his creative approach to Baja cuisine at the Mission Pacific resort since 2021. At nearby Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, guests can relax in their own casita and enjoy hydrotherapy sessions, yoga, and pickleball, among the many activities available on the 45-acre property surrounded bycitrus and olive groves.

The calming grounds of The Resort at Pelican Hill Courtesy of Visit California



In Orange County, green thumbs can browse the gardening goods at the charming Roger’s Gardens in Corona Del Mar, and then dine under the stars on the very same grounds at the elegant Farmhouse. Whether it’s a guided ocean kayak tour or a round of golf in the embrace of Aliso Canyon, the Ranch at Laguna Beach always has something special on offer. You could say the same for the elegant Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, where guests can while away the day in a private poolside cabana.

In Los Angeles County, Venice Beach continues to lead the way with its own brand of California style, and Abbot Kinney Boulevard is the perfect place to stock up on the latest cosmetics and sustainable attire. Keep things cool (literally) with a power lunch and cold plunge package at Den Mother.

The iconic Muscle Beach Courtesy of Tyler Karaszewski/Flickr

Santa Monica’s Muscle Beach has been helping Californians stay fit for decades, and visitors can pump iron along the Pacific as well with a day pass to the iconic coastal landmark. Those seeking a more contemplative experience might book a spot at the historic Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine for a meditation session in the serene gardens, a Hollywood favorite since its unveiling in 1950.

Providence and Le Great Outdoor are standouts among the numerous creative and sustainable dining options in the area. The Kelly Wearstler-designed Santa Monica Proper Hotel and the in-house Surya Spa offer West Coast bohemian-chic design, grounding Ayurvedic healing treatments, and more—all within a few blocks from the beach.

Botanical gardens and bohemian retreats on the Central Coast

Few hotels can match the immersive experience at Alila Ventana Big Sur. Courtesy of Visit California

Between its coastline, history, and cuisine, the Central Coast represents everything special about California, starting in Santa Barbara. There is no wrong way to enjoy this city, whether it’s by guided horseback ride from the foothills to the beach or exploring its rich architectural heritage with a custom, vintage-style electric bike rental from Mad Dogs and Englishmen.

Heading to the hills in the elegant enclave of Montecito, a tour of Ganna Walska Lotusland’s expansive, manicured gardens is well worth reserving in advance. Anyone who visits the charming coastal village of Summerland should set aside some time to browse through Sacred Space, where private sound baths and a selection of spiritual goods await. Back in Montecito, San Ysidro Ranch offers a uniquely restorative experience centered around its onsite gardens, including massages with house-made essential oils and a garden-to-table dinner at the much-lauded Stonehouse Restaurant.

For those seeking ruggedness without sacrificing style, there’s much to love about Big Sur. Any trip to the region should start with a scenic seaside hike through Andrew Molera State Park, including a visit to the Big Sur Discovery Center. Follow it with an al fresco lunch at Nepenthe, a beloved favorite along the Pacific Coast Highway, where bohemians have been tucking in since 1949.

Speaking of bohemians, author Henry Miller’s longtime residence here is worth honoring with a stop at the Henry Miller Memorial Library for exceptional literature. For something a bit more refined, book a dinner that’s elevated in more ways than one at the cliffside Sierra Mar at Post Ranch Inn, followed by a taste of the ultimate in comfort in the heart of the forest with a stay at Alila Ventana Big Sur.

Farmhouse feasts, new age retreats, and horseback rides up north

Glamping at Costanoa Courtesy of Visit California

While there are some particularly remote treasures to explore in Northern California, some of its greatest pleasures are well within reach. Hardly an hour south of San Francisco along Highway 1, the tiny town of Pescadero is one such place, where nature lovers can go whale watching at Pigeon Point Light House, spot elephant seals while hiking through Año Nuevo State Park, and take a workshop on flower harvesting and floral design at Forever Bloom Farm.

Guests of Harley Farms can experience the harvest from ground zero with their Public Farm Dinners among the goats that live on the premises. For a different kind of glamping experience, Costanoa offers a range of accommodation options alongside a full calendar of wellness and crafting activities set against the stunning sea.

Some two hours up the coast, there are plenty of spectacular destinations and pleasant surprises waiting along the Russian River, which is in itself the perfect setting for a tubing adventure. For a more mystical experience, head to Isis Oasis Sanctuary in Geyserville for a retreat in an earthen “Hobbit Hut” or Grand Lodge, or opt for a spiritual day trip spent among the property’s animals and hieroglyphics.

In downtown Guerneville, Dawn Ranch takes guests on a unique journey with eclectic, globally inspired fine dining, set amidst its 22-acre resort. The relatively modest roadside location of Freestone’s Wild Flour Bread belies the level of quality that keeps regulars coming back for more. Finally, just north of Forestville and within close proximity to Sonoma’s most treasured wineries, the 25-room Farmhouse Inn infuses a 19th-century property with 21st-century flair, including floral readings and restorative treatments at the Wellness Barn, plus renowned seasonal cuisine from chefs Amanda Hoang and Craig Wilmer.

There’s something enchanting about the town of Mendocino. Courtesy of Visit California

Mendocino County is a three-hour drive from San Francisco, and those looking for a real escape from the city have found it here. Travelers might breathe in the salty air of the Pacific with horseback rides along Manchester State Beach or through the coastal redwoods, or stroll along the sea further north at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens.

Located just outside of Albion, Spirit Camp is a thoughtfully designed place to reconnect with nature through its rotating calendar of retreats. In Mendocino proper, dinner by sunset at Trillium Cafe is certain to make for a charming evening, followed by a stay at Brewery Gulch Inn, a cozy hotel built from centuries-old, ocean-salvaged timber, where guests can engage in forest bathing, tea-tasting sessions, and so much more.

