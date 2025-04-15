The Ultimate Beachfront Escape at Hotel del Coronado

Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a family trip, or a solo retreat, you’ll fall in love with this iconic beachfront destination, the Hotel del Coronado, as generations of travelers have over its 137-year history. All the elements for creating new memories and treasured traditions await, thanks to a wide array of fresh guest experiences, ranging from the beautifully restored Victorian guestrooms to the luxe beachfront villas of Shore House at The Del. You’ll find everything you need to unwind in this beloved and newly revitalized coastal paradise. Surf, spa, and sushi (all on-site) mean the best of Southern California is at your fingertips without ever needing to leave the resort.

Yoga on the beach and more in Coronado

Surfing at Hotel del Coronado Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

If your version of vacation means staying active, the Hotel del Coronado fitness center and wellness offerings provide plenty of opportunities to get your heart rate up. Guests expand beyond typical workouts with unforgettable activities like full moon yoga and Sunrise Spin classes steps from the golden sands of The Del’s private beach.

Bicycling at Beach Village at The Del Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Head to the beach to enjoy the incredible surf during a lesson with an instructor hand-selected and trained by legendary pro-surfer Jamie O’Brien, then don your sneakers or rent a bike to coast along the glittering golden sands of Coronado Beach. Easy-to-navigate walking routes make it a pedestrian paradise while you take in the views.

Book a room in a Hotel del Coronado neighborhood

Beachside fire pit terrace at The Views Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Hotel del Coronado has been revitalized after a six-year journey and more than $550 million, bringing travelers a revival of its famed historic spaces and adding new modern living elements. Guests select accommodations from five neighborhoods within the resort to find the ideal experience for their stay. History buffs will love staying at the recently restored 1888 Victorian neighborhood and exploring the rehabilitated garden courtyard, complete with a replica of the original bronze Naiad Queen fountain. You could opt for a contemporary beachside room in The Cabanas to recharge in front of your own private fire pit or head to an oceanfront balcony in The Views to watch the sunset after a day of adventures.

The Hotel del Coronado Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The stylish Shore House, a newly built neighborhood that recently opened, offers private Villas, an oceanfront pool, and a personal concierge. If you’re looking for a secluded family getaway, you can return to a private villa or cottage in Beach Village after a full day of exploration. Whichever neighborhood you choose, the personalized attention to detail will ensure enduring new memories fill your visit.

Hotel del Coronado Beach Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Enjoy a spa treatment, shopping, and sushi at The Del

If you’re in the mood for wellness, head to the Spa & Salon for the latest in ocean-inspired treatments like a detoxifying seaweed leaf wrap or an ocean wave massage. Lounge in a poolside cabana with a cocktail or mocktail and kick back before hitting the Shops at The Del. End your day with a casual bite at the Sun Deck, or head to the oceanfront Nobu Del Coronado, the newest location of Nobu Matsuhisa’s and Robert DeNiro’s celebrated Japanese restaurant group.

Family-friendly fun

Hotel del Coronado Beach Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Who said you can’t unwind on a family vacation? With a host of signature programming designed to inspire moments of connection, The Del’s experience calendar offers something for all age groups. Whether relaxing on a daybed at Del Beach, taking a docent-led history tour, or enjoying a movie-on-the-beach evening, you’ll remember these moments.

Grab some Del bicycles and explore picturesque Coronado Island from a new perspective. Watch your kids surf their first wave or learn something entirely new at the Ocean Explorers kids club, and make new family memories together over s’mores beach bonfires.

Set the kids up with a takeaway Eno’s wood-fired pizza and hotel-arranged in-room babysitter while you dress up for dinner at the new Nobu Del Coronado for a child-free night out. These are the enchanting experiences that have made Hotel del Coronado an icon for more than 135 years—and that will make your beach vacation dreamy.