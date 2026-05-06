Jackie Bryant

Jackie Bryant

Afar Contributor

Jackie Bryant is a San Diego–based journalist, editor, and content strategist. She covers cannabis business and culture alongside travel, food, wine, and the arts. Formerly the managing editor of San Diego Magazine, she now co-hosts its food and drink podcast, Happy Half Hour, and teaches journalism at San Diego State University. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Forbes, High Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Playboy, Sierra, and other publications, and has been selected twice for Best American Travel Writing. She also writes Cannabitch, an award-winning newsletter about cannabis culture.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Redwood trees in Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve in Mendocino County
Outdoor Adventure
This Underrated California Region Is Getting Three New State Parks
May 6, 2026 05:31 PM
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Jackie Bryant
yifu-wu-unsplash.jpg
Road Trips
11 National and State Parks to Add to Your Route 66 Road Trip
November 18, 2025 02:09 PM
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Jackie Bryant
The pool at the newly restored Hotel El Roblar in Ojai with Bougainvillea in the foreground and vintage-style green umbrellas with fringe surrounding the yellow and white striped loungers
Hotel News + Openings
From Ojai to Santa Cruz, These Historic California Hotels Are Being Reborn as New Luxury Getaways
September 23, 2025 07:07 PM
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Jackie Bryant
How Walking the Camino de Santiago Helped Heal a Broken Heart
History + Culture
How Walking the Camino de Santiago Helped Heal a Broken Heart
March 9, 2020 10:17 AM
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Jackie Bryant
The Caribbean Island Tourists Overlook and Locals Love
Islands
The Caribbean Island Tourists Overlook and Locals Love
October 13, 2017 04:56 PM
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Jackie Bryant
The New-Old Reason You Need to Go Wine Tasting on Long Island
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
The New-Old Reason You Need to Go Wine Tasting on Long Island
April 24, 2017 06:07 PM
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Jackie Bryant
Connect with the Moon and Sea at This Mexican Spa
Health + Wellness
Connect with the Moon and Sea at This Mexican Spa
February 28, 2017 05:29 PM
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Jackie Bryant
Is Tijuana Mexico’s New Capital of Cool?
Destination Spotlight
Is Tijuana Mexico’s New Capital of Cool?
February 21, 2017 01:45 PM
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Jackie Bryant
What is Raicilla?
Bars + Nightlife
What is Raicilla?
July 25, 2016 11:34 AM
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Jackie Bryant
The Secret of Valle de Guadalupe's Wine (R)evolution
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
The Secret of Valle de Guadalupe’s Wine (R)evolution
April 26, 2016 02:01 PM
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Jackie Bryant