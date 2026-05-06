Jackie Bryant is a San Diego–based journalist, editor, and content strategist. She covers cannabis business and culture alongside travel, food, wine, and the arts. Formerly the managing editor of San Diego Magazine, she now co-hosts its food and drink podcast, Happy Half Hour, and teaches journalism at San Diego State University. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Forbes, High Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Playboy, Sierra, and other publications, and has been selected twice for Best American Travel Writing. She also writes Cannabitch, an award-winning newsletter about cannabis culture.