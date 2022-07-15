10 Airstream Trailers You Can Book on Airbnb

Stay in one of these 10 stylish campers across the United States.

Since the 1930s, Airstream trailers have been synonymous with the open road—their shiny aluminum bodies both a symbol of the go-go-go automobile age and an illustration of their rugged utilitarianism. These days, many of those retro rides have been, quite literally, put out to pasture, living out their days as Airbnbs in funky beach towns, on organic farms, next to scenic wineries, or out in the middle of the desert. Quarters may be tight, but Airstreams offer their owners the opportunity to show off their design creativity, turning these spaces into comfortably cozy tiny homes. And best of all, these stationary trailers operate as they were originally intended when they were crisscrossing America’s interstates: introducing you to far-flung corners of the country and inviting you to spend your time outside, soaking up the scenery. Here, 10 of our favorite Airstream Airbnbs you can rent right now. Courtesy of Airbnb Just south of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria is an appealing stop on a California coastal road trip. A 1974 Airstream on an Organic Avocado Ranch Location: Carpinteria, California

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Rain shower, firepit, bird-watching area

Book now: From $225 per night, airbnb.com A perfect spot for restful seclusion, this 33-foot 1974 Airstream sits surrounded by an avocado orchard on a five-acre working organic ranch, which is itself tucked into a canyon five minutes outside the retro surf town of Carpinteria. There’s a decidedly western vibe to the property, complete with rawhide rugs and tan leather furnishings, plus a separate, corrugated-tin-lined bathroom area with a washer/dryer and walk-in rain shower. Outside, you’ll find a succulent-lined deck, a firepit, and a dedicated bird-watching area, complete with a swing and a birdbath, that host Delia created after a cheerful flock of parrots dropped in one day. And don’t worry if you can’t ID those feathered friends: She’s also provided a birds of California field guide to help out first-timers. Courtesy of Airbnb A hot tub is the ultimate Airstream Airbnb amenity. Freehand Cellars Airstream with a Hot Tub Location: Wapato, Washington

Sleeps: 3

Highlights: Hot tub, firepit, two electric vehicle chargers

Book now: From $150 per night, airbnb.com What’s better than going for one or two (or more) glasses of wine at a gorgeous vineyard? Sleeping within stumbling distance of the tasting room so you don’t have to give a second thought to who’s the designated driver. This well-appointed Airstream is located steps away from the chic, architect-owned Freehand Cellars in Washington’s Yakima Valley, about 150 miles southeast of Seattle. Back at your crashpad, you’ll encounter a private deck, a firepit, and a hot tub. It’s tempting to lounge around and take in the valley views with a bottle of Freehand moscato, cab franc, or oaked chardonnay, but leave time to roam: As a guest, you’ll have access to eight acres of orchards, grapevines, and rose bushes. Courtesy of Airbnb Feel free to bring your dog to this pet-friendly Airbnb. Vintage Airstream with Fabulous Views Location: Alberton, Montana

Sleeps: 4

Highlights: Mountain views, croquet set, chiminea

Book now: From $89 per night, airbnb.com

Meet Tammy! She’s a 28-foot 1963 Airstream Ambassador that resides on western Montana’s Crescent Ridge Farm. This family-run operation in the Clark Fork River Valley grows produce for the local farmers’ market and more than 40 varieties of you-pick flowers, including anemones, ranunculus, snapdragons, and sunflowers. The digs inside the camper are proudly retro (expect lots of wood paneling), while the backyard is all about wide-open valley vistas, with a chiminea and stacks of firewood, a knotted-rope swing, and a croquet set near the cute white farm shack. Dogs are welcome as long as they know how to behave around other creatures—the friendly farm dog, cat, and chickens might roam over to say hello. Courtesy of Airbnb This Airstream is just one of several Airbnb rentals at Tiny Haven. Retro Airstream at Tiny Haven Location: Knoxville, Maryland

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Firepit, California king bed with memory foam, perfect for groups

Book now: From $258 per night, airbnb.com Located along the Potomac River where Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia meet, this renovated 1976 Airstream Ambassador is about a 15-minute drive from Harpers Ferry, the site where abolitionist John Brown made his famous raid. While the camper only sleeps two, this is a surprisingly great location for group travel: Gypsy, as the trailer is known, is set on 10 acres of retired farmland called Tiny Haven, which comprises a second Airstream (the boho-inspired Daisy), two tiny houses, and a clear-topped geodesic dome, perfect for stargazing. You can rent out the entire property, which sleeps a total of 15 (plus four more in seasonal glamping tents), for less than $2,000 per night. Courtesy of Airbnb This Airbnb is located on four wooded acres across from the Santa Rosa Sound in the Florida Panhandle. Luna by the Sea, a Tropical Vintage Trailer Location: Gulf Breeze, Florida

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Hammock, kayak, beach cruiser bikes

Book now: From $161 per night, airbnb.com There’s a beachy bohemian vibe to this remodeled 1972 Airstream, which is filled with rattan accents, potted plants, and whimsical fairy lights. Set across the street from the Santa Rosa Sound, the trailer is abutted by a grassy backyard area with a firepit, a barbecue grill, a hammock, and papasan chairs that beg you to sit back and relax. On this stretch of the Florida Panhandle waterfront, you’ll often be visited by pelicans and herons, and if you want to go out and explore, the host has provided a kayak and two beach cruiser bikes, a fine way to tool around the sleepy beach communities that line the shore. Photo by sarahroseshirley.com Go glamping in Texas wine country. Hill Country Basecamp Location: Wimberley, Texas

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Stock tank pool, charcoal grill, proximity to wine country

Book now: From $142 per night, airbnb.com With its swimming holes, boutiques, and wineries, Wimberley is emerging as a favorite day-trip spot for Austin locals and visitors. If you want to make a weekend out of it, you’ll love this Bambi model Airstream 10 minutes outside of downtown that sits on six acres cloaked in native oak and cedar. It’s easy to get on the Hill Country’s laid-back wavelength when you’re telling stories around the backyard firepit, lounging on the pair of hammock chairs, cooking dinner on the charcoal grill, or soaking in the stock tank, which doubles as a pool or hot tub. Bonus points for the floating pink flamingo drink holders! Photo by KZ Photo Inc. This Airstream adds a different kind of retro spin to Amish Country. Dog-Friendly “Glamper” Location: Columbia, Pennsylvania

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Outdoor kitchen, donkeys, fresh scones

Book now: From $200 per night, airbnb.com

Though this 1975 Airstream Land Yacht is located within Lancaster County, the epicenter of Pennsylvania’s Amish community, the vibe inside the Glamper is far from rural and homespun: With its bold floral prints, clear chairs, statement wallpaper, and white faux-fur throw, the decor almost evokes the disco-tinged excesses of the decade in which the camper was created. The outdoor kitchen, with its Big Green Egg and gas grill, is the stuff real estate dreams are made of, and don’t be fooled by what the hosts modestly call an “outhouse” in their listing; the separate bathroom is a modern, skylit bathroom that’s nicer than the one you’d find in most city apartments. If you need a reminder that you’re actually out on a farm in rural Pennsylvania, look no further than the fresh eggs and blueberry scones provided by the hosts—or the donkeys who also live on property. Courtesy of Airbnb Make this your basecamp after a day on the river. Serene Airstream on the Apalachee River Location: Good Hope, Georgia

Sleeps: 3

Highlights: Shaded deck with ceiling fans, kayaks, gas grill

Book now: From $78 per night, airbnb.com Set on a wide-open patch of grass in the middle of the Georgia woods, this 1962 Airstream offers a rural retreat less than a half-hour’s drive outside of the progressive college town of Athens. But this isn’t exactly roughin’ it: The interiors are subtly sophisticated, with gingham curtains, mismatched textiles, an over-bed bookshelf, and a cute coat rack with carved birds in place of hooks. The camper opens out onto a shaded deck with a gas grill and some much-needed ceiling fans to cut through the Georgia humidity, and the fire ring is a perfect spot from which to gaze up at the stars or spot lightning bugs in the surrounding meadow. Guests also have access to kayaks and life jackets so they can explore the meandering curves of the nearby Apalachee River. Photo by Mattie O'Neill Photography / @mattieoneillphotos Unwind in the wood-burning hot tub after a day of hiking in Joshua Tree National Park. Modern Airstream near Joshua Tree National Park Location: Joshua Tree, California

Sleeps: 2

Highlights: Wood-burning hot tub, mini-library, film projector

Book now: From $218 per night, airbnb.com Done up in warm, neutral tones, the interior of this 2016 Airstream Flying Cloud calls to mind the Mojave Desert landscape outside. If you’re not in the mood to tackle the nearby national park, the pergola-shaded patio and fenced backyard beckon with such relaxing amenities as an eight-foot stock tank pool, a firepit, tailgate games (giant Jenga, ladder ball, cornhole), a stylish wood-burning Goodland hot tub, and a movie screen on which you can project films. Forgot to pack a book? There’s a mini-library stocked with finds from Secret Canyon Books and the Opal Atlas souvenir shop at the Mercado, plus games like Trekking the National Parks Trivia. >> Find more Airbnbs in Joshua Tree to Book for a Desert Retreat Photo by Diane Deaton with Deaton Street Photography The Grace Airstream is just one of 10 Airbnbs you can rent at the Progress Park retreat in Louisville. The Grace Airstream at Progress Park Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Spacious layout, fishing pond, freshwater beach access

Book now: From $191 per night, airbnb.com With its reclaimed wood floors and concrete counters, the 31-foot-long 1974 Airstream Sovereign Land Yacht is a surprisingly spacious glamping option that can comfortably sleep up to six adults. If you’re rolling deep with an even larger crew, you can add on one or more of the other rental options at Progress Park, a 12-acre Louisville retreat that includes two rental houses, seven Airstreams, and a bunkhouse. Without ever leaving the resort, you’ll have access to one of four onsite beaches (assigned to your group when you check in), which come equipped with kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and life jackets, in addition to hiking trails, picnic tables, and catch-and-release fishing ponds stocked with bass, catfish, and bluegill. At the time of publishing, these Airbnbs all have an overall rating of 4.90 or higher and all positive reviews from previous guests. Additionally, these vacation rentals are also either Airbnb Plus properties, which are vetted in-person by Airbnb using a 100-point inspection process, or regular Airbnbs that have achieved a cleanliness score of 4.90 or higher. >> Next: 7 Airbnbs in Cape Cod to Book for a Coastal Getaway

